Why Does This Plane Fly Between Frankfurt And The Most Remote City In North America?
Why does Whitehorse in the Yukon offer a transatlantic flight to Germany?
The satisfaction of a job well done combined with the fun of piloting an RC car? We're sold.
Keep this critical knowledge in mind, in case you ever have a big chocolate pudding mess to take care of.
As a YouTuber commenter puts it, "this feels exactly like dissociating in a jcpenny in December."
Honestly, just make it a little bit bigger and you can fit a few people in there.
In New Dehli, the smog is so severe that drivers frequently get into traffic accidents. The city has always suffered from air pollution, but here's the reason why things have become so much worse in the past decade.
The Newby-McMahon Building was supposed to be 480 feet tall. It ended up 480 inches tall.
We've combed through all the top 10 song lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 songs of 2019.
"They say it's a drill on the loudspeaker, most of the time, but they might be lying just to make sure you're not going to panic."
If ever you needed a definition of pure, wholesome friendship, here's one right here.
In this scene from his early 1990s documentary "The Last Party," Robert Downey Jr. makes a visit to the New York Mercantile Exchange and doesn't mince words.
Can scientists determine what lies at the bottom of the ocean before mining companies destroy it?
A comparative analysis of historical and contemporary astronomical data has resulted in the discovery of approximately 100 star-like objects that unexpectedly vanished.
She's gonna ride till she can't no more.
After her daughter was reportedly pronounced dead by doctors, Christian influencer Kalley Heiligenthal called for prayers and money for her "resurrection."
Want to solve a Rubik's Cube? Then you have to know the numbers. Here's the amazing math behind the legendary toy, and how to use it to solve the puzzle.
Let us begin from a place of appreciating the marvel that is a Dorito: crispy, crunchy, salty corn chips that deliver a powerful punch of flavor. I, personally, am still offended that they changed the shape to the rounded corners. I miss those sharp pointy true triangles, but it's a minor thing.
Dinner is served with entertainment.
How could he have survived? Is he some kind of Sith poltergeist? Is he a clone? HOW UNLIMITED IS THIS DUDE'S POWER?
Jane Mayer's "Dark Money" dives deep into the world of the ultra rich who have funded the rise of the far right in American politics.
When you think of car accidents, you don't normally expect police cars to be in the mix of things.
From a wad of pitch less than an inch long, researchers have painted a detailed portrait of an ancient human — and added another layer to the story of human evolution.
President Trump sent a letter on Tuesday to Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing his "most powerful protest" against the impeachment process. The House is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump on Wednesday.
Two Lucasfilm creative directors go over every starfighter that whizzed through space throughout the Star Wars saga.
Many smartphone screens switch to warmer colors in the evening to help you sleep better — but research suggests the science behind this is all wrong.
For every major leap in technology, there have been face plants, ill-advised cash grabs and just plan bad tech. here are the gadgets and technology that absolutely screwed the pooch.
There are no words for how beautiful this is.
It may be great for the person dying, but it's a life-altering experience for everyone else in the room.
Everyone wants to create their own unique sound, but we think this sound artist may have gone beyond "unique" with this record.
The great novels of the 1960s remain enjoyable because they got everything wrong.
Looking back a decade later reveals a game with scars, but one which also deserves a critical reassessment.
It's that time of year again. We've combed through all the top 10 movie lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 movies of 2019.
While revisiting locations in "500 Days of Summer," Deschanel gives her take on the romance between her and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character and people's hatred of Summer.
Concierge IV treatments are among the most extravagant wellness trends of the past few years. A nurse will come to you to deliver a saline solution full of electrolytes, vitamin supplements, and, occasionally, prescription medications straight into your veins.
He sits in solitary confinement in an Iraqi Kurdish prison, a callous fanatic too dangerous to be allowed to mix with other inmates. But there is more to Mohammed Khalid than meets the eye - and his government does not want to admit it.
While the internet got a kick out of the latest meme, Mariah Hillman rushed to the scene to save the wild birds from danger or even death.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are ready to "Face the Music" in the third "Bill and Ted" movie.
When the craft beer revolution came, it was swift and merciless.
He wants the treat, but he doesn't want to jump through silly hoops to get to it.
The star actor allegedly left after expressing displeasure with listening to a clip of his own acting — a fear Driver has repeatedly voiced in the past.
Let's take a moment to celebrate some of those smaller, more under-the-radar works of 2019, which achieved impressive results through smart, surgical changes.
Dumpster divers say it's easy to list discarded toys, electronics and books on the retailer's platform, where just about anyone can set up shop. So we decided to try.
In the early 2000s, Amsterdam locals frustrated with sound pollution demanded the city do something to address it. The low frequencies and long wavelengths worked against traditional barrier solutions, but airport staff realized that plowed fields in the area seemed to dampen the noise — especially ones with a particular spacing of ridges.
Mistime your jump and you might never get untangled.
Every year, Americans short the IRS nearly half a trillion dollars. Most ideas to increase compliance are more stick than carrot — scary letters, audits, and penalties. But what if we gave taxpayers a chance to allocate how their money is spent, or even bribed them with a thank-you gift?
GQ asked smart people to explain which of the best protein bars are worth grabbing from the drug store — and which ones to avoid.
A dramatic explosion, that leveled a garage, was captured by a doorbell camera in Fargo, North Dakota.
We're half mesmerized, half terrified by Isaac Johnson's Guinness World Record-holding maw.
How exactly did these toys come to dominate the turn of the century, and how did one manufacturer - Power Wheels - sell over a million toy cars in 1990 alone?
Behind the wheel, it's nothing but you, the open road — and your car quietly recording your every move.