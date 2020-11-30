Why We Haven't Seen A Good Comedy Movie In A Decade
The 2000s was a golden age for comedies, producing classics like "Superbad," "Mean Girls" and "Borat." Why hasn't the 2010s been the same?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The 2000s was a golden age for comedies, producing classics like "Superbad," "Mean Girls" and "Borat." Why hasn't the 2010s been the same?
Actor-director George Clooney returns to the world of sci-fi with his latest futuristic drama "The Midnight Sky." He talks about shooting in Iceland; how marriage and fatherhood has changed his perspective; and how he cuts his own hair.
"After dry aging so many meats I never thought this would happen."
This "Daily Show" segment, which has Carell and Colbert arguing over the merits of a death tax, is peak comedy writing.
Don't talk behind my back. Don't talk in front of me either.
Using compressed air to levitate the apple, Gav from The Slo Mo Guys sees how far he can spin it till the apple cracks, recording the results in super slow motion.
If you can't go to Disneyland, build a Disneyland next to your own house.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
What's really happening inside that growing bubble of angry social media users?
Happy Cyber Monday! The deals have not stopped since Black Friday, and we're collecting all of our favorite bargains right here.
Rarely do we get to see a rear-end happen this close.
A metal monolith identical to one which reportedly disappeared from a desert in Utah after appearing there in mid-November has mysteriously been spotted on a Romanian hillside.
Why Trump's campaign lawsuits are going down in flames in the most ridiculous ways.
A conversation with neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett on the counterintuitive ways your mind processes reality — and why understanding that might help you feel a little less anxious.
Don't talk behind my back. Don't talk in front of me either.
The inside story of a black sheep hedge fund, their massive bet that shopping malls would crash, and how they proved Wall Street wrong.
Huckberry is a storefront we love to peruse daily, and this time of the year is our chance to pick up some of the stuff we've been ogling all year long.
This "Daily Show" segment, which has Carell and Colbert arguing over the merits of a death tax, is peak comedy writing.
MIT researchers have built a simple tool to give clear guidelines on indoor safety in the midst of a pandemic.
I have a personal policy: never read the comments. And when my book was published last year, I quickly learned that I probably didn't want to take note of the reader reviews at Amazon either.
This 150-foot-deep diving pool in Poland comes with underwater caves and has 20 times the amount of water of a standard pool.
James Woods played the former NYC mayor and current Trump lackey in a USA Network movie that was somehow nominated for multiple Emmys.
The 2000s was a golden age for comedies, producing classics like "Superbad," "Mean Girls" and "Borat." Why hasn't the 2010s been the same?
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Online scalping is becoming increasingly common, thanks to bots that crawl the internet. What's being done to stop it?
This trick, called "the decoy effect," often leads consumers to spend more than they intend to simply because they think they're getting a good deal.
If you can't go to Disneyland, build a Disneyland next to your own house.
How Sony screwed up 15 years of goodwill with developers and open-source users by removing Linux support from its console.
This is what happens when the herd believes you're hiding hay.
One old, simple solution is still the most reliable product on the market.
It only takes the sound of a Nintendo DS played on the piano to bring us immediately back to the 2000s.
The Space Shuttle was NASA's workhorse for 30 years. But despite all its features, it had some fatal flaws.
Ernest Cline's follow to the nostalgia-infused "Ready Player One" is the embodiment of sequel creep.
This clip of a 2019 "Project Runway" segment, which has a contestant called Kovid Kapoor designing a suit that comes with a face mask, hits very differently in 2020.
"After dry aging so many meats I never thought this would happen."
The former Beatle had a packed schedule as he finalized a new song and posed for some final photographs that would become iconic.
They're game for games, but they're terrible at hiding.
Where does that sensation come from, and what can you do about it?
The "Hercules" star talks with Marlow Stern about downplaying COVID, that sexual-harassment allegation, his Bernie Sanders film and his pro-Trump, lib-trolling Twitter account.
Comedian Matt Buechele has listened to one too many of these songs that are perpetually being played in fashion retail stores.
"The inception of that video was being faced with a virus that we really didn't know a lot about."
"The Nest" is a brilliantly cast thriller and one of the year's best films.
Using compressed air to levitate the apple, Gav from The Slo Mo Guys sees how far he can spin it till the apple cracks, recording the results in super slow motion.
Filmmaker Nicole Cannon writes about how her struggle to cope with the sexual abuse she suffered as a child drew her into NXIVM, and resulted in her new film "Transference."
My most immediate worry was whether I'd lose my senses of taste and smell, common symptoms for those affected with COVID. I had no idea how I'd do my job if I suffered a similar fate. Fortunately, I never had to worry about it, for I never lost my ability to taste or smell. COVID had other surprises waiting for me instead.
Chris Krebs, who was fired by Trump after he said the 2020 presidential election was "the country's most secure ever," gives his first interview after his dismissal.
This is making us want to watch "Home Alone" all over again.
An apartment once inhabited by the 44th president of the United States is on the market, but you'll have to pay a wee bit more than Barack Obama did in 1984.
"Sorry, human, I hope you aren't too gutted by this gutted chair."
Using tricked-out drones, scientists are watching vegetation boom in the far north. Their findings could have big implications for the whole planet.
The collapse of America's middle class crushed department stores. Amazon and the pandemic are the final blows.
These days you really have to jump through ridiculous hoops to prove that you are a human.
You're asking $160 or more for the Millennium Falcon? You're braver than I thought.
As a child, I knew Radio Raheem died but not how. Only later did I realize what his death was worth and why the response was reasonable.
It takes an incredible amount of talent to voice characters ranging from Bart Simpson to Ralph Wiggum.