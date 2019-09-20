Here's Why Marineland Is So Bad
Bright Sun Films takes a deep dive into Niagara Falls' Marineland, an amusement park/oceanarium with some of the worst TripAdvisor reviews, and discovered it's a deeply weird and terrible place.
If anyone watched John Oliver's segment about the so-called "Satanic" Georgia Guidestones a few weeks back, you'd understand why it was only a matter of time before a conspiracy theorist would blow the roadside attraction to kingdom come.
There's no such thing as a perfect sce—
Matt Poole, a supervisory ranger for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, has the coolest job in the world — helping displaced baby owls get back to their habitat.
Some purity influencers are posting sexual content after years of promoting abstinence.
American tourist Sura Crutch spent a whirlwind five days with Greek local Haris Sevastopoulos in Athens in the summer of 1971. Here's how they went from strangers to pen pals to a couple of 50 years and counting.
"I am a good swimmer and I went to help people," says 17-year-old from Togo, who was among survivors rescued after nine days at sea.
"Once this happened, I saw the change in her."
We've known for a long time that cigarettes cause cancer but when did we first realize the association? Patrick Kelly breaks down the interesting history of our knowledge of the connection between smoking and cancer.
When former President Donald Trump launched his post-election assault on democracy, he did not start with violence; he started with courts.
His haters are in anguish
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO and world's richest man, welcomed twins last year with an executive at one of his other companies, Neuralink, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.
Ze Frank explains why beavers are one of the most fascinating creatures on planet Earth.
Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe, many in the industry piped up. But for Texas studios, the potential for legal retaliation looms.
A climate change protest blocking traffic on I-495 went off the rails as a parolee pleaded with the activists that he needed to get to work.
Big Hollywood movies are being made with Chinese audiences in mind.
The First Amendment and the sheer amount of "crazy-ass videos" make preventing these kinds of shootings a "daunting" job for the FBI.
The original "Predator" was such a big hit because the filmmakers pulled off the perfect menacing atmosphere. Here's where the sequels and reboots lost their way.
Johnson is expected to resign as Conservative Party leader — but will try to stay on as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen.
At a time when many are questioning whether we need offices at all, Steven Ahlgren's images of American workplaces offer a glimpse of corporate life in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Redditors had a wide selection of film recommendations at hand when someone asked about the films that left viewers "speechless."
The surprisingly recent history of the high five, Elaine Benes's boyfriend's favorite hand gesture.
We know that coffee keeps us awake, but studies show coffee impacts us in unexpected ways, including increasing our shopping habits and our tolerance to pain.
The world of tomorrow has finally come today. Be optimistic that humanity can accomplish this, or be pessimistic that we had to.
The team at Donut Media look into some of the biggest farmer car hacks and sees if they actually check out.
An engineer's interest in joining what turned out to be a fictitious company led to March's $540 million Axie Infinity hack.
The rental market is as tightly squeezed as ever right now.
The Cure memorably made it clear you don't tell them to get off the stage for Robert Palmer.
The 40-year-old megastar is vetting everyone after an ex-collaborator was accused of sexual abuse.
"I can't get it out of my head."
Hakone-en Aquarium replaced their delicious horse mackerel with a much cheaper alternative (saba). The penguins took notice.
Traffic deaths increased between 2020 and 2021. Here's what this year's numbers show so far.
A British tabloid newspaper claims there's been a dramatic increase in people in America simultaneously screaming and vomiting because of cannabis use. What's the truth?
Everaldo, who plays for Kashima Antlers, tied the game against Cerezo Osaka in Japan's J1 League with an overhead kick that he conjured out of thin air.
This week, we're hanging on by a thread! At least there's some good art out there to enjoy (read: Minion-related tweets).
After surviving a mass shooting and posting a photo of her bloodied face, a woman was called a "crisis actor" and told to "vote."
Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder's new show "The Rehearsal" releases on HBO on July 15, and is all about eliminating the possibility of chance.
Artist Gergely Dudas has created a very cute but confounding image full of tortoises and one snake. See if you can spot it.
If you care about climate change, we need to have a word about food. Specifically, about the fantastically unsustainable way we consume food in the U.S.
Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) complete the "Clerks" trilogy with this extremely meta movie about their attempt to tell the story of their lives.
The onslaught of articles whining about this nonsense can't even stick to the truth.