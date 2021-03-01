Why Do People Pay $400 For This Popular Skate T-Shirt?
Thrasher, a cult Skate magazine with humble beginnings took skateboarding to the masses and catapulted their brand into a collector's item.
The Apple car has been getting a lot of buzz with the tech company staying mum about the alleged project. Here's what we know.
Watch the sun and stars drift along as dusk turns dark in this beautiful night sky time-lapse.
The Hydraulic Press Channel replicate the bottom of the ocean and shrink items that could end up there like styrofoam cups, crocs and fishing bait.
In the Mexican soccer league, Club America's Richard Sánchez torpedoed the ball in from a few feet inside the halfway line.
How a dangerous overdose of 2,4-Dinitrophenol (DNP) almost cost a man his life.
Kids are a bit too honest when it comes to having a favorite parent.
In October 2020, Miami-based art collector Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile spent almost $67,000 on a 10-second video artwork that he could have watched for free online. Last week, he sold it for $6.6 million.
Any human driver would be aware of several things that Autopilot does not seem to be aware of, specifically there's a car behind you, that car appears to be approaching rapidly and that car is about to pass you.
Brian Wong, KIIP CEO, shares an unconventional tip that it's more important to improve your strength rather than your weaknesses.
We're panicking just watching this.
Talkin' 'bout my g-g-g-generation — and why we need to redraw the boundary lines.
Ryan Fischer, shot as he resisted being robbed of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs last week, posted a long statement on Instagram describing the attack.
Ethan Chlebowski explains, chapter-by-chapter, how to pick, prep and prepare a steak that's the best cut of meat for you.
Today is supposedly March 1, 2021. But emotionally, the past year has simply been one long March, and we have the tweets to prove it.
We spoke to Omar bin Laden about his traumatic youth, and his artistic fascination with the Wild West.
There's a technological reason behind the emergence of the transatlantic accent.
Many fans of the beloved(?) Nintendo character Toad were thrilled to discover that their favorite mushroom-headed helper was trending… until they realized why.
This portable projector can last up to three hours on a single charge, so you can watch your favorite movies even if you're away from an outlet.
Extraterrestrial civilization might consist of a swarm of microscopic probes that could have evaded notice.
YouTuber Joshua Weissman thought that the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich was a tad overrated, so he set out to prove that he could make a better one.
"If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb." You may have heard the saying, but where does it come from?
With President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package headed to the Senate, it looks like Democrats will finally get their long-held desire for hundreds of billions in unrestricted state and local government aid.
Lukewarm delivery is fine, but nothing beats a slice of freshly made pizza right out of the oven.
We've put together a list of 10 games we're most excited for in the first half of 2021, and our fingers are crossed that they'll knock our socks off.
Grab a mower, weed trimmer, leaf blower and more at a deep discount on Amazon.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We're surprised at how forthcoming people are with their answers. And we can't believe some people even let him in the house.
It was one of their few in-person interactions. The conversation they had perfectly captures the different approaches they've taken to space exploration.
Seth Rogen has been very productive during quarantine.
The future is now.
"They're going to go through some stages until they come out on the other side."
Subway's famous promotion made the sandwich franchise billions — but the deal wasn't as sweet for individual shop owners.
We're not sure whether this kid's dad really intended for his coworkers to know that he "spent too much money on the Super Bowl."
A roundtable of Black wrestling fans debate race in America — as seen through the lens of Dwayne and Rocky Johnson.
And not just because it reveals a whole new side of Anthony Hopkins.
As Airbnb experiences go, this one is pretty unique.
Around seven-and-a-half hours in, Snoop walks across the room in a hoodie, realizes what he's done and ends the stream.
"This movie could not have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius. I'm talking about Rudy Giuliani."
Marjorie Taylor Greene's political identity is tightly intertwined with CrossFit. After a year of scandal at the gym, it's finally distancing itself from Georgia's bigoted conspiracy theorist represen.
The Oracle of Omaha said he made a mistake.
Why has the wild speculation about the Denver airport persisted for more than 20 years?
The $1,000 pair gets restored by Rago Brothers Shoe & Leather Repair, a cobbler shop in Morristown, New Jersey,
The workers who make the Japanese shows the world is binge-watching can earn as little as $200 a month. Many wonder how much longer they can endure it.
Depending on who you ask, kratom is either a stimulant or a sedative.
This cat is used to the good life, and is not ready to give it up.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Why does it seem more ethical to kill a short-lived thing and less ethical to kill a long-lived thing?
On an icy road near Scott Lake Hill in Alberta, Canada, a pickup truck spun across lanes and managed to halt without causing any damage.
Interviews with Black corporate employees reveal microaggressions from colleagues and managers, as well as stalled career growth.
Author and activist Naomi Klein shares her ideas on the big question of whether to have children and how we might begin the monumental work of saving the planet — and maybe even one another.
Folks, do not purchase a timed padlock. If you do, don't use it to secure your life's belongings.