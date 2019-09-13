Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

CALLOWAY, SPILLED CAFE, CULTURAL CACHE

6 diggs
It's an internet fight and only the funniest memes will survive. This week's challengers? Jonah Hill's dropped coffee, Caroline Calloway's Yale plates, and cultural impact graphs.
BAKED ALASKA

1 digg cnn.com
In the hottest Alaskan summer on record, amid countless signs of a climate in crisis, a camera phone captured a Republican fundraiser on Kenai Peninsula. Judging from the laughs and smiles, you'd never know that they are a few dozen miles from the Swan Lake Fire, now burning for over three months. But the mood is giddy because a surprise caller is on speaker -- President Trump.