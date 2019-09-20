Why Donald Trump Is Wrong To Claim Barack Obama Also Kept Classified Documents
Trump claimed Obama "kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified." CNN's Daniel Dale explains why this claim is false.
"In my administration, I'm going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information," Donald Trump said on August 2016.
Trevor Noah took shots at Trump and his supporters for coming up with a new set of creative excuses to justify why official documents were found at Mar-a-Lago.
The most tantalizing detail around the FBI's recent search of Mar-a-Lago is that 11 sets of documents were classified.
In efforts to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, Trump-affiliated lawyers, including Sidney Powell, sent teams to access data from voting systems in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada.
Prosecutors said making their affidavit public could cause "irreparable damage" to their inquiry.
Rudolph W. Giuliani, as former President Donald J. Trump's personal lawyer, spearheaded efforts to keep Mr. Trump in power.
