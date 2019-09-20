Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
'THANK YOU FOR CALLING'
vice.com

Ever been held up on a customer service helpline for what felt like forever, or had to deal with those painful ads before your YouTube or Spotify playlist kicks off? Tanya Nambiar has answers.

THE ANTI-SOCIAL NETWORK
garbageday.email

Welp, we have our first nonconsensual TikTok villain of 2022. If you haven't been following all the West Elm Caleb stuff, you can click through the Twitter thread embedded above and scroll through it.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x