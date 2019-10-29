Why Does Traveling By Train Cost So Much?
Some flights are quicker and cheaper than riding the train — where does the money in your train ticket all go?
He had been out there in the forest looking for World War II relics when he stumbled across bags full of personal belonging and the name of the man these things belonged to.
Try this at home. Seriously.
The best part about this very good badminton rally is just how stoked the commentator is.
In 1979, a riot broke out at a Florida school. Hundreds of screaming students claimed they were possessed by demons. Was it evil spirits or something even darker that haunted Miami Aerospace Academy?
Bloomberg asked owners of the Tesla Model 3 about the reliability, design and function of the most popular car from Elon Musk.
The best thing about this is the fact that Adriana Díaz does not celebrate it in the slightest — she's ice cold.
Adrian Owens survived his petrifying fall, although he needed to be airlifted for treatment.
To tell the story of how the internet grew up, here are the 50 sites that made it what it is today: a wonderful, weird, occasionally terrible place to be.
"Everyone's free to invent their own Emily Dickinson, and this is mine."
We're very impressed. We're also just a teensy bit afraid.
Electric vehicles have been turning the tide in the automotive industry in terms of making cars better for the environment. But Japan's Ministry of the Environment believed we could do better — and the result is an unprecedented supercar made entirely of wood.
Who said tech conference presentations had to be boring and monotonous? Not this guy for sure.
The team behind the Hydraulic Press Channel continue to put their destructive tendencies to excellent use.
Survivors of sexual assault shouldn't have to explain their experiences — or stand in a room with Harvey Weinstein.
How San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center went from the Grand Central of the West to a $2.2 billion construction debacle.
What happens if you do succeed, get a "dream job," and actually love your work? You're the biggest sucker you know.
It started out as a slightly spooky encounter, but it turned into an oddly wholesome exchange between the white hat hacker and the homeowner.
When my scientist colleagues and I invented the internet 50 years ago, we did not anticipate that its dark side would emerge with such ferocity — or that we would feel an urgent need to fix it.
A tiny, barren islet in the North Atlantic has become an unlikely battleground in the fight for fishing rights.
T.J. Abraham's career ended when his brain began to fail. His doctors blame football, and he is pushing for change.
"Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have exited their planned Star Wars series over a year since Disney and Lucasfilm first announced they were joining.
Tens of thousands of Californians have been forced to evacuate as massive wildfires fanned by winds continue to burn through the state's arid landscape.
YouTuber Kurtis Baute tries to navigate through a world where everything is literally upside down. It's not easy!
Like helvetica, but with like, much sh*ttier kerning for Halloween.
If you want to understand how meritocracy acts as a cover for inequality, look no further than our broken understanding of gratuity.
Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman will reportedly say that "I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen."
We hereby declare it an emergency, how adorable this dog is.
There are more seed funds than ever claiming they don't want to just invest in mostly young, white, straight, cisgender male founders. So why are they?
To combat police suppression tactics like the employment of tear gas, protestors have had to be creative, using simple, modern solutions such as the leaf blower.
The Sunshine State is luring AV companies with lax legislation, perennial fair weather, and an endless supply of retirees.
We're disappointed that we don't bond with cats as easily as dogs. But are we just missing the signs?
"I saw this unique bed car pulling up in front of the store. I was so shocked."
The backstory of how hackers were able to bypass security on the Nintendo Wii console in 2007 with a pair of tweezers.
The town of Green Bank, West Virginia, is home to a super powerful telescope that needs electromagnetic silence to do its important research. But is that even possible anymore?
I needed to see for myself what had become of the Israel that for thirty-five years had existed for me in what I remembered, read and heard, so much of it ever more disheartening, disillusioning, and enraging.
Half the country votes on machines made by ES&S. Many experts and election officials say the manufacturer remains dominant because there's little government regulation and almost no oversight.
Former student leader of the 2014 Occupy movement "cannot possibly" comply with election laws, says government, citing his former advocacy of self-determination.
The so-called "death dive" was done to promote a Norwegian water sports festival and, boy, we hope it was worth it.
Creating the myth of the gold rush with the help of daguerreotypists.
An ambitious new project hopes to scan the planet in full 3D. Here's why its creators believe this is such an important mission — and why time is running out.
When Donald Trump was introduced at the World Series game on Sunday, the reaction from the crowd was less than enthusiastic.
And why Tesla's "Smart Summon" feature is attempting it anyway.
The 404 error was an obvious innovation, yet the internet you know and love wouldn't be possible without it.