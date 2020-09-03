Why Misinformation Is So Irresistible To Us
Once we hear a good story, it's difficult to correct it in our brains.
Mark Gray has a futuristic alternative to face masks that might turn some heads.
On Wednesday, illusionist and extreme performer David Blaine floated 25,000 feet into the air — the height of jets, no less — before skydiving back to earth. Here's a look at the science that got him there and back safely.
Isaac Chotiner interviews Kate Manne, philosopher and author of "Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women." They discuss Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and what differentiates sexism from misogyny.
Recent major surveys show that reductions in genomic complexity — including the loss of key genes — have successfully shaped the evolution of life throughout.
As demand for air conditioning rises, the question of how to make the technology sustainable will become all the more important.
Is the Brandy and Monica feud real or imagined? Ahead of their Verzuz battle, we break down the friction between the two singers.
Real-life interstellar travel will be so slow that some weird linguistic things may happen before ships reach their destinations.
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
The disappearing three-story solo rowhouses in Baltimore, quirky photographs taken from inside the mouth and other best photos of the week.
The 16th Century Italian painter used his unique perspective of light to bring his intricate scenes to life and breathe new meaning into art.
When COVID-19 shut down California gyms, Sarah Miller started walking. She found a lot of stuff the elliptical doesn't offer.
As recently as a few years ago, the movie-review aggregator was seen as something of an industry boogeyman. But is there a correlation between box office receipts and a high (or low) score on the Tomatometer? We dug deep into the numbers to determine that.
When the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" returned to production, the actors followed strict COVID-19 prevention measures — including, as this viewer discovered, love scenes with mannequins.
Everything about Krug's behavior—from her defensiveness and the calculated theft of opportunities from actual Black scholars to her inherent feeling of superiority—screams of whiteness.
When you wash denim, tiny fibers shed and flow into the environment. Scientists just found that Arctic waters are now loaded with little bits of jeans.
2020 is a dumpster fire of a year, but what if corporate America made advertisements that were cognizant of our increasingly dire world.
Astonishing testimony by New Zealand fisherman Dick Ledgerwood sheds light on mysterious and elusive ritual.
This week, we've got cancelling Van Gogh, I hope this email finds you well, Antifa HQ and education is vital.
Pandemic policies at tech companies have created a rift between parents offered more benefits and resentful workers who don't have children.
Fiona loves to stare at the gophers in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
A new model often cited by top health officials raised its projections Friday, predicting over 410,000 coronavirus deaths nationwide by January 1.
The Louisville police department has said there was no body camera footage of the raid that lead to the death of Breonna Taylor.
The coronavirus caused me, like so many others, to make a housing decision I never thought I'd make.
There comes a moment, every time you visit a fire lookout tower, when you become certain that you have gotten hopelessly, irretrievably lost.
A woman was taking a selfie with her iPhone 11 Pro while paragliding over the French Alps when disaster struck.
Thanks to the coronavirus shutdown, the networks' fall schedules are packed with reality competitions and recycled shows. But there are still as many intriguing offerings as ever this season.
Disney films have always resonated with queer and trans audiences. Here are the gayest films in the canon.
An adorable little girl gives a candid answer about why she wants to go to school.
A lookbehind the scenes of the Alfred Hitchcock movie "Notorious" and how its two stars shot the film's sexiest scene.
The race to develop, approve, and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine is fluid — and urgent. How long will it take? Some say not long.
Here's how the game "Fall Guys" would sound if it had realistic human voices.
In New Orleans, hospitals sent patients infected with the coronavirus into hospice facilities or back to their families to die at home, in some cases discontinuing treatment even as relatives begged them to keep trying.
Paul Rudd will never forget when Will Ferrell made him laugh the hardest he'd ever laughed.
A class on Zoom in Ecuador was interrupted by a break-in. The classmates were quick to act, stopping the teacher and the suspects were late apprehended.
Why the Microsoft Zune MP3 player became one of the biggest flops in tech history.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The sleuths at Food Theorists attempt to uncover the truth about the lingering urban legend that Chuck E. Cheese served customers uneaten pizza.
When the comedian vanished in 2005, he gave up superstardom and a $50 million contract. White America called him crazy. But there's another side to his story — about race, mental health and a priceless taste of freedom — that everyone seemed to miss.
Facebook said it removed a militia event associated with the shooting of three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It didn't. Here's what really happened, and why it could happen again.
A couple breaks quarantine to go for a hike in the woods together. Or did they?
