Why Is Japan Spending $600 Million To Protect These Two Rocks In The Middle Of The Ocean?
Why is Japan so interested in these two rocks 1,080 miles from Tokyo? And why are they calling it an island?
"Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can't get that number out of my head."
The Windows Phone could have been successful if Microsoft hadn't make these mistakes.
Who needs CGI when you can craft a cinematic masterpiece with some good, old-fashioned cardboard props and tomato sauce?
Urban designer Mikael Colville-Andersen explains why Copenhagen's bicycle bridges are so stupid.
A data visualization of the stock market volatility over the past week based on information gathered from Google and Yahoo Finance.
"What is this weird, prickly thing?"
Pregnant Native American women were singled out for COVID-19 testing based on their race and ZIP code, clinicians say. While awaiting results, some mothers were separated from their newborns, depriving them of the immediate contact doctors recommend.
A YouTuber discovered how to cook up a knife using sand and a microwave oven.
After a terrifying spring spent in lockdown and a summer of protests in the streets, things are going to get a lot worse in the fall.
Fired scientist Rebekah Jones' site shows thousands more people with the coronavirus, and hundreds of thousands fewer who have been tested, than the site run by the Florida Health Department.
Sarah Cooper made her "Tonight Show" debut with an ode to Trump's issue with "sinks and showers."
Fox News published digitally altered and misleading photos on stories about Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in what photojournalism experts called a clear violation of ethical standards for news organizations.
A 12-foot, 5-ton marble statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis is being moved from Kentucky's Capitol amid protests over racial injustice.
The voices of the resistance during the 2000s didn't exactly make great music.
Black women built The Wing, and they're ready to tear it all down.
Remember Michael Flor, the longest-hospitalized COVID-19 patient who, when he unexpectedly did not die, was jokingly dubbed "the miracle child?" Now they can also call him the million-dollar baby.
Sources say Barbara Fedida, a powerful ABC News executive, has an extensive history of insensitive comments. She's now been placed on administrative leave while the network investigates.
The perfect edit for everyone sick and tired of Anakin's constant prattle.
Americans are pretending that the pandemic is over. It certainly is not.
Social-media platforms can't evade the scrutiny that so many other institutions in America are currently under.
TestUtah, which promised an "open-source" solution to track new cases of COVID-19, has faced criticism for what its efforts might have missed.
Physics Girl demonstrates the Leidenfrost Effect in this hair-raising scientific stunt.
Why do so many men seem to go mask-less even while their female partners are wearing one?
Let you hair go wild since lockdown began? Now's maybe a good time to trim up.
It's a shape that you'd be hard-pressed to find in nature.
Here's an infographic which maps out the average worker's compensation rate by state from highest to lowest per every $100 in payroll.
"If I cover my face, you definitely can't see me, right?"
Ah, Paris! Global capital of couture, style, and...menus? As café terraces welcome back patrons post-lockdown, it's comes to the attention of our Paris team that tangible menus have gone digital across the city.
He cited the number of hospital beds available in the state as a reason.
Including "misconduct with other countries."
Cumulative rage, despair & grief surged like a tidal wave at dawn. They stormed the street where Mr. Floyd drew his last breath, signs held steady by clenched fists. Protests spread to 2,000 sites.
Jay Jurden, Dani Fernandez, Atsuko Okatsuka and Ify Nwadiwe took the piss out of the cringeworthy video of various white celebrities attempting to demonstrate empathy for their privilege with their own hilarious mea culpa.
Kennedy destroyed the old-school political power structure and made presidential nominations what they are today: popularity contests.
The voice of Bart Simpson shows off her process for coming up with new voices for cartoons with her incredible knack for vocalization.
As millions of Americans warm up to an old idea (cops are bad!) and Minneapolis appears ready to disband its police department, let me offer another step on the path toward abolishing America's police and forming a more just country. Let's straight up give up on all traffic stops. End them.
Massachusetts created a pioneering program to track COVID-19 cases. Its challenges are multiplying as the state reopens.
George Floyd didn't die from drugs but his toxicology report is likely to come up during the trial of the officers. Dr. Bernard Hsu gives a straightforward explanation of what is contained inside the report.
Pirates, shipwrecks, mutiny, and murder are hallmarks of fictional swashbuckling adventures. But they were also features of an ill-fated French expedition to colonize part of North America. Now, human bones discovered in the wreckage of the expedition's flagship are adding a new level of mystery to the story thanks to cutting-edge DNA analysis.
"We believe Black people should have the right to live without fear," wrote Olay on Instagram — at the same time it sold "White Radiance Light Perfecting Essence."
Who needs CGI when you can craft a cinematic masterpiece with some good, old-fashioned cardboard props and tomato sauce?
John Snow made a critical discovery in 1854 that cholera was caused by water.
Growing up in the suburban shadow of Bam Margera — a bored, skinny Pennsylvania skater kid hurting himself and his friends for laughs
It's not offensive, "null," but it'll break police data bases.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has tracked Confederate monuments for years, but the map has taken on a new utility now.
Florida's Department of Health on Saturday morning reported a new daily record high of 2,581 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — surpassing the previous high by 679. The previous high was hit on Friday. And the high before that was hit on Thursday.
While taunting parkgoers for not standing six feet apart, these social distance shamers get a rude awakening.
