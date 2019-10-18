Why Movies Went From 15 Minutes To Two Hours Long
Thanks, "Quo Vadis."
Rob Lowe remembers a lot of special moments throughout his Hollywood career but nothing prepared him for how people would react to that scene in "Wayne's World."
Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing crew shaved another several seconds off the pit stop speed record over the weekend, clocking in at an absurd 1.82 seconds.
Give this man an award.
We don't have too many details on this armored car crash, other than that it happened in Suriname and that the driver is probably in a heap of trouble.
The jumps landed by Milton Martinez (see 1:48, 8:20) can't be good for his knees (or any part of his skeleton), but they are something else.
A man gets access to "The Piano Vault" — a safe that contains the most expensive commercial pianos and tests them all.
Scandinavia's Sami have been herding reindeer for generations. Then the miners arrived. The Sami had never been protesters. Until now.
What is it like to feel love and share physical intimacy yet feel no sexual attraction to the person you are with?
Dozens of bushfires are spreading across Australia, burning across more than two million acres and putting koalas in harm's way. One unfortunate koala was caught on camera trying to flee the flames and was quickly rescued by a wildlife technician.
Of a total 2,300 missing paintings by Scottish painter Benjamin Creme, 1,200 have been recovered. They are valued at around at around $777,000.
It's the one activity where money becomes more magical and less weighty.
Berlin is about to begin a groundbreaking rental law, but looming legal challenges and new revelations cast doubt on whether it's possible at all.
Cardi B calls Bernie Sanders a "humanitarian" who doesn't just say things to "get good votes."
No diet has been more obsessively studied, more fiercely controlled, or more anxiously stage-managed than baby food. Yet we still get it wrong.
How old is your dog in human years? This new formula promises to tell you, as long as you can deal with a little bit of math.
A group of shocked New Zealanders caught a tornado ripping apart a roof in the building next to them.
When Hurricane Maria destroyed Dominica in 2017, the devastation spurred an ambitious goal to fully adapt to climate change.
"Oh yeah? SF stands for Startup Failed."
If you've ever lived in or driven through a sparsely populated rural area, you've probably thought of it as "the middle of nowhere." But it was likely far from being truly remote, in the grand scheme of things.
In the Watergate era, high-level aides prevented Nixon's abuses of power. Trump's underlings can do the same.
After losing tenants to revitalized downtowns over the last decade, developers are adding modern amenities to secluded campuses.
Almost half of America's engineers have operated a train that killed someone on the tracks. Afterward, many suffer nightmares, anxiety, PTSD.
Three people were reportedly injured in the crash, which occurred in Roy, Utah.
The largest study of mass shooters ever funded by the US government reveals stunning information about perpetrators.
You know, the way you normally do when a sinkhole opens up on your commute.
One of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E's most interesting design features is its lack of traditional door handles.
When the three greatest players ever happen to have been born within six years of one another — and, thanks to the twin miracles of modern medicine and nine-figure wealth, sustain their brilliance deep into their thirties — there's little room left for a youth movement.
These little rockets top out at around 40 mph and we have no idea how their drivers can keep such steady control.
On Monday, Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council expert on Ukraine testified before the House Intelligence Committee.
Today, the average American worker spends 390 more hours at work than they did 30 years ago.
A surveillance video, highlighted in the subreddit r/IdiotsWithCars, shows a very erratic driver realizing they missed an exit and very ill-advised attempt to back up in the middle of the freeway.
The 1946 film won't be showing up on Disney+, but its insidious racism serves as an important reminder of the company's dark history.
Bluetooth scanners are readily available and easy to use — which means that smash-and-grab car break-in might not have been pure chance.
There's just an impossible amount of swagger on this play from Auburn guard Samir Doughty.
A team of scientists has created the most detailed large-scale model of the universe to date, a simulation they call TNG50.
A life-threatening encounter with AI technology convinced me that the needs of people with disabilities need to be engineered into our autonomous future.
"She was like, Let's go! So I ran inside and I locked the door and I called the cops."
We got behind the wheel of an electric-swapped 1967 Porsche 912 with a five-speed manual to give it a try.
Calculations involving a higher dimension are guiding physicists toward a misstep in Stephen Hawking's legendary black hole analysis.
The youngest Ball brother and potential 2020 top NBA pick has taken his show to Australia, but even half a world away, the spotlight and the weight of his name are inescapable.
The Orion "bionic eye" brain implant helped restore a blind man's sight after a tragic car crash.
There's a new Guinness World Record holder for fastest tractor: engineering firm JCB.
Strong antitrust enforcement is politically more complex than we know.
Swalwell has denied that he farted, but, well, it's best that you hear it for yourselves.
What the changing demographics of this country look like up close.
What's preventing insulin from being made cheaply and making it to market at an affordable rate?
How did an executive in one of the league's smallest markets steal tens of millions of dollars — and get away with it for years?