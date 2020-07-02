Why Does Every Hotel Room Have A Bible?
If you check in to a hotel, you're likely to find a bible in the drawer. Why are there bibles in seemingly every hotel in America?
A homeowner was shocked to see their house cat coming face-to-face with an agitated owl in their backyard.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning us not to try this at home, even though it does look kinda badass.
Mixed use zoning has injected liveliness to the European landscape, something that has been banned in most of the United States and Canada for a century.
If you add up the accumulated speed cosmonaut Sergei Krivalev traveled through space, he kinda went into the future.
Inside Edition producers checked into different New York City hotel rooms and applied the Inside Edition logo onto pillows, sheets and towels. After checking out, they returned to the same room under a new guest name and made a shocking discovery.
This week, we've got shredded cheese wife, "I know a place," Pop Smoke's album and "form of privilege we don't talk about enough."
To the degree that the US ever built an infrastructure to contain and suppress the coronavirus, it frayed this week. Along the way, nearly every previous landmark for measuring the pandemic has been overwhelmed.
This is the only workout routine we'll accept.
Trey Kennedy does an impression of every social media platform as a member of your family.
In leaked audio from an invite-only app, venture capitalists pondered everything they think is wrong with journalism.
Phil Jamesson can't cloak his deeply entrenched irony in this hilarious bit.
Arizona, Florida and Texas aren't facing the same conditions as New York did in its Covid-19 outbreak.
Paul McCowns walked into an Ohio bank clutching his first paycheck from a new job at an electric company. But instead of cashing the check worth about $1,000, the teller called 911.
And how to undo decades of linguistic carnage.
Infertility can have a profound emotional impact on men. Why aren't more medical and mental health treatments available?
Eau de Space smells smokey and bitter and so can you.
All of the author's deadly plots, plotted. (Spoilers if you look closely.)
With coronavirus cases surging in Florida, it might not be safe to send kids back to schools and daycares.
After decades of fighting for recognition by the IOC, surfers will finally compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Three American women are the best in the world — but only two of them can represent Team USA.
"The people in my family, as well as on investing my time in some ministry dreams that have been stirring in my heart for many years." It was a stunning declaration. This was Maya Moore, in her prime.
During the 1918 influenza pandemic, it was not uncommon to see store clerks, barbers, pedestrians, and even police equipped with protective face masks.
Tommie Smith reveals what it felt like to stand for something, even if it meant sacrificing everything.
New research provides evidence for how changes in the warming ocean and atmosphere have sustained the stalwart cold blob in the Atlantic Ocean.
The "Captain Marvel" star joins Sean Evans on Hot Ones from the comfort of her own home and discusses her new YouTube channel, her DJ skills and how Reddit jumped the shark for her.
Before the British socialite was arrested, she hid at a 156-acre property in New Hampshire and "made intentional efforts to avoid detection."
A YouTuber surprised his then-girlfriend with this sooped-up "not-a-wheelchair." Now they're bringing them to the mainstream.
Possible police cover-ups, enigmatic dying words, and the Holy Grail: Inside the quest to find the missing piece of Belgium's national treasure.
Have you wondered if the world's richest people all lined up, who'd you be closest to?
No, Alabama frat boys aren't doing snot shots and betting on who can get sick first. Why does the media keep suggesting otherwise?
The future of the humanity is at stake, but first things first, let's deal with the awkward reality that your girlfriend is no longer your girlfriend in the future.
Some young people in Alabama are throwing Covid-19 parties, a disturbing competition where people who have coronavirus attend and the first person to get infected receives a payout, local officials said.
Clint Lorance had been in charge of his platoon for only three days when he ordered his men to kill three Afghans stopped on a dirt road. Today, Lorance is hailed as a hero by President Trump.His troops have suffered a very different fate.
Ashley White captures stunning footage of a bird carrying away a massive fish.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris lead recent surveys — with a likely boost from name recognition.
The group is part of a growing network of high-profile Republicans backing Biden over Trump.
Commercial airlines are soon going to be filling planes at full capacity…during a full-scale pandemic. Here's what it must feel like to be a pilot for that.
Since 2000, a strange new type of song in white-throated sparrows has spread across the continent at stunning speed.
"I tried to warn someone coming out of the gas station with the pump still attached to their car."
In France, where I live, the virus is under control. I can hardly believe the news coming out of the United States.
A review and endorsement for Netflix's game show "Floor Is Lava," based on the childhood game of the same name. It's the best and silliest new summer show.
A guy from Newark, Ohio made the ultimate indoor amusement park.
Throughout the years, Gibson's career has been riddled with accusations of anti-Semitism, homophobia, racism and domestic violence.
Florida's Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 10,109 additional cases of COVID-19, breaking another single-day record
You wouldn't wish this upon your worst enemy.
Google shuffled mass emails about racial justice into the marketing tab in our test, mirroring its categorization of political emails.
Trump supporters funded a private border wall on the banks of the Rio Grande, helping the builder secure $1.7 billion in federal contracts. Now the "Lamborghini" of border walls is in danger of falling into the river if nothing is done, experts say.
Zeus dials up Pandora on Zoom to ask about the box.