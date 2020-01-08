Why Has The Ryugyong Hotel — North Korea's Tallest Building — Stood Abandoned For Thirty Years?
A mom makes a horrible mistake while driving her Tesla Model X.
Now that we've seen it, we cannot ever unsee it again.
Microsoft used to charge hundreds of dollars for its operating system. Why is it now giving it away like it's candy?
As millions of Christmas Island red crabs mass migrate from the interior to the sea, residents have found creative ways to prevent them from being run over.
The delivery of the line "I can not believe you committed suicide" from Neil Breen's "Fateful Findings" is so terrible that's it's actually kinda good.
The Daily Show unearthed an interesting clip of Donald Trump saying President Obama would start a war with Iran.
San Francisco is not as booming as it appears from a distance. As many have suggested over the last decade: The city might be broken.
"We are aware of incidents discussed below where employees violated our policies," a letter from Ring obtained by Motherboard reads.
With all the bad stuff that's happening in the world, it's hard to get too worked about Harry and Meghan's big announcement, so let's laugh about it instead.
Not only did Madrid's Toni Kroos have the quick thinking to notice that the goalie was distracted, he managed to curve the ball in directly from the corner.
Humankind's spatial patterns are difficult to recognize from the ground. Google Earth Timelapse captures these drastic changes from space over time.
For the past twelve years, scientists have been exploring how and why the brain of an ancient human survived millennia — and now, they believe they have the reason why.
It's about time that cat learned about glass.
The current situation in Washington doesn't look good.
It's early, and new facts will emerge. But that scenario certainly fits better with what we now know than the official explanation of engine failure.
The mob saw an opportunity. Local 338 had other ideas.
The Japanese tech conglomerate shocked everyone at CES 2020 when it rolled out a working electric concept car called Sony Vision-S. Even more surprising? The car looks and feels really good.
Newly single older people are finding a dating landscape vastly different from the one they knew in their 20s and 30s.
An NBA lowlight gets the Michael Scott treatment.
We don't know much about the new disease, but there's a lot we do know about how outbreaks happen.
Typically when we think about Antarctica, we think of a place that's barren and lifeless… except for a few penguins. But Antarctica should instead be known as a polar oasis of life, host to countless creatures that are utterly fascinating. They've just been invisible to us — until now.
It's a well-known animation effect, but that's doesn't make it any less enthralling to watch.
A reality show about people alone in their rooms trying to be cool online — could anything be more cursed?
The conveyor belt deep in the Sahara desert is also part of a very complicated border dispute, so its got a lot going for it.
Yikes.
"They're making content at $100 a minute — we're making content at $100,000 a minute."
Photogrammetry is the practice of "making measurements from photographs." Using those measurements, photogrammetrists can make precise models of the photographed objects. It's pretty cool.
Ryan Reynolds becomes a video game. Tom Hanks is the last man on Earth. More importantly, no remakes, no sequels, no superhero movies.
This is not to discount the many great things Jony Ive worked on. His record on traditional computers, however, is terrible. It was as if the category bored him; as if he kept making computers smaller in the hopes that they would disappear.
A behind-the-scenes look at one of the world's biggest music festivals shows us a pretty glaring trend.
Did you know you can buy a chainsaw mill for $20? How much bang for your buck is it?
Despite the hype and bluster, the science says your mortal eyes can barely tell the difference between 4K and the new thing every TV maker wants you to get.
A garage adds some extra wheels to a Fiat and creates quite the Frankenstein's monster.
Andrew Cushing, a Brooklyn-based copywriter, gave a challenge to Twitter to send him the name of a fake startup company and he'd provide apropos ad copy that you'd see in the New York City subways. The results don't disappoint.
The country is moving beyond nuclear power. But at what cost?
"Two elephants had babies about the same time. On this day, it looked like one of the elephants didn't want the other baby elephant to get close so she pushed him away with her foot."
The fall of the Patriots dynasty is everyone's loss.
Having such an intimate link to an abusive or estranged dad can be so unbearable for some, they take matters into their own hands
Only 5,049 people live in Holbrook, Arizona, and one of them, Atsuo Sakurai, reputedly makes the best sake brewed anywhere outside of Japan.
He left social media as a disgraced video star. He reappeared last year with a bizarre post that many claim was an attempt to rebrand himself as a new person, Troy Becker: someone with a different age, job and identity.
It was approaching midnight, and my friend was in shambles, his spirits having been crushed by 12 straight hours of extreme, high-intensity wrenching on the rare, manual transmission Jeep Grand Cherokee that I'd foolishly purchased sight unseen for $700. We were 1,300 miles from home, and I'd clearly made a grave mistake.
Trump appeared to indicate that the US will not respond militarily, but will pursue economic sanctions and a new deal to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The right way to think about, and support, carbon capture and utilization.
GQ ventures into the peculiar alternate reality of Larry David and wonder: Is the world's most infamously neurotic man actually its most self-actualized?
The La-Z-Boy recliner is one of the last viable vestiges of the 20th century American dream, expansive as a classic Cadillac, but without the obvious fuel emissions.
No one currently administers Malcha Mahal, and the governmental Archeological Survey of India has shown no interest in managing it. For now the walls are occupied by bees, and the ceilings by bats. Trees are growing through the windows and staircases that lead to the roof. Centuries after it was built, the monument has become almost one with its surroundings.
The only thing that's uncontroversial about the controversial director is his unbridled fetish for feet.