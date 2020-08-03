Recommended

An essay on the things you notice when you rewatch, rather than cancel, old sitcoms, specifically Seinfeld. Writer Lauren Michele Jackson argues that the show's black characters are rarely afforded the chance to be wacky like the white ones are.

Remy Labesque has a compelling day job: He's senior industrial designer at Tesla Inc. in Los Angeles. But for three years, he's worked on a side project that's enviable to people outside Elon Musk's universe. Labesque has reengineered the classic chocolate chip because, he says, the 80-year-old teardrop shape is ill-suited to its function.

