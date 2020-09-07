Why The Pandemic Has Thrown Our Sense Of Time Out Of Whack
COVID-19 has plunged us all into temporal disorientation. Here's why.
Today's history lesson: How did cereals become so sugary?
Ahead of a plethora of new releases, San Diego noise lord Justin Pearson revisits the bizarre TV hoax that put The Locust on the map.
It seems like in the past few years the only movies Hollywood has churned out are remakes or sequels, but just how accurate is this popular conception that Hollywood movies are getting less creative?
Sometimes the best nuggets of wisdom come from your children.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
In a recent study, scientists could tell if people were intoxicated just by looking at their phones' motion data.
The new National Geographic special "Bin Laden's Hard Drive" analyzes the porn collection found in the slain terrorist's compound — and presents a curious theory about the XXX stash.
A doctor outlines three potential ways to repair it.
In our current epoch of human history, when populations of major cities swell into the tens of millions, an urban center of 30,000 people doesn't seem very impressive. 1,000 years ago, a city that size was larger than London or Paris, and sat atop what is now East St. Louis.
Now that there's no longer any way to treat my cancer, I've been reflecting on what I want others to know about life and death.
Diffbot is building the biggest-ever knowledge graph by applying image recognition and natural-language processing to billions of web pages.
Humanity's first dedicated spacecraft meant to explore Jupiter's moon Europa will be complete by 2023 — and it's custom-built to find out whether life can exist on the ocean world.
Just because a vault has "Fort Knox" labeled on it doesn't mean it's secure.
"At the time I had my hand on the wheel looking forward and thought the autopilot was misinterpreting the lines […] Then out of the corner of my eye, I saw the truck nearing my car and heard it slamming on and locking up its brakes."
Each year, some choose to "disappear" and abandon their lives, jobs, homes and families. In Japan, there are companies that can help those looking to escape into thin air.
It's staggeringly beautiful to watch a baseball travel the hair at 1050 miles per hour.
I got sick six months ago. Now I can barely make it up the stairs.
This is the only "Jurassic Park" sequel we needed.
Simple headlines obscure the complex realities of abuse, sex work and the real threats to American children.
California still draws migrants from all over, but many Californians are now leaving, often heading to Oregon, Arizona or Colorado.
Some people snack while they cook. This kid cooks while snacking.
How does the world's most prestigious cycling race make money? Who sponsors the teams? And how does financing impact the riders' strategy?
The White House's new science adviser says: nothing. The science disagrees.
There appeared no malice, or intent, but the current men's world number 1's bad habits cost him a place in the US Open this year.
The El Dorado Fire in Southern California burned through 7,050 acres and was 5 percent contained.
An investigation into whether chemical sunscreens are bad for you and whether the chemicals can be absorbed into the bloodstream.
A scary moment was caught on cellphone video at a popular running trail, the Coquitlam Crunch, in British Columbia.
With his seventh Christopher Nolan collaboration hitting theaters (maybe?) soon, let's look back at the beloved British movie icon's career highlights (well, mostly).
Paul Saltzman was 24 when he studied with the Beatles under the Maharishi in Rishikesh, India. His new film, "Meeting The Beatles In India," chronicles the eye-opening experience.
Sliding into the long weekend like.
The messages wishing me a gruesome death arrive slowly at first and then all at once.
"People were surprised by how I dressed or that I didn't have a PhD. But all of it is who I am."
While some people troll scammers as a public service to prevent people from being victimized, others are simply out for laughs.
A large group were evacuated from the Mammoth Pool after the Creek Fire engulfed large parts of the area and the surrounding road.
Thanks to frenetic cinematography, blink-and-you'll-miss-it editing, and a reliance on verbal exposition that's marred by the movie's muffled sound mix, even those who like the film have to admit they have no idea what's going on half the time.
How misogyny in online forums turns into real-life violence.
Missed connections, Instagram lovers, and, of course, poop. E. Alex Jung profiles the famously eccentric and endlessly creative writer/actress/filmmaker who you haven't heard from in a while. She's back.
Several missions this year are seeking out life on the red planet. But would we recognize extraterrestrials if we found them?
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
