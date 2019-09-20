Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

WAIT FOR IT
jalopnik.com

Automakers aren't perfect. Hold on, before you slap me, just hear me out: Quality control is generally damn good among modern carmakers, but mistakes still happen. Thankfully, they're usually not big, dangerous mistakes, but more often something minor — and I suppose a bit embarrassing. Something like the thing that's wrong with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x