Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

LEAVE NO TRACE

1 digg bbc.com

Each year, some choose to "disappear" and abandon their lives, jobs, homes and families. In Japan, there are companies that can help those looking to escape into thin air.

HER AND US AND EVERYONE YOU KNOW

6 diggs vulture.com

Missed connections, Instagram lovers, and, of course, poop. E. Alex Jung profiles the famously eccentric and endlessly creative writer/actress/filmmaker who you haven't heard from in a while. She's back.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account