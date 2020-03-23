Why Older People Wake Up Earlier Than Everyone Else
According to some studies, the reason why older people wake up at 4:00 AM might be connected to calcified structures in the brain called "brain sand."
There's something deeply satisfying about the watching the cards fan out and re-organize with solid thunks and thwacks.
Don't bark, just stare — your owner will get the idea.
Back in 2015, the Southern Voice Band gave this small crowd the performance of a lifetime with a spirited cover of "Let's Get It On."
It would seem that the president has not gotten over the fact that Senator Romney voted against him in the impeachment fight.
When you're cooped in a house for too long, this is the kind of internet gems you start to produce.
A lot of design went into crafting this mirror, which transforms from a mirror into a walkable portal for guests.
The COVID-19 coronavirus will kill more people if we end social distancing early. St. Louis' experience in 1918 makes that clear.
A bevy of intricate biochemical fluctuations inside cells rule the natural world. Scientists are trying to figure out how they all work.
Here's all that was wrong and confusing about the conclusion of the new Star Wars trilogy.
If one nose boop turns the fox's power on, why doesn't another boop turn it off? Can we get tech support in here?
The global video game industry makes bank, grossing an estimated $150 billion in 2019. Just like Hollywood, the video game world has some trusty franchises they can rely on for steady revenue. Here are the top video game series of all time.
The USS Gerald R. Ford is a technological marvel. It also has toilets designed so incredibly poorly that the entire system needs to be unclogged and flushed out with acid, yes acid, on a regular basis, at the cost of $400,000 a pop.
It seems counterintuitive, a structure "floating" by the tension of threads, but it's actually an amazing feat of engineering.
A restorationist unearths this dead Space Invaders Handheld Arcade Game from the 1980s and takes great pleasure in bringing it back to life.
Experts don't yet have a full explanation, but the age breakdown of countries' populations and their capacity to deliver care to critically ill people will be crucial in the coming weeks and months.
This is the question on everyone's mind.
The pandemic is altering short-term shopper behavior — and retailers can't keep up.
"Game of Thrones" encompasses so many characters and complicated plot points — and that's not including the ones that the show may have referenced, only to abandon entirely in the later seasons.
iPledge, a government compliance program, makes the barrier to obtain Accutane unreasonably high, especially for women of color.
Now that it's bad form to go grab a burger or some groceries on a whim, planning meals ahead of time is more important. And with a multi-cooker in play, the options are endless.
Gas prices are plummeting, but GM's new EV Hummer will debut a game-changing battery.
The soundtrack from the person filming's car really takes this to the next level.
Infectious diseases spread exponentially, yes, but only in the beginning. Thank God.
As the nation slowly goes stir-crazy under the coronavirus shutdown, the content we've been creating has become increasingly crazed.
How a "survival mom" who began storing food after the financial crisis prepares for the worst-case scenario.
From now on, every service should include a space hat-wearing priest.
The superconductor inside the Australian meteorite is a known material, but the discovery itself comes as a shock.
Of all the uncomfortable scenarios we'd imagined with our coworkers, this is not something we ever imagined happening.
Urban resilience expert Michael Berkowitz shares ideas about how US cities can come back stronger from the social and economic disruption of coronavirus.
America's coronavirus response failed because we didn't understand the complexity of the problem.
How does a $25 edit stack up against edits that cost $100 and $500?
"We wanted people who didn't know about 'The Office' and who were watching the Super Bowl to enjoy it. That caused us to think a little differently than we normally would."
Even Tucker Carlson seemed a bit taken aback by Patrick's argument.
Containing a pandemic means keeping visitors out of the I.C.U. My patients will suffer in solitary confinement.
And what it means for treatment.
The Hydraulic Press Channel attempts to disprove the old adage that you can't fold a piece of paper more than 7 times.
These decisive measures can prevent a decade of dislocation and extraordinary levels of deaths.
He had been away from home for 14 months, but because of COVID-19, he cut his cycling trip short and gave his younger brother the surprise of a lifetime.
Taking a look at Batman's 80-plus year history of having the best superhero costume ever, and finding the best of the best.
While test shortages are making headlines, there's a lot about the technology behind these tests that isn't as clear to the public.
Remi the raccoon is one years old and apparently she really loves playing in the water.
No matter how you look at the numbers, one country stands out from the rest: South Korea.
I wasn't planning to be on vacation in a pandemic. It changed the way I'll think about risk forever.
A man in Thailand caught a raucous battle between several monitor lizards break out.
The actions of one individual really can have a ripple effect on a larger population.
Here's how you might be able to get yours.
Not sure whether the length of a supermarket cart really constitutes six feet of social distancing.
Most of which you can do from your couch. In pajamas.