Why Do We Have Blue And Green Eyes If We Don't Have Those Pigments In Our Eyes?
The science of how we get the color of irises is, well, eye-boggling.
After Opal Zucca fell down while she was trying to bring in her trash can, a kindly sanitation worker decided to take matters in his own hands.
A touchdown celebration went awry after horses flipped the University of Oklahoma's covered wagon mascot.
The mysterious deals could reshape downtown Clearwater.
Briefly, I was part of that mysterious organism, a biological family; no one cared about my virtues or my bad behavior.
As I step inside Hella Novella, a recently opened comic book shop in the Mission, I realize that with my arms outstretched, I can touch both walls of graphic novels at the same time.
'Welcome To Pooh Corner' was one of the first shows to air when the Disney Channel first launched on April 18, 1983. For some reason, they decided to present this Winnie the Pooh adaptation with low-budget, full-body character suits.
Under Trump's crackdown on asylum, the U.S. government is preparing to send a woman back to a place where she was beaten and raped for the 'crime' of being a lesbian
Maybe, just maybe, having an ultra-corporate space-faring culture could have some problems. Explore the spiritual successor to New Vegas on October 25th without the Fallout setting, license or baggage.
Our democracy today is dominated by the old, and young people are getting a bad deal.
A new report shows that glamping — staying in cabins, yurts, or safari-style tents — is a growing trend of the younger generations.
What would be your ballpark guess on a Los Angeles mansion with a pool and cabana with surround-sound wiring?
Opioid addicts are turning to online forums for advice about quitting. Their conversations have a lot to teach us about drug use and public health.
In 1996, Zachary Moore committed a murder. Today, he's a computer engineer at a Silicon Valley tech firm. Here's how he got there.
Why can't we just take all that seawater, filter out the salt, and have an endless supply of clean, drinkable water?
Who follows all Mitt Romney's available kids on Twitter and likes tweets about Mitt Romney?
Payment of the presidential salary was considered an important duty under the Constitution — but there's other expenses involved in living in the White House. What is covered by the government and what does the president have to pay out of pocket?
People slipping in and out of homelessness need parking lot programs like these.
Amazon Kindle hacks can make the e-readers do things the company never intended.
A little elephant brings a safari to a standstill as it plays in the middle of the road.
A new exhibition at the British Museum, reveals how a colonial art movement's impact is still felt today.
From Hollywood heir to Hillary Clinton's State Department to failed cable news host to Pulitzer Prize winner, Ronan Farrow explains his path to 'Catch and Kill' and what comes next.
This is a familiar tale. A relatable one. One that involved you and the fellas going for a nice ride through the neighborhood, getting chased by a food cart cook, wheeling on over to a rooftop party and meeting a unicycle gang.
More than 2,500 physicians have received at least half a million dollars apiece from drugmakers and medical device companies in the past five years alone, a new ProPublica analysis of payment data shows.
Gus, a gentle giant of a bull, is greatly 'mooved' when a human scratches his ear.
One man's quest for enlightenment was more about denial and avoidance.
Capitalism is great at making people want things they don't need.
Surveillance video uncovered by KOIN 6 News shows an incredible moment when an Oregon high school football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus.
A bullet wound in Queens is more likely to be fatal than anywhere else in the city. A single trauma center serves the borough's southern reaches, and it's struggling to keep up.
As breweries co-opt cultural references to sell their brands, the legal gray area of beer labels is getting increasingly hazy.
Some space ships (and Doc Brown's DeLorean) need plutonium-238 to function. Here's the intriguing way it's processed.
Survivors of intimate partner violence suffer traumatic brain injuries at alarming rates. Yet science overlooks us.
Wouldn't you love to fly over Mount Everest? Unfortunately, planes don't fly over the Himalayas for reasons that might surprise you.
Our plane became a flyingÂ laboratory.
It helped dozens of kids go to college, even if it was a bit of a backdoor. Who was it harming?
On September 24, 1938 the three women took off from an airfield in Shchcyolkovo near Moscow, in a Tupolev ANT-37, which normally had a range of about 5,000 km or 3,100 miles. Their destination was Komsomolsk-on-Amur over 3600 miles away.
Canadian firm Hyperstealth Biotechnology recently released video of their 'Quantum Stealth' technology. We only have their word to go on for now, but if this is real it's quite impressive.
Rivers are the key to a salty sea.
'Witness of Another World' is a great UFO documentary because it's so grounded in the human experience.
How the worst-case climate scenario will play out, decade by decade, in St. Louis, San Francisco and Houston.
The death of his life-long skateboarding friend prompts Aaron Gilbreath to get back on his board — at 44, with his toddler daughter in tow.
It's a hard contest judging which is more annoying: the motorcycle guy or his neighbor reacting to him getting his comeuppance.
Inside the effort to rescue Europe's unwelcome immigrants
Scientists released footage of the world's fastest ants in northern Sahara.
Terrazzo isn't just for floors anymore.
Cameron Crowe's movie based on his experiences as a Rolling Stone scribe is now a musical—but the stage adaptation comes at a strange time for a struggling industry
This feels like something out of a dream.