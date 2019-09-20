Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
Fail
houstonpress.com

It took over a year, multiple press conferences, a sea of vitriol, and the continued threat of a year long suspension, but Deshaun Watson finally apologized for his conduct last Friday before his first appearance in an NFL football game in over 18 months.
WE LOVE STUFF

Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
I CAN SEE KEERY NOW
news.yahoo.com

Joe Keery won't stop talking about Stanley Tucci. We're 20 minutes into our coffee in the Lower East Side, and because the Tooch is one of my favorite topics of conversation as well, it physically pains me to steer the conversation back on track.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces