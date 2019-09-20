Here's An Incredibly In-Depth Investigation Over Why McDonald's Ice Cream Machines Are Always Broken
Why do McDonald's ice cream machines always seems to be down?
Why do McDonald's ice cream machines always seems to be down?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The descendants of pets abandoned by those fleeing the Chernobyl disaster are now striking up a curious relationship with humans charged with guarding the contaminated area.
Why do McDonald's ice cream machines always seems to be down?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
For the 20th anniversary of his seminal music video, Fatboy Slim made Christopher Walken's incredible dance moves even more crystal clear.
Maybe you're familiar with this thing known as Everesting, in which people pick a hill of a certain height and bicycle or run up and down it until they've climbed the equivalent height of Mount Everest.
Got a lot of fuzz or little nubs coming off your favorite blanket? This handheld shaver makes it feel like new.
How a golden retriever versus a chihuahua would be like if they were actually people.
The health of our bodies and microbiomes may depend on society's return to lifestyles that expose us to bacteria, despite the risks.
Crocodiles are a little less intimidating when you see what's going on underwater.
We use this phrase with wanton abandon, but for people outside of the country, it sounds horrifying.
According to the researchers, other calculations of the risk of indoor transmission have omitted too many factors to accurately quantify that risk.
This week's characters include a United States Senator making a salty social media post, an NFL team with an ill-advised tweet and more.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Opinions over "Mortal Kombat" have been deeply divided. Here's what the reviewers are saying.
How a good show about a depraved group of friends became a great show about a depraved group of friends.
Having a baby in the US is astronomically expensive. Here's how six women dealt with it, from moving cities to going on Medicaid and giving birth at home.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more, from "Mortal Kombat" to Netflix's fantasy series "Shadow and Bone" to Aubrey Plaza's trippy film "Black Bear."
Just because the web has become more ubiquitous, that doesn't mean it's become better.
Surveys have shown that Zoomers are having less sex commensurate to the same age group a decade before.
This U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor pilot is having a bad day.
A developer says its aircraft rivals the forthcoming Raider's speed, stealth, and attack range. That simply can't be true.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
If this is real, then this is heartbreaking.
For filmmakers, the ending can be the most arduous part of moviemaking. Writing and shooting one often involves constant workshopping, tossed-off drafts, inner turmoil, and finally just deciding, "This is it, and I hope people enjoy it in some way."
Look, we're cultivating an aesthetic, and this housecoat pulls it all together. Lazy Sunday chic.
It's been a challenging year, but mom has been a real trooper. Show her some love with top-notch candles, robes, cheese tasting boxes, watches and more at Huckberry.
If you're into DIY, this ultra-tiny drill is a great way to get into those hard-to-reach places.
Oregon State University's massive collection is helping researchers learn how animals adapt to changing environments.
While this seems intended for entertainment purposes only and the people in the video are not actually drinking it, it's still, well, gross.
From a cobblestoned art town to a laid-back beach commune that isn't on Long Island, these are the best road trips out of New York.
I have no illusion that taking away his guns is a game-changing heroic act: toxic masculinity lies in constant wait for my boy. But I have no regrets.
If you give a mealworm a cookie, he's going to ask for a glass of milk.
California and Texas, the country's two most populous states, have taken radically different approaches to the pandemic and the vaccination campaign to end it.
Try asking any French-speaking person to say the sentence, "A green worm pours a glass towards a glassmaker around eight o'clock," in French.
A few Literary Looks certainly fell by the wayside (Djuna Barnes' ascot, James Joyce's eyepatch), and likely you will ultimately disagree with me that dogs count as items of clothing. Alas, no list, nor ranking, can ever please anyone everyone. Here's this one.
Caitlyn Jenner announced on Friday her plans to run for governor of California as current Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is likely to face a recall later this year.
When your mother is pretending to not be home to avoid paying a fiver to the window cleaner, you're not supposed to say, "My mom said she's not in."
This slick window unit helps move out the hot air, and give you some nice circulation of those stuff days.
A new book argues that Churchill's famous folly was ultimately about food, fear and free trade.
Consumer Reports tested whether a Model Y could have its Autopilot mode activated with no one in the driver's seat. The answer is yes.
Which jobs are heading back to the office and which can stay home varies widely.
Sony's PlayStation 5 already appears to be gamers' most popular next-gen choice. But Microsoft is offering up fierce competition.
When the audio you're working with already seems like a joke, you don't need to add a whole lot to make something really funny.
One year later, many people still can't believe this actually happened.
Let adhesive hooks, spiral tubing and velcro strips keep your unruly cords and cables in check.
Tom Scott demonstrates the key differences between high explosives and low explosives.
It's once again time somebody stood up for our national punching bag and its legendary greatness.
This week, we've also got the European Super League fiasco and "me on my wedding night."
Gwen the cat attempts to fool her owner into thinking she's asleep.