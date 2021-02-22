Why Does Expensive Pasta Taste Better Than Others?
Expensive pastas are made using bronze die-cuts, which make them smoother and better suited for sauces.
Her guests include recent newsmakers Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo and Gina Carano.
"If you hate Ted Cruz, this was a pretty fun week. And If you like Ted Cruz, then you're Ted Cruz."
Police arrested Rodney Reese after they received a call saying a Black man was stumbling on a street during the Texas snowstorm last week. The police has since dropped charges of Reese.
According to the FAA, the Boeing 777-200's right engine failed shortly after takeoff, and parts of it fell in areas outside Denver.
On Monday, NASA released footage showing Perseverance rover landing on Mars, and the footage is stunning.
Cherish the hits and relive a part of the French duo's "Alive 2007" show from the Wireless Festival, in England.
Daily life should get better soon, then maybe a little worse, then almost surely much better.
On being middle-class in a housing market tilted to the wealthiest buyers.
If Asian women flirted with white men the same way white men hit on Asian women, it would be as cringeworthy as this.
This feels like something out of a horror movie.
A tiny message hidden in Edvard Munch's famous painting "The Scream" was written by the artist himself, a new investigation of the work has found.
The only real silver lining to Daft Punk's split are the memes that it has spawned. Please enjoy a few.
We miss the days when job hunting felt much easier.
In the years since, many questions about the film have lingered. Who was involved? How far did it get to completion? Why was it canceled?
"Being able to zoom out and get some perspective… underscored that we can never really know what's going on in other people's lives."
Have you seen those viral videos on TikTok and Twitter where users are burning snow to "prove" that is actually fake? Needless to say, the snow is real.
It's not that people are moving out in a pandemic. It's that nobody new is moving in.
If you're aiming for a recommended daily average of calorie intake and using nutrition labels to track your numbers, you might want to rethink your diet strategy.
May we introduce you to our daughter Quarantina?
A rare penguin dazzles the world.
HBO's new documentary reexamines the sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen.
Serbian professional baller Aleksej Pokuševski added this sweet pass to his highlight reel last night.
Scientists are concerned by falling sperm counts and declining egg quality. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals may be the problem.
As they targeted Jews with (((echoes))), extremely online racists found a way to organize their own without the public catching on.
This is not going to end well for the AC unit.
Inundated by text messages, one millennial decided to exclusively converse through this more classic form of communication.
Don't feel sheepish reaching for that manchego. Cheese doesn't deserve its unhealthy reputation.
Amid the pandemic, lockdown orders, and nationwide protests against police violence, a historically large increase in murders occurred in 2020.
Hey NFL, there's a new receiver in town.
A demoralizing battle with Warner Bros. A devastating personal tragedy. A fan base he couldn't control. Zack Snyder tells Vanity Fair why he quit "Justice League," and why he's returned to complete a cut that's reached near-mythical status.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
"What's good for you in the short run is not necessarily good for you in the long run."
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The 45th president profoundly altered our system of government.
2020 thought it was the worst year ever. And then 2021 entered the room.
By spending lots of money and not worrying about liability, America is beating Europe in the vaccine race.
The legendary dance duo have called it quits 28 years after forming in Paris.
There's a beauty to watching a ballon that's the height of seven men get popped in slow motion.
Who is Kim Kardashian minus the "West"? The answer is going to be fascinating — and perhaps even inspiring.
In 2019, 68.3 million people passed through Singapore's Changi Airport. In 2020, that number was down to 11.8 million.
It's not magic. It's engineering.
The move drew an excited crowd of onlookers who came out to watch a truck slowly and carefully pull the historic house through the streets.
Republicans are getting closer to forcing a recall election against California Governor Gavin Newsom. The race would instantly become the most consequential in the country.
Be careful about what you're oversharing online, because it makes it easier for (unethical) hackers to target you.
The voting-machine maker's lawsuit alleges defamation and seeks more than $1.3 billion in damages.
YouTuber Captain Joe examines the plane's engine failure and reveals the checklist the pilots may have consulted during the incident.
Global cases are at half of their peak a month ago, offering a fragile window of opportunity as vaccinations begin to take effect.
Authorities are investigating what kind of threat the conspiracy movement poses.
The awkward feeling when your uncensored thoughts get shared with the whole group.