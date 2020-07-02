Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

IN DEEP WATER

2 diggs marieclaire.com

After decades of fighting for recognition by the IOC, surfers will finally compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Three American women are the best in the world — but only two of them can represent Team USA.

'I FEEL LIKE I'M IN A NIGHTMARE'

4 diggs washingtonpost.com

Clint Lorance had been in charge of his platoon for only three days when he ordered his men to kill three Afghans stopped on a dirt road. Today, Lorance is hailed as a hero by President Trump.His troops have suffered a very different fate.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample