Why Does Sugar Always Push Light To The Right?
Did you know that sugar water can push the orientation of polarized light to the right? Why is it doing this?
Did you know that sugar water can push the orientation of polarized light to the right? Why is it doing this?
The supersonic passenger jet was hailed as a "triumph of modern engineering" that would revolutionize air travel. But it was too fast for its own good.
The late civil rights pioneer reflects on getting a rock star reception with Stephen Colbert's audience back in 2016.
Riley Smith is one of the highest jumpers we've ever seen.
"Gamer Girl," a FMV thriller game which makes you the moderator of a streamer named Abicake99, got such a bad reaction, the game publisher took down all promotion about it from the internet.
A craftsman pays tribute to the Bruce Willis action classic with this hilarious art project.
Sometimes your car gets in the way of a spray can. Fortunately, it's not the end of the world and here's how you can restore it to its former glory.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
President Trump continues to press for a quick return to life as usual, but Republicans who fear a rampaging disease and angry voters are increasingly going their own way.
The President was interviewed on Fox News, on July 19, by Chris Wallace on issues relating to the pandemic, re-opening of the country and current political climate.
The flat iron steak began as an experiment in a meat science laboratory in 2001. Today, it's a $630m-per-year culinary sensation. But what exactly does it take to discover a new cut of meat?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Did you know that sugar water can push the orientation of polarized light to the right? Why is it doing this?
We are at a critical period in urban history, faced by climatic breakdown and a pandemic. Drones and aerial vehicles can be part of a profound rethink of the urban environment.
"It was my secret, a private spot, which, like so many others like it, was public land."
Jared Ream's happy place is riding roller coasters. Over the past few years he'd put on weight and was not allowed to ride them. When he learned that his favorite ride "Orion," was coming to Kings Island, in Ohio, he promised himself he'd be back on it.
With the pandemic and a global uprising against racial injustice to be explained away, conspiracy communities are bleeding into each other, merging into one gigantic mass of suspicion.
Universities are in trouble and the influx of brainpower from overseas is shrinking. The long-term consequences could be disastrous.
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm," star shows off his RV with a lofted bed and fridge full of vegan treats.
When it comes to choosing a wetsuit, "class" probably isn't the first thing that comes to your mind. Well, American designer Thom Browne decided to change that by creating a wetsuit that looks just like a real suit.
Employers are using pay cuts to stay afloat during the recession, an unusual move that could signal deep damage to the labor market.
Keep cool wherever you go this summer with the Kinkoo Mini Portable Air Conditioner. This clever device cools, humidifies, and purifies the air around you. Get it for 25 percent off now at just $59.99.
Bill Nye explains how ultraviolet light and geographical location affect the color of skin.
In the '90s, even some of our most-beloved heartthrob heroes were kind of assholes. But Breckin Meyer's underrated character remains a good guy by today's standards.
Tongue twisters are fun because we mess up. Dialect coach Erik Singer explains why some twisters are harder than others with an emphasis on phonetics and accents.
If you've been thinking about getting an IUD, in most cases, it's safe to do it now.
How Palantir and Peter Thiel might lead the biggest tech IPO of the year.
YouTuber Pog got so carried away with his new car, he totaled it.
Giving kids who never had a name keychain the clout they deserve.
The increased advantage for Joe Biden comes as Americans increasingly trust the former vice president over Trump to handle the coronavirus pandemic.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The supersonic passenger jet was hailed as a "triumph of modern engineering" that would revolutionize air travel. But it was too fast for its own good.
No need to deal with the hassle of hot oil. This air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot is very well-reviewed, and makes your homemade meals all the better.
Marty O'Donnell dug up some old footage of Christmas 2002, a time when the iPod was more of a novelty than revolutionary tech product.
As Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer today release "Gaslighter," their first album in nearly a decade and a half, it's an ideal time to revisit pivotal moments along their fraught path.
Motels often get a bad reputation as run-down seedy spots. These California motels, though, create a luxury experience suited for the moment.
A craftsman pays tribute to the Bruce Willis action classic with this hilarious art project.
I'm a GOP governor. Why didn't Trump help my state with coronavirus testing?
A new era of heat waves is here. We aren't ready.
Once ubiquitous in the American landscape, the cloverleaf interchange has been on the decline. Who came up with the idea and why is it on the way out?
Affluent white havens are not models of accountability.
Art works may help us better understand how our modern fruits and vegetables visually evolved, a new report says.
The fascinating history of the Kola Superdeep Borehole, the deepest humans got to digging into Earth's crust.
In the before times, learning to ride a unicycle seemed like something we'd never get around to. But now? Look out, world!
Motherboard obtained a secret catalog of surveillance tools advertising covert recording devices disguised as energy drinks, vapes, t-shirts and more.
Riley Smith is one of the highest jumpers we've ever seen.
Christie's and Stadium Goods have teamed up to offer fans a shot at Michael Jordan's game-worn and player-exclusive Air Ships, AJ7s and much more.
With everything closed to the public, people living outside have even fewer safe places to turn.
"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace shot down President Trump's claims in an interview airing on Sunday.
Thick water is big business in the health-care industry, but in reality, it's about as beneficial as it is tasty. Which is to say, not at all
This picture-perfect medieval city may show us how to live better.
"Gamer Girl," a FMV thriller game which makes you the moderator of a streamer named Abicake99, got such a bad reaction, the game publisher took down all promotion about it from the internet.
The roots of the nation's current inability to control the pandemic can be traced to mid-April, when the White House embraced overly rosy projections to proclaim victory and move on.
We're sick to death of being bitten every time we walk out the door. This powerful repellent actually works surprisingly well.
The Civil Warrior shield is what Captain America's shield would look like if it had Iron Man's technology.
Casinos have been open for weeks—undeterred by 123 visitors who tested positive, a Caesars employee who died, and a hospital system reaching the breaking point.
The couple's Facebook Watch interview about Jada's relationship with August Alsina was eye-opening in more ways than one.
Chopsticks have been used by people in China since 1200 B.C, but how did they originate and gain popularity?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.