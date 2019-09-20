Why Do 50% Of All Humans Live Inside Of This Small Circle?
India and China and Southeast Asia have a lot of people. Like, A LOT. And they all fit within this circle that might change the way you see the world.
India and China and Southeast Asia have a lot of people. Like, A LOT. And they all fit within this circle that might change the way you see the world.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
India and China and Southeast Asia have a lot of people. Like, A LOT. And they all fit within this circle that might change the way you see the world.
Turkmenistan's president has ordered the extinguishing of the country's "Gateway to Hell", a fire that has been burning for decades in a huge desert gas crater.
Beech Mountain had a problem, it sprang a leak.
A farmer has turned to virtual reality headsets to make his cooped-up cows think they're outside in a meadow.
On Black Friday, Jessica and Nikii Gerson-Neeves bought a blender. It was a Vitamix blender, a professional-grade splurge, and the couple was looking forward to a winter of smoothies and soups.
Ahead of the match, a bloke walked down towards a man wearing a high-vis jacket with "Press" on the back. Need we say more?
The people of Melbourne, where the unvaccinated Novak Djokovic is currently being detained by Australian immigration authorities, have long had a flair for contestable self-description.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
Here's a good demonstration about why you should practice fire safety when grilling. We hope this guy is okay.
Instead of the more traditional violent way to removing pests, this handy grabber lets you quickly snag those creeps, and toss 'em outdoors.
Adult content creator and 90-Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto was so committed to the business she sent herself to the ER — but a pivot to NFTs is taking the pressure off.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Elon Musk claimed his tunnels would solve road traffic. Here's what happened this week during CES.
Dessert hummus capitalizes on the chickpea's popularity as a health food, but hummus is more than a "healthy, high-protein" snack, and sweet iterations of it inspire disgust and claims of cultural appropriation.
Between 1950 and 1966, the Circuit of Reims-Gueux hosted the Formula One French Grand Prix 11 times. But six years later, it was shut down forever.
Visitors stop for selfies with 9ft representation of fertility symbol from pre-Columbian Mochica culture but phallus already damaged.
Find a one-night stand or a hookup you can also hang out with..
This week, we've got a guy who won't tolerate any "Harry Potter" content in his life, a woman whose son-in-law keeps sending her shirtless photos and more.
Redditor u/High_Prophet queried the r/AskReddit community, "What is something you are pretty sure is going to happen in 2022?" and received more than 21,000 comments. Here are some of our favorite answers.
This week, we've also got a cursed reconstruction of Julius Caesar and stuff the CDC said.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Over the last few years, you've probably seen multiple headlines about Retro Games going for hundreds and thousands of dollars. Could you be holding a future fortune in your childhood closet?
The pop star's billion-dollar fashion brand fell into the hands of the wrong company. After a two-year battle, she finally bought it back.
It only weighs about three pounds, captures photos and video and it only costs about $349 on Kickstarter.
This fight became Iron Mike's 2nd shortest fight of his career. It could have been his shortest if not for the ref getting in the way.
The Open Source Afro Hair Library, slated to launch on Juneteenth 2023, will be the gaming world's first free database of 3D-modeled Black hairstyles.
You can grab some of our favorite sweaters, sunglasses, slippers and more on deep discount at Huckberry during their ongoing clearance sale.
Tom Green shares a day in his life at his home in Canada and it's great to see him doing what he loves to do best.
These plastic strips can help make a trucker's life a little easier
Throughout the year, we pride ourselves on picking out books, gadgets and oddities we think you'll like. But here are the top Digg Picks from 2021 as chosen by you — the audience reading this right now.
A resurfaced clip of David Bowie having a tense conversation with MTV VJ Mark Goodman over the network's reticence to play Black artists.
If, in reading this now, you decide your drinking isn't a problem because you drink less than a bottle of wine a night, Whitaker has your number; she did this too.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
Try out Soylent's meal replacement drinks in six flavors: Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, mint chocolate, banana and mocha. If you're tracking your nutrition, this is a great place to start.
You've got to feel for Gordon Ramsay's poor daughter who had a recent date sabotaged by an embarrassing phone call from her dad.
"My kids did not volunteer to be poisoned."
Here are seven places that Peter Parker could possibly live in Manhattan. One thing's for sure: it's a good thing he can sleep on the ceiling, because floor space is at a premium.
One question has stumped three contestants, including Amy Schneider (who is on a 26-game winning streak.) It's about money, stocks and funds.
Sidney Poitier, who died at 94, was one of the most durable and beloved movie stars of the 20th century.
Since its installation, the sculpture, by Kristen Visbal, has been mired in legal disputes and claims of "fake corporate feminism." New York City will soon decide its fate.
Troylf shared a video on Twitter that captured a truck spinning its wheels and ultimately backing out after the driver decided it wasn't worth it.
They might not inspire healthier eating habits, but they do inspire guilt and shame.
Didn't get what you really wanted over the holidays? Buy 'em yourself, get them delivered to your doorstep, and save some dough.