Why Does America Choose Presidents Through Primaries?
After the Iowa caucus debacle of 2020, is it time to reevaluate the way Americans pick a presidential nominee?
One wrong move and you're in big trouble. Luckily, Angus Sellen makes all the right moves here.
Before you could buy an electric car, you had to build one. A YouTuber explains, after 90,000 miles on the road, how he built his homebrew EV.
It was one small move, but it ended up having a disastrous domino effect.
YouTuber Cleetus McFarland bought an abandoned racetrack — and he and his crew are having some fun cleaning it up.
A resourceful LEGO fan built a fully functional custom built Firewood Factory.
A Finnish YouTuber on the Brick Experiment Channel creates a LEGO machine gun that shoots playing cards.
Vintage photos of badass women riding their choppers, imagining a bleak future without humans and more best photos of the week.
Why you can actually put your health at risk by sleeping through take-off and/or landing.
This woman is hilariously let-down by Canada's slow moving trains.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper sparred with Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Friday after he declared himself a "political prisoner."
"You have to understand where it came from: from the trash to over 40 million records sold in the world!"
Tristan Geissler uses this tool on the slopes in Zürs, Austria to perfectly pwn his friend.
Take a tour behind the mind-blowing special effects that went into The Mandalorian's backdrop.
Captured on video, the unique culture of the colorful corner stores is winning fans around the world.
We get tired of planking after a few minutes, but George Hood, former US marine, somehow managed to break the Guinness World Records with a whopping eight hours and one minute.
Lawsuits, mountains of unsold leggings, and families drowning in debt: the tumultuous story behind a multilevel marketing brand that promised millennial women a pathway to financial freedom.
The majority of cyclists in The Netherlands don't wear helmets. Why are they so lax about safety?
Some simple steps to becoming a successful stand-up comedian, casually explained.
As Judith's pregnancy stretched past 44 weeks, she grew worried. But rather than seeking medical assistance, she turned to extreme online freebirth communities.
The E/V Nautilus caught this adorable flapjack octopus at the bottom of the ocean.
A YouTuber shows the many hours it took to build a space rocket made entirely out of matches — only to quickly watch it burn into oblivion after a few short minutes.
Here is how the caucus process works in Nevada, and the lessons from Iowa that show us what could potentially go wrong.
A man who was really obsessed with Huey Lewis and the News back in the day discovered all of the chiptune-esque covers of his songs he created on Commodore 64 with the "Music Construction Set" program and uploaded them to YouTube.
The point of Kremlin interference has always been to find democracy's loose seams, and pull.
If the world's population grows to 10 billion by 2050 as projected, the world will need to produce 70 percent more food. Without major changes to the food system, that would result in a catastrophic increase in greenhouse gas pollution.
If you unexpectedly died, would your cat consume your flesh? Some studies suggest yes.
In her re-election campaign, Mayor Anne Hidalgo says that every Paris resident should be able to meet their essential needs within a short walk or bike ride.
Skip the haunted house, this place will surely creep you out.
As the thinking goes, millennial and Gen Z professionals have different values — and companies need a whole new approach to recruit and keep them.
The echo effects here are, well, amazing.
Millions of Americans survive without checking or savings — many of them men like Adam and Henry, who straddle the poverty line while living off Venmo and cash.
How much do members of "Generation Alpha," or any generation, really have in common?
Gayageum prodigy Luna Lee performs a cover of the Lil Nas X standard on her Korean zither-like string instrument.
People love fancy Slim Jims.
No one ever said that it'd be easy for a tech company to break into television, but surely no one expected it to be this rough.
What do Americans frequently Google about other states?
Apart from Bernie and the billionaires, the Democratic presidential field is hurting for cash.
Home values in these five cities are predicted to rise over the long term, making them top picks if you're interested in real estate investment.
An experiment to find the maximum tolerable dose of media, with the public as the lab rats.
They're worse than the cable wars, and they're just getting started.
Lise Meitner is probably the most important researcher you've never heard of.
For the soundtrack to America's most dangerous sport, artists and former athletes are creating bangers that make "Jock Jams" sound sleepy.
Even as their fathers get increasingly vicious with each other.
We all have certain foods we're grossed out by, so do pro chefs, here's them eating it.
Like any going concern these days, the bulk is spent on labor and marketing (and it took federal laws to stop them pocketing the leftovers).
Parker has found a very creative way to keep himself endlessly entertained.