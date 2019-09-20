Why It's OK If You Don't Poop At Least Once A Day
Dr. Jen Gunter explains why you shouldn't worry about pooping daily, because everyone's digestive tract has its own unique pace.
Most metals are hard, but that is really not the case for sodium metal.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It's like watching 35 years of someone's life be condensed into a surreal six-minute video.
When conventional therapy and drugs fail, a new wave of clinics are helping patients get high.
The most-reported symptoms of COVID-19 are now a headache, sore throat and runny nose, according to the research team behind a UK symptom tracking app.
Esme is my name and cat burglary is my game.
Poison Hemlock can cause blisters if touched or death if eaten.
Italy's cheap homes bonanza continues to lure hundreds of interested buyers, despite the pandemic. But what happens once someone takes the plunge and invests their (small) chunk of change in a crumbling corner of a remote town?
Funnyman Dave Chappelle joined The Foo Fighters on stage at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, for a rendition of Radiohead's 'Creep.'
Want to learn a skill? Just wait a minute.
A little kindness — or just not being a rude jerk — goes a long way.
Will Joe Manchin's search for common ground wreck the Democrats' agenda?
A Google store has opened in New York's Chelsea, designed by Reddymade to include cork furniture and sustainable materials.
Clerks at 7-Eleven and other convenience stores are being constantly monitored by a voice of god that can intervene from thousands of miles away.
"I believe in communism. Rom-communism that is. If Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks can go through some heartfelt struggles and still end up happy — then so can we."
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The term "unindicted co-conspirators" generally refers to individuals for whom there is insufficient evidence to bring charges or who have cut a deal. "Legally, it wouldn't make sense to call informants co-conspirators," said one legal expert.
We have so many questions, from the two toilets in a bathroom to the creepy spectating chair in the bedroom.
The first U.S. cruise ship set sail Sunday evening from PortMiami with volunteer passengers, a major milestone after the cruise industry shutdown for 15 months.
When tennis players are picking a ball at tournaments, the fluff is what they're looking for.
Onscreen, NY1 seems like a happy family, but a lawsuit exposed the tumult behind the scenes.
If you had to flee in a car and drive across hot lava, what would that do to your tires?
The musician's next release is the most ambitious yet in her ongoing project to re-record every album within her back catalogue.
On Sunday, the Foo Fighters reopened Madison Square Garden. Here are 30 other shows happening this summer to help welcome back live music.
"It's not gambling — it's just taking chances with your money."
Mike Rothschild, the author of the new book "The Storm Is Upon Us," is very concerned about QAnon's "true believers." The FBI agrees.
In Wellness Theories, Tonya Papanikolov, holistic nutritionist and founder of Rainbo, talks about the magic of mushrooms, yoga, meditation, the Sedona method and why she quit coffee.
Oliver explains how PACE or Property Assessed Clean Energy can actually be detrimental to home owners seeking financial assistance for home improvements.
Hundreds of years ago, people developed ingenious methods to secure their letters from prying eyes and they did it with only paper, adhesive and folds.
I don't know what I expected, but certainly not this.
Is it a stew or a steak? It's somehow both — in the best possible way.
Hackers used one worker's login information to penetrate the Law Department's network after officials failed to implement a simple security measure.
As the postseason limps toward the finish line, one thing is clear: Try as they might, the NBA's players can't handle the cruel grind of another season like this.
Lucas Covolan kept Torquay in the game with a special goal, but that wasn't enough for his team in the end.
His platform on Fox News made him a big player in Donald Trump's circle. Off camera, he shapes the coverage of Trump's world and Fox's own internal politics.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has one of the most highly sophisticated counterfeiting rackets in the world. Here's how they've made near replica $100 bills, which they've passed off to various countries.
A new report reveals which U.S. metropolitan areas have the highest percentage of homes valued at $1 million or more.