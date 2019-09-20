Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe

Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.

I FEEL LIKE THERE WAS AN ORB
gq.com

We asked 11 people — from Broti Gupta to Brandon Wardell to Marianne Williamson — if they could recall the plot of the highest grossing movie ever.

Yet another dating term
i-d.vice.com

The hangover of the pandemic is supposedly making us a lot more cautious when it comes to love and sex.

'GIMME THIS MIC, I'LL SHOW YOU WHAT IT IS OUT HERE'

Gorilla Nems, a rapper from Coney Island, NY, went through very rough times before striking gold when a bunch of YouTubers shot him with a microphone in his hand. Here's how the local legend started the "Bing-Bong" trend that made its way to Joe Biden's White House.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces