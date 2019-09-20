Why Don't Planes Have A Grate On Their Engine To Prevent Birds From Being Sucked Inside?
A birdstrike nearly took down US Airways Flight 1549. Why don't planes have a grate or mesh to save birds?
Rep. Mo Brooks may be done with Jan. 6, but Jan. 6 isn't done with him.
Andrew Callaghan visits the "God and Country Patriot Roundup" in Dallas, Texas and it was a, uh, sobering experience.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Clare Balding inadvertently asks gold medal-winning swimmer Matt Richards a double entendre that nearly made him lose his composure.
Liu opened up about a clash with co-star Bill Murray on the set of 2000's "Charlie's Angels" that recently resurfaced and went viral and how the impulse to stand up for herself is rooted in the childhood memory of seeing her mother talked down to.
Ouija boards, skulls, absolutely wild taxidermy are collected into a single spooky volume called "Morbid Curiosities."
A disturbing thing happened while I was watching "A Quiet Place Part II": I realized that I've seen Emily Blunt's face before.
Booze, sexual remarks, and a giant portrait of Cosby are all at the center of Activision lawsuit
Travelers to Houston's airport used to complain frequently about the long waits at baggage claim. Even when they increased baggage handlers to improve wait time, people still kvetched. Then someone had a stroke of genius.
The four-time Emmy-nominated star of the AMC series collapsed Tuesday on the show's New Mexico set while in production on the final season.
Stop browsing on shared networks without a VPN and important security settings enabled.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
See why this ridiculously low vault back in 2000 has been called the "greatest clusterf*ck in Women's Gymnastics history."
Why doesn't your disgusting boyfriend have one? Let's see.
Sarah Brand can at least say she didn't use pitch correction for this, uh, song.
The landmark eatery filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.
Can you live anywhere in the United States comfortably on a $15/per hour salary? Not really, but sorta.
Here's what you get when you roll 18 male, female, Asian, African and European celebrities and models into one.
And what does God think about that?
Should you wear a mask indoors? The CDC director suggests consulting the agency's county-level map of transmission rates to check your area and decide.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
If you ever need to guess an answer for a multiple-choice question in a test, here's a strategy you can use.
The sudden rise and precipitous fall of Newsmax.
We love a nice house plant. When we can't swing a garden or topiary, some pretty little plants are a good way to spruce up the house.
Custom-tailored for your specific needs, this sleek scooter is lightweight, sturdy and benefits from a range of up to 70 miles.
Tom Scott's plans to film Fagradalsfjall, Iceland's new volcano, did not work out as planned.
We're always a little bit tired of all of the spots and smudges that come with wearing glasses. But with this compact little machine, we're finally seeing clear.
Often mistaken for murder hornets, cicada killer wasps are harmless to humans — but deadly to the cicada population.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.
The Amazfit Powerbuds Pro delivers great ANC on a budget, but the health features leave a lot to be desired.
Slack's advertisement that plays during the Olympics, Work in Progress, reminds remote workers that they can never escape Slack.
Martin Lewis had attempted to keep his shoes clean while traversing through this swamp but ended up taking a 10-foot plunge into the deep.
The winners of the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) were recently announced, and serve as a testament to the extraordinary capacity of an Apple device to take a photo that takes your breath away.
A murder, a manhunt and a chilling question: Did a Florida court hand down a life sentence because of a mistaken identity?
This 1977 TV ad for "Star Wars" emphasizes Luke and Leia's "romance." The people who made this commercial didn't seem to get tipped off by George Lucas that they're actually brother and sister.
From Professor Yurabay to Detective Crashmore to that skunk Doug, the second season uses veteran character actors better than any other show on TV.
Ancient Polynesians settled the Pacific islands through the sacred art of wayfinding. Today, navigators sail thousands of miles, without instruments, to preserve the tradition.
We talk about germs and microbes being all around in public transport systems. Here's a look at the microbic ecosystems that exist on subway poles, turnstiles and seats.
Biles had planned to do an Amanar, a difficult vault with two-and-a-half twists. But, she said, she lost her bearings in the air. She completed only one-and-a-half twists, then stumbled out of her landing.
Sources say Max Miller has a history of aggressive behavior that includes slapping his ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
A bus driver is shown being not very considerate of this student driver.
Want to try new Star Wars gear every month? How about new kinds of makeup on the regular? The variety on offer here is hard to beat.
"I dwelled not in an American dream-home, but an already haunted house of my own design."
We were not expecting this to be the answer.
Apple just pushed out updates that fix a vulnerability that was seeing exploitation by hackers.
The first House select committee hearing on the January 6 insurrection featured raw and emotional testimony from four law enforcement officers. Here's what you need to know.
Black holes are awesome. They make great inspiration for 1990s grunge rock anthems, they're really good at having gravity and they make spaghetti.