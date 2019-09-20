Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS
variety.com

In the new memoir "Bad Republican," Meghan McCain talks about the last four years of her life as the conservative co-host on "The View," as well as dealing with the death of her father — Arizona Sen. John McCain.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x