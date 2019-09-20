Why Some Celebs Like Justin Beiber And Nic Cage Are Banned From Buying Ferraris
Ferrari doesn't mess around with its brand image — and if you do, even if you're a celebrity, you no longer get to be a part of the exclusive Scuderia family.
Ferrari doesn't mess around with its brand image — and if you do, even if you're a celebrity, you no longer get to be a part of the exclusive Scuderia family.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Ferrari doesn't mess around with its brand image — and if you do, even if you're a celebrity, you no longer get to be a part of the exclusive Scuderia family.
From its likeness to corny soap operas of yore to its uncanny similarity to how it feels to walk through the mall high, the Entertainment Weekly promo for the show is a wonder to behold.
One of — if not the — rarest collections of Jordans includes a variety of his game-worn shoes, including obscure Nikes with straps that were made after his foot broke, the elusive Jordan 1.5s and many more.
Players are working to archive their favorite experiences.
Avi Loeb is leading a $1.5 million expedition to retrieve pieces of what may be an interstellar asteroid — or something else.
A critter is completely blown away by the magic of a trampoline.
The BBC warned citizens about the scourge of goth youth and we can't stop laughing.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
In Scandinavia, role-playing weekends get immersive and extreme. This Larp seemed like fun — until my queer American brain snapped.
Daniella Monet says she talked to Nickelodeon about a "Victorious" scene she felt was too sexual, but the network did not remove it.
A Southwest Airlines pilot warned passengers on a flight on to Cabo, Mexico that he'd turn the plane around if people didn't stop AirDropping nudes.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
For the second time in as many weeks, Democrats have won a competitive special election.
The ubiquitous '90s daytime cable ad has been a shorthand for nostalgia and heat waves for decades. Why are we so helplessly drawn to its sweaty orbit?
Robin Williams has a fascinating discussion with George Lucas about how Star Wars fans hated Jar Jar Binks.
Ariel Koren and fellow Googlers feared the company's technology could be used against Palestinians. She says pressure from managers forced her to resign.
The FDA just authorized new booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer.
Trump's attorney Alina Habba may have made a potentially incriminating admission on Fox News.
This week we've also got Taylor Swift's new album announcement, Danny DeVito not recognizing BTS and J.K. Rowling publishing autofiction about being bullied for her anti-trans views.
Save a whopping 22 percent on Apple's high-end wireless noise-cancelling headphones.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Pro GeoGuessr player Trevor Rainbolt delves into the tips and tricks he uses to guess locations in a matter of seconds — or less.
It was very nearly the Ever Given all over again as a ship named Affinity V got wedged completely sideways in the canal, but was quickly removed.
Bring your draft beer with you anywhere you go, and really step up your backyard cookouts.
Beavers build dams, and those dams keep the areas around them wet and cool, which make them less prone to fires and other heat hazards. Here's how they help sustain the ecosystem in the long term.
Even if they are just on streaming.
Why has Subway, the seemingly banal fast food sandwich shop, captured the imagination of Korea?
New court filings have revealed what Trump had at Mar-a-Lago.
In the note to its members, the company cited both pandemic-related closures and "increasing global economic challenges" as contributing factors.
A group of people call up their ex-lovers to find out what went wrong, and get answers to questions they've been wanting to ask.
They were even both wearing caps and horn-rimmed glasses.
The "BookTok" community is having an impressive influence on book sales in the US.
Supermodel Kate Moss takes us through her most memorable outfits from the last three decades, and reminisces on some of her favorite fashion memories.
Many of McInnes' fans believe that he faked his disappearance in a bid for attention.
Opponents of the Inflation Reduction Act say 87,000 new IRS agents are coming to audit your taxes. Putting that number in context paints a different picture.
Looking back 40 years later, Olga Korbut demonstrated why she was the greatest gymnast of all time at the Munich 1972 Olympics.
The billion-dollar uncertainty in the wake of designer Virgil Abloh's sudden death last fall.
The FDA just approved updated jabs from Moderna and Pfizer.
Steve Doocy says, "Ultimately, it comes down to why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago?" And Kristi Noem isn't sure how to respond.
Countdown to the end of summer starts now.
A third of pub visits are now alcohol-free, but drinking has been losing its cred in pop culture for a while now.
Derek Muller reveals how this robot can jump as high as the Statue Of Liberty's eye-level.
"And she says our marriage is a sham if I don't let him do it."
The Slow Mo Guys recorded the moment a Stretch Armstrong buckled under pressure from being filled with water.
Ratajkowski said on Tiktok, "its getting even SCARIER to be a woman," while newly public docs reveal chilling abuse allegations against Pitt.
Amid an unexpected renaissance for the sad girl ballad, singer Amy Lee tells Dazed the story behind the gothic anthem.
Hundreds are still dying of COVID-19 every day. It doesn't have to be this way.