Why Does The Height Of Mount Everest Keep Fluctuating?
Here's why the height of the world's tallest mountain keeps changing.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Here's why the height of the world's tallest mountain keeps changing.
This fender bender was handled as calmly as humanly possible.
Unlike most boomerangs, this boomerang, known as "Lord of the Wings," can complete two circles in one throw.
The LockPickingLawyer spent more time praising the Master Lock company than he took to crack open their lock.
"It's just me launching something that's really not intended to be launched."
It's easy to tell who's the boss in this house.
Covehith is a small Suffolk village that is slowly crumbling away into the sea. The local government doesn't think it's worth saving and it could be anywhere between 30 to 100 years in which it completely disappears.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nearly a century after the last wolf was eradicated in the state, a lone female arrived and established a pack. Not everyone is cheering.
In southern Italy, a historical event involving the mafiosi is going unnoticed. That's partly by design.
Captain Morgan shared her least favorite airports to fly to in the US, which include airports from Washington DC to Kansas City.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
In this vintage Danish news clip from 1969, a young woman demonstrates she's mature enough to travel on her own.
Whether wildlife refuge, research destination or restored traditional homeland, the fate of Nomans Land is up for debate.
Researchers use 3D sound mapping to show aerodynamic forces during flight explain eponymous sound.
Here's why the height of the world's tallest mountain keeps changing.
Weird Senate rules have made the $1,400 fair game for private collection.
Immigrant laborers have been dying tragic, sometimes grisly deaths on construction sites across the country. These deaths rarely make news, but they tell the story of an industry indifferent to the lives of its workers.
We too don't see the necessity of the "i before e" rule or learning so much about Henry the 8th.
Before a mammoth oil deal turned into an international scandal, high-level managers inside one of the world's biggest banks knew of serious risks.
Researchers found fossils in a forgotten ice core that rewrite Greenland's icy past.
Surprise is a dish best served cold.
The four-hour cut offers more to fans without becoming a great movie.
Since 2008, Redditor ifiufiweallfiforfifi, a straight woman living in a large American city, has been tracking her dating life, a chronological chart of which she recently plotted out and shared on the internet.
A student and her mother were arrested after the authorities found more than 100 votes suspiciously cast from a single school login.
Pouches are a growing trend in men's underwear. And Hanes thinks it has found the next big thing.
Well-suited for just about any activity that involves stepping off the sidewalk, these shoes from Lems are easy to recommend. Plus, this Huckberry-exclusive colorway is calling our name.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
With a classic silhouette, wonderful texture and construction that's built to last, it's hard to ask for a better tee.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
TikToker and law student Melissa Stewart shared a long and frustrating email she once received from a man about her life choices.
Isolated in the Pacific, teeming with wildlife but lacking a large human footprint, the islands might be the perfect pandemic vacation.
Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday announced the discovery of dozens of new Dead Sea scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in a desert cave and believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.
DJ Jazzy Jeff resurfaced an old video of him hearing the call of a Northern Cardinal and finding something eerily familiar with it.
The cancellation of SXSW 2020 was the first blow in a devastating year for Austin music. Austin musicians, industry workers and club owners reflect.
We want to be able to use Alexa in every single room, so we're stocking up on these discounted Echo Dots.
Montezuma's Oropendola has a call that's out of this world.
For years, employees of the Pierre enjoyed some of the most enviable union jobs in New York City. How much of that will survive the pandemic?
How many glass windows can a golf ball penetrate? Here's the coolest science experiment you'll see today.
Unbeknown to them, residents on tiny Alicudi were basically tripping on acid.
World chess champion Magnus Carlsen cracks up his opponent with this epic troll move.
From opposite sides of the culture, parallel campaigns for legal recognition may soon make multiple-partner marriages as unremarkable as same-sex marriages.
The six-part docuseries examines the Trump-centric conspiracy theory/movement — and makes a convincing case for exactly who is posing as Q.
Ryan Dopp dropped his dog into "The Matrix" and it oddly works.
"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," a 6-episode Marvel/Disney+ series, will feature Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Here's a refresher on the two so you can jump right in.
This 2019 Ohio bar exam question is one weird, wild ride from start to finish.
We're still thinking about pandemic data in the wrong ways.
It's a strange tale of two hemispheres.
The talk show host was speculating about Kim Kardashian's love life after splitting from Kanye West when she belched and passed gas simultaneously.
Yang reached an audience of millions through an unconventional venue: shows that promoted a strongly anti-progressive point of view.
Vaccination against COVID-19 greatly reduces your risk of contracting the virus, but you can still pose a risk to others.
Or perhaps a very big, 10.5 foot-long problem is a more apt description.
Everyone will have heard of the situation in Europe right now, with a whole list of countries suspending dosing of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine. But getting clarity on this is another thing entirely.
How the shape of deep learning — and the fate of the tech industry — went up for sale in Harrah's Room 731, on the shores of Lake Tahoe.
Silica Gel has "do not eat" labeled on its packets. This guy decided to eat 25 packs of them.
In the first interview Page has given since disclosing that he is transgender, the actor discusses his career, privilege and the fight for trans equality.
"That moment obviously, there's a lot of tape on that, you can see how extraordinarily uncomfortable I was," Dr. Birx told ABC's Terry Moran.