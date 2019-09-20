Why It's Harder To Climb The Social Ladder In America Than Nearly Every Other Country
Why is it harder for this generation to earn more than your parents?
Why is it harder for this generation to earn more than your parents?
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
This Upper West Side 5-story mansion could be yours if you have an extra $22 million laying around.
Budweiser takes the cake in almost half the country, but a few other beers stake their claim across the country.
Why is it harder for this generation to earn more than your parents?
Do you think the reason it's so hidden is because the snake is so sneaky or because we don't want to find the snake?
Sure, you could just have a plain bulb lighting up the bathroom and hallway, but what fun is that? We want glowing shrooms!
Hansel Enmanuel, Keyonte George, Arterio Morris and many more showed out in front of NBA scouts at the Iverson Classic.
Shout outs to Julian, who fully deserves to go into some sort of hall of fame.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
In Daniel Lombroso's documentary, activists expose an ecocide at the U.S.-Mexico border that could alter the evolutionary future of North America.
A Grid analysis of Musk's companies shows more than $7 billion in government contracts alone.
Quesaritos. Chalupas. Crunchwrap Supremes. Many may enter, but only one can emerge as a champion.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
We don't know where it came from, who made it, why it was created, but we cannot stop watching it, that's for sure.
Courtroom memes like "That's hearsay" and "Mega-pint" have made made the jump from social media to Etsy
The fight against Ibarra did not last long. The ref didn't even need to count to ten.
Mississippi had the lowest life expectancy in the US and Hawaii had the highest in a 2019 report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
Fancy yourself a Sherlock Holmes? In this book, you're the one who gets to solve the mysteries.
The show aired on May 1st, 1999, and the best way to commemorate the show is to watch "Shanghaied".
Den of Geek staff and readers rank their favorite comedies from the last decade and a half.
A Harvard-trained lawyer was convicted of committing bizarre home invasions. Psychosis may have compelled him to do it. But in a case that became a public sensation, he wasn't the only one who seemed to lose touch with reality.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The Late Late Show host James Corden replaces White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, but It doesn't go as planned.
Phantasmagoria. It's not just one of the coolest words ever — it's also the name of a 1995 point-and-click horror video game that was the result of a would-be collaboration with famous horror author Stephen King that never came to fruition.
From an addition in your bathroom, to efficiently packing thing in the kitchen — here are some useful products that made a name for themselves on the "Shark Tank" stage.
As the host turned a civil war at Fox to his advantage, he found himself at the forefront of the nativist forces transforming conservative politics.
We didn't think Bill would be interviewed because he was a Berkshire shareholder, but at least someone got him on the record.
Haven't even begun shopping for Mother's Day? Fear not, Huckberry has home goods, jewelry, bath robes, slippers and more all in one place.
The "Handmaid's Tale" star and producer was rumored to have walked out on ex-Scientologist Remini's acceptance speech at an awards show.
He was the first to deliver remarks at the dinner in six years. The reason? A horrible four year plague, and then two years of COVID.
Nothing against roughing it, but sometimes you want some luxury while enjoying nature.
Dreams do come true, and we have the footage to prove it. And, you get to see an NFL owner order a room full of dudes to cheer on command, so that's neat!
In a moment straight out of 2006, a "Nintendo Switch Sports" player accidentally smashed their TV.
Trevor Noah delivered a sharp performance at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner, poking fun at Biden, Fox News and Ron DeSantis.
To celebrate "The Book of Boba Fett", ILM and LG created a 3D-effect billboard in Times Square depicting the titular Bounty Hunter on his new throne.
Go deep into nature, and learn the skills needed to actually survive off the land.
Bill Burr reminisces about the time George W. Bush threw the greatest opening pitch of all-time on October 30, 2001.
The world uses 42 million tons of toilet paper every year and it's truly mind boggling to visualize how far that would extend into our solar system.
Delegates at CinemaCon were shocked Tuesday when the actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde was served legal papers during a presentation about her latest movie.
Get ready for a lot of talk about oxygen, radioactivity, and hardcore science.
We asked gastroenterologists to tell us if TikTok-promoted supplements like probiotics, L-glutamine, and others, are actually worth buying for IBS and better gut health.
Cyclist, scholar, CEO, soldier: who is Nick Clark?
Will bees be disturbed by the sudden appearance of a banana near their hives?
Musk is a hype man who rarely ever delivers what he promises, so don't leave Twitter just yet.
No one's actually sure.
Minnesota Vikings running back Ed Marinaro thought it was a hall of fame acceptance speech instead of just, you know, READING THE NEXT NAME ON THE CARD.
The 4-pound chopper, the first aircraft to take flight on another world, snapped pictures of the Perseverance rover's discarded landing gear.
A bizarre 2008 children's album called "Alien Rap" has been making rounds in "so-bad-it's-good" culture. The man who made it is about as weird as you'd think.