Why Is Nougat In Nearly Every Candy Bar?
It's one of the most common ingredients in candy bars, and yet most people probably have no idea what it is.
"If you are Black in America, I can't even imagine how scared, angry and exhausted you must feel."
"When they say 'Why do you burn down the community? Why do you burn down your own neighborhood?' It's not ours. We don't own anything."
The Antonov An-225 Mriya is an absolute beast of a machine, and you can really see it here in this video of the airplane taking off from Toronto Pearson Airport after arriving earlier to deliver COVID-19 medical supplies.
The timeline, constructed from the analysis of hours of video footage and police communications, shows us what happened on June 1, when the police fired gas canisters on demonstrators to clear way for Trump's photo op.
They're here to save the world, dudes. "Bill & Ted Face The Music" will be released in theaters on August 21.
Is this not how space travel happens? Oops, our mistake.
He was in many ways the ultramarathoning ideal: a distance-running latecomer with an inspirational story, a slew of wins and an edge that seemed to square with a community that embraces outcasts. Then his story started to unravel, beginning in an outhouse and ending in a courthouse.
The Charlotte, North Carolina man tweeted in protest because he thought the Trump administration's designation of antifa as a terror group was absurd. Then his life became absurd.
When real life becomes dripping wet comedy.
This is horrifying for the driver, but we're glad that there are people who came to his defense.
More than 100 days after the first coronavirus case in the US, here are the states where things are still getting worse.
"Other people keep telling me I helped them so much, but they don't understand — nobody understands — how much this video going viral like this is helping me," Johnniqua Charles told BuzzFeed News.
They thought they were scamming her. They were woefully wrong.
This squirrel did not want to be saved.
When have you ever been proud of your city's chief executive?
Jared Kushner — climber, sycophant, snob — is the perfect avatar of elite incompetence for our times.
Karsten Runquist explores the infamous 2007 SNL skit that codified millennial humor as this weird and vaguely disturbing phenomenon that's difficult to understand from the outside looking in.
An interview with the senator on the protests, his phone calls with Joe Biden and when to compromise.
It's not in any way practical, but it's fun.
Sarah Cooper teed off on Donald Trump again, this time, making fun of his threats to impose tariffs on cars in the European Union if they didn't lift duties on lobsters imported from the United States.
No killer has ever been found, even though the assassination took place on Sweden's busiest road, and more than a dozen witnesses saw the tall man fire the shots before fleeing the scene. Now, more than 34 years later, Sweden's Prosecutor's Office has announced it will present the conclusions of its criminal investigation in a press conference Wednesday morning.
In 2016, a photographer embarked on a white-knuckle journey through Tornado Alley, tracking the people that drive into super storms for fun.
Voting issues such as long wait times and malfunctioning machines are affecting Georgia's primary elections today.
He pulled the baseless claim from a segment he saw on the far-right television channel OANN.
In Victorian London, a gang of U.S. hustlers attempts a ten-million-dollar heist on the safest bank in the world. Can the detective who inspired Sherlock Holmes catch them?
Just when you thought videos of the police's "elite" bicycle unit couldn't get lamer, there are videos like this, which shows a cop accidentally flying off a bike.
You might be considering taking advantage of the volatile market by investing your savings or stimulus check.
Here's a time lapse of a stunning do-it-yourself construction job.
Seidman talks about Tinder's new video call feature, how usage has increased during the pandemic, and why people should be hanging out within the app.
Scientists have discovered how to harness illumination contrast caused by shadows as an indirect source of power.
He is selfish, weird and perpetually unhappy. But there's also something about his tiny bullied spirit, stunted moral development and occasional bouts of spiraling self-hatred that me and the other members of the Disick Hive can very much relate to.
How they accidentally made a promise they couldn't keep.
Over the weekend, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling came under fire for what many saw to be transphobic comments. Now Harry Potter himself (sort of) is speaking up.
As lockdowns ease, thermal imaging cameras are popping up in all sorts of public places to assess the state of people's health.
The creators of the radical, riotous MTV comedy series were also warning us how bad things were about to get. And they did it with puppets, little kids, and some deeply messed-up animation. Fifteen years later, they recall the making of one of the weirdest and most profound shows ever.
Once, he even got 14 pizzas in one delivery.
But where there's a cat, there's a way.
Google gave CNET's Elinor Mills the cold shoulder 15 years ago, after she used the tech giant's own search engine to unearth info on its CEO.
Publishers are suing the Internet Archive for its emergency library, putting the whole project in danger.
What started out as a fun experiment actually turned out to be an eye-opening rethinking of the periodic table of elements.
The internet is always changing. A lot. So it's no surprise that the majority of people are pretty hopelessly lost when it comes to internet jargon. This data viz shows which terms still elude each state.
"I am stepping down as editor in chief of Bon Appétit to reflect on the work that I need to do as a human being and to allow Bon Appétit to get to a better place."
Oobleck, a non-Newtonian material, is already fascinating within itself, but what happens if you add baking soda and vinegar to it?
By the standards of the pandemic, Thursday had been a normal day for Peter Weinberg. Then, around 10 PM, he received an irate message on LinkedIn from someone he didn't know. He brushed it off, thinking it was probably just spam. Then he got another. And another.
In a word: intense.
"Several squirrels have been coming to my deck to be fed peanuts. Rocky, one particularly ambitious squirrel showed an aptitude for problem-solving, always getting nuts no matter where I put them."
If we want less violence from the enforcers, we should give them less to enforce.