Why People Have A Distorted View Of People Voting On The Other Side
Because of the perception gap, we often imagine people's viewpoints to be more extreme than they are.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Because of the perception gap, we often imagine people's viewpoints to be more extreme than they are.
Borat's' teen daughter swallows a baby ornament from a cupcake and things get hilariously cringeworthy pretty fast in this scene from the upcoming film.
For those wondering, Sebastian Weyer and Philipp Weyer didn't start solving their respective cubes at the same second, but the timers are supposed to measure the amount of time between a player's hands being off the timer to the time they're back on it.
How does the country with the most money, experts, the CDC and a literal pandemic playbook have the most deaths from coronavirus?
The unexpectedly complex design sensibilities in Wes Anderson's oeuvre, explored.
How a 500-square-inch concrete triangle became the smallest piece of real estate in New York City.
The Flaming Lips fitted themselves and their audience inside protective plastic bubbles during a recent concert.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In the 1950s, the residents of Mosinee, Wisconsin, staged a coup to warn of the dangers of the red menace. The lessons of that historical footnote have never been more relevant.
And many cities aren't ready for the onslaught.
If we have to hear Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" one more time, we're going to cry.
Because of the perception gap, we often imagine people's viewpoints to be more extreme than they are.
Dubbed the Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act, the measure passed the chamber with all 11 supervisors voting yes.
Look, you only need to eat a single chip to live up to the challenge, but it's ridiculously spicy. Only serious heat lovers need apply.
Here's what the difference in camera performance is between the latest iPhone models.
Focusing on the 10 major fast-food companies in the US, Eater dug into campaign donation data to see how much money from CEOs, employees and PACs ends up in Republican and Democrat hands.
The rare Chilean soapbark tree produces compounds that can boost the body's reaction to vaccines.
This guy tries to get some purloined Banksy art appraised and gets some bad news.
It's been 14 years since the first "Borat" movie, and the sequel, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," has Borat returning to America with his daughter during the politically turbulent times of Trump's presidency. Does the political satire capture the same magic of the original, or does it fall short? Here's what the reviews say.
She's just released her first solo single in six years. A new concert film is about to hit cinemas. And a viral TikTok has put the Fleetwood Mac classic Rumours back in the Top 10. Even in quarantine, the rock and roll icon is not slowing down.
Different languages tell the time in interesting ways around the globe.
From the memory supplement's launch in 2007 through 2016, agency officials repeatedly raised concerns as the number of consumer complaints grew.
Reese Witherspoon got the OG cast of "Legally Blonde" back together and much joy was shared.
Up top, there are mirrored ceilings — while gleaming black tile floors reflect the bookcases for a serious M.C. Escher effect.
Jeffrey Toobin and the great Zoom Dick incident have raised some important questions.
The commercial unveiling the "world's first supertruck" is a celebration of excess, priced at $112,595.
It carried soldiers, military vehicles, and sealed crates that divers can't wait to open.
Inflicting harm or pain on someone incapable of doing the same to you might seem intolerably cruel, but it happens more than you might think.
For those wondering, Sebastian Weyer and Philipp Weyer didn't start solving their respective cubes at the same second, but the timers are supposed to measure the amount of time between a player's hands being off the timer to the time they're back on it.
As the lush green trees of the Northeast begin to brown and a chill rolls through the now-darkened hours of the early morning, she appears every autumn, like Truth coming out of her well: the white girl who absolutely loves fall.
While New York City is home to plenty of supertall towers, it never has built one more than 600 meters, or 1,968 feet. What is keeping it from building the tallest building in the world?
Gaggan Anand turned his Indian restaurant in Bangkok into a pilgrimage site for globe-hopping foodies. So why, even before the pandemic hit, was he willing to give it up?
Should I be worried? Stoya advises.
Some of us balk at cliffs. Some of us embrace it.
Gone in a Quibi.
For some people, a good Halloween costume is less about the horror and more about the sexiness factor. If a sexy Halloween outfit is your thing, here's a hilarious map that shows which sexy outfit is most fitting for the people in each state.
Fincher brings us the story behind legendary Herman J. Mankiewicz and the controversy over the screenwriting credit "Citizen Kane." Coming to Netflix on Dec. 4.
I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 82.
TitleMax's Carly Hallman scoured through publicly accessible data and put together a infographic delineating the size of the 100 smallest countries in the world.
How an El Al Boeing 747 was able to cram 1,088 people onboard a single flight.
How a group of friends ended up donating over a $100,000 to a sick friend — who was perfectly fine.
Carmelite friars established Whitefriars in 1270, but the religious site was destroyed during the Protestant Reformation.
James Hancock performs an ethereal rendition of "Interstellar" at Stanford's school of music.
When the pandemic cleared highways, a stealthy group of car obsessives glimpsed an opportunity to take on the legendary Cannonball — and become legends themselves.
The two types of "death tech" companies.
The country music legend reduced Stephen Colbert to tears.
On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, America will choose the next president of the United States.
Pakistani women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment as the #MeToo movement took hold. Now, they're facing defamation lawsuits
A guy comes across an armadillo during the wildfire outbreaks in Brazil and feeds it water.
Trump's personal attorney has an indiscreet encounter with an actor playing Borat's daughter in a hotel room during the pandemic.
During the Cold War, the CIA secretly funded mind control experiments on unwitting Canadians. These experiments laid the groundwork for modern day torture techniques.
How does the country with the most money, experts, the CDC and a literal pandemic playbook have the most deaths from coronavirus?
Over the last 20 years, Google has significantly changed how it labels the ads on top of search results.
Private chats show how The_Donald's banned users continue to manipulate the site.
The latest movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios will premiere in theaters in March 2021.