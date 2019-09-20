Why Is Everyone Freaking Out On Airplanes Right Now?
Experts look into why 2021 had more unruly passenger situations than the combined total incidents of the past three decades.
The eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano on January 15 was short but powerful. Here's an explainer on exactly what happened and what might happen next.
A virtual tour inside the interior of New York CIty's most iconic statue.
Please celebrate Dolly Parton's birthday by discovering this incredible country music version of the post-grunge band Collective Soul's signature song.
A lot of people continued to relocate closer to family and to lower-density areas.
Sir David Attenborough introduces us to a truly formidable plant that wields its "bud like a club."
A whopping 74 percent of US adults eat their meal with hot sauce, according to a recent Instacart poll survey.
His apparent final performance in "Moon Knight" will be on Disney+ on March 30.
Jeff Goldblum is his most Jeff Goldblum-y self in this breakdown of everyone's best Jeff Goldblum impressions.
For centuries, Sámi reindeer herders have used a unique parenting philosophy to prepare their children for survival in the Arctic. Here's what we can learn from them.
A vaccine specialist is the most coveted job in America right now, according to LinkedIn's 2022 Jobs on the Rise list.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Carter Trozzolo captured the imagination of the internet by proving himself to be the most relatable person of 2022.
Asymptomatic means you really, truly have no symptoms.
Back in 2020, TTirado, the explosives detection dog, retired from Indianapolis International Airport and his co-workers threw him the biggest surprise.
Mark Kennedy spent seven years pretending to be a climate activist. People he deceived are still rebuilding their lives.
2021 was, in the rearview, better than any of the years in which I'd been able to hide.
This week, we've got someone who left themselves fake notes to fool their fiancé's mom, someone whose future in-laws are refusing to attend the wedding because her husband is taking her last name, and more.
Fracking has long been anathema for environmentalists but what if the technology could be good for the environment? It turns out there's a surprising renewable energy source that can be fracked.
Whenever you sing, this adorable little succulent friend will sing along and shake his prickly booty.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Jimmy Carr can't keep it together after a contestant completely botches this easy question on "I Literally Just Told You."
How climate change is helping Russia become a Arctic shipping powerhouse.
These cozy winter socks use recycled wool to minimize their impact on our environment. That means 53 percent less energy used to make some of the softest, warmest socks we've ever seen.
Researchers found that making a slight change to crosswalks significantly reduced crashes.
One of the 400 Enzos ever built was reportedly totaled today.
Not only does this device help prevent gross splatter from mucking up your microwave, it also fights against the dry, leathery results common to reheated leftovers.
Here's why counting calories may be doing more harm than good to your health.
We're settling into 2022, year of the void, and things are… fine. Totally fine. Have some tweets.
Need a reminder of the wise words from the queen of country? This mug is the best way to start your day.
Both Noah and Kimmel don't trust Americans to administer the test properly themselves and also agree that we should've gotten them last year, not now.
Michelle Gotthelf, a former top editor, sues, saying the paper's notorious former boss Col Allan was welcomed back after sexually harassing her.
San Francisco is built on three seismic faults and might be underprepared for the next big quake.
They say the new technology could cause thousands of flights to be delayed, and risks leaving large parts of the US aircraft fleet grounded indefinitely.
Who would you rather live next to?
The team behind "The Dana Carvey Show" didn't expect such a hilariously stark dissonance in this clip from "Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show."
"They were lightweight, PG versions of us with no complicated backstories. Must be nice."
The Ivy League institution's approach to the contract negotiations with its grad student workers reveals how it has evolved into a predatory business.
E-scooters were supposed to be a solution to traffic congestion but they ended up becoming a blight.
The most effective horror comedy movies serve up our greatest fears while also playing with them, making us question our own emotional responses to everything from witches to alien plants.
From a sighting of a rare silverback gorilla thumping its chest to the gruelling task of spotting pygmy seahorses, photographers open up about how they pulled off their prized shots.
Nicole Smith-Ludvik returns to the top of the tallest building in the world with a A380 flying behind her at 2,700 feet.
Women are a minority among Uber and Lyft drivers, most likely because of the high incidents of sexual assault and harassment. The Verge spoke to over two dozen women who shared their experiences and aired their frustrations about the lack of action from the companies.
For decades, Talley was the larger-than-life creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue. His influence was felt on fashion runways, where he pushed to include more Black designers and models.
Seth Everman finds a new way to enjoy an old classic.
His latest novel wrestles with the sins of certain types of storytelling.
The United States Postal Service will deliver four rapid tests for COVID-19 to any household. All you have to do is enter your information and wait for them to arrive.