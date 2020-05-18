Recommended

WHEN THE REM HIT

gizmodo.com

There are thousands who claim to experience them regularly and countless guides online purporting to teach you how to achieve them. So is lucid dreaming real? And — if it is — what's the science behind it?

WE'LL STAY ELSEWHERE, THANKS

vintage-everyday.com

In a 1977 interview by the Literary Guild, King recounts, "While we were living [in Boulder] we heard about this terrific old mountain resort hotel and decided to give it a try. But when we arrived, they were just getting ready to close for the season, and we found ourselves the only guests in the place — with all those long, empty corridors."

