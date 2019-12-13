Why Is It So Hard To Buy An Electric Car?
Electric cars are more ubiquitous than ever before but why are they still so gosh darn hard to buy?
Electric cars are more ubiquitous than ever before but why are they still so gosh darn hard to buy?
We've got plenty of shampoo, conditioner, soap and moisturizer but why don't hotels also provide toothpaste?
"We noticed a man had walked way out onto a corridor jutting from the canyon's edge. He was standing right by the sheer drop. Then, out of nowhere and dicing with death, he just started sprinting around."
This was one Christmas gift we were not expecting to find in the stockings.
Danny DeVito looks back on his 50-year career and reflects on his favorite moments — and he also mentions his love of rum ham.
"Greater Adria" existed hundreds of millions of years ago— here's what we know about it.
YouTuber styropyro points a million watt laser beam at himself. What could go wrong?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This decade, memes became something not just for a handful of internet nerds who lurked on message boards; memes are now for everyone. The online culture of this decade hasn't just changed the words we use, it's changed how we express ourselves.
WSAV reporter Alex Bozarjian had asked Georgia police to pursue charges against the man who groped and slapped her in the incident, which went viral on social media.
It might not seem like a big deal but you could put the entire plane at risk.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A spot on impression of Christian Bale in this spoof of the 2000 psychological horror film.
The former soap opera star and "Boy Meets World" actress opens up to Marlow Stern about her decision to walk away from playing "Disney moms" and enter the world of porn.
Get cooking with Nancy Singleton Hachisu's top-tier Japanese cookbook.
This was one Christmas gift we were not expecting to find in the stockings.
The internet meme has been around for seven years now, so it's high time we establish some ground rules.
On Friday night in Los Angeles, Harry Styles brought out the legendary singer and performed Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide."
Disco clams have soft tissues flash light like a disco ball — researchers believe they use this to thwart predators.
There's nothing more magical than sheer ingenuity.
Journalism has had a rough year full of layoffs across the country, and Bloomberg Media, the company owned by the latest entrant in the 2020 Democratic primary, just made life worse for a handful of reporters.
Give the gift of pro kitchen tools! This 5-piece Damascus Chef's Kitchen set retails for $475, is usually on sale for $179.99, and you can get it for just $152.99 when you use code MerrySave15 at checkout.
Electric cars are more ubiquitous than ever before but why are they still so gosh darn hard to buy?
The CEO of Chipotle has name-dropped the cheesy offering — not currently on the chain's menu — in more than one interview with Business Insider since he started at the company in March 2018. In January, he said that the quesadilla was Chipotle customers' top-requested menu item. And, Niccol has been craving it himself.
With all the bad news from 2019, at least these local reporters found a way to have a great time.
The internet has created a tyranny of perfect information, so there is more to know about which thing is the right thing to buy than any human can comprehend.
The Arctic is a ticking time bomb that's close to going off.
The decade of the 2010s saw the rise of social media and the proliferation of digital tools that allow people to alter photos and videos. Here's what that combination brought us.
The Jaguar E-Type was an incredible car when it debuted in 1961. It had disc brakes, independent suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, and monocoque construction that made it lightweight and resulted in great performance, especially for a car as inexpensive as it was. It was called the most beautiful car ever made by Enzo Ferrari, and it routinely tops automotive journalist's lists of best-looking cars. I disagree.
Darth Vader versus Luke. A levitating Yoda. And the greatest duel of them all.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
YouTuber styropyro points a million watt laser beam at himself. What could go wrong?
You don't set Kickstarter and Patreon records without genuine connection. And controversy.
Why don't you go pick on someone your own species?
How Luke's final act made the Skywalker Saga's Buddhist themes more explicit.
Melania Trump appeared with her husband at the 2019 Congressional Ball last night, and she took us on a fascinating, inscrutable journey… with her face.
For nearly 30 years, America's four biggest rail companies — which move the majority of the country's coal — have spent millions to deny climate science and block climate policy.
RVs range from tiny to spacious, but it's not often that you see a two-story behemoth like the Commander 8×8 by SLRV Expedition Vehicles.
For the week of December 9th, we have Jameela Jamil's landlord tweet, Silver Kanye and "Marriage Story" memes.
Before the 1930s, Christmas trees typically were cut down on an individual's property or out in the wild. Now, tree farms in all 50 states (yes, Hawaii too) are where most Christmas trees come from, accounting for 98 percent of live Christmas trees brought into homes.
He worked at Greyhound for a decade before appearing on Broadway and in "The Purple Rose of Cairo," "The Cemetery Club" and a Madonna video.
Getting sober was deeply taxing for one stand-up comedian. But managing obsession with food was even more complicated — that is, until they unburdened themselves of shame.
This is what the night sky looks like from Los Angeles to the Great Basin Desert.
From 17776 to Hawaii 2 to Frog Fractions, href.cool collects the links that defined the weird internet in the past decade.
Two miles under a grassy plain in South Africa, pockets of water lie trapped in the rock. Scientists think the pockets might have been isolated from the surrounding environment for 2 billion years. Now, researchers think they may have found things living in this long-sequestered water.
He really took one — okay, technically two — for the team.
The frosted eyewear, which comes from the aerospace world, keeps a wearer from seeing anything aside from what is directly in front of and below them.
The shoes — which feature carbon plates and springy midsole foam — have become an explosive issue among runners. A new analysis suggests that the advantage these shoes bestow is real — and larger than previously estimated.
That's why people say you shouldn't rock the boat.
With pressure cookers in more and more home kitchens and beloved services like Rancho Gordo's Bean Club dispensing dried heirloom beans, the humble legume is a having a moment.
The tale of the man who found a bomb in an Atlanta park in 1996 fits with the director's late-era work as yet another film that revisits a moment in history — albeit with its mind already made up.
Americans visiting Île aux Cygnes in Paris might be surprised to see a Statue of Liberty replica. Why is it there?
Both measures will be voted on by the full House, likely on Wednesday, and come after weeks of damaging testimony against Trump.
How many pizzas have you eaten in the past 30 days? If you're John Schnatter, the former owner of Papa John's, the answer is a cool 40 pies, according to a recent WDRB interview with the disgraced peddler of mediocre Italian fast-food.
For his mother's sake, we really want this to be a lie and not a true story.
Yes, all of them, ranked from worst to best by Rob Sheffield. Settle in and buckle up.
Old ships' logs are giving scientists new insights into the past and future of the earth's changing climate.
The oceans cover around 70% of the Earth's surface. What would the topography of Earth look like then if we drained our planet of all that water?