Why Did 'Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2' Include This Deeply Disturbing Game Feature?
Why did a kids game about skateboarding include something banned by the United Nations?
Andrew Finley spent four months on this 36-second clip that looks like an outtake from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Deepfake technology may have gone too far this time.
YouTuber LegoEddy was curious what would happen if he applied a video frame interpolation neural network to his Lego stop-motion film.
Don't hate the game, hate the player.
The best music is the kind where everyone is just having a blast.
It's staggeringly beautiful to watch a baseball travel the hair at 1050 miles per hour.
What I learned by reading thousands of internal emails about the Chinese mystery seeds.
When I reopened my dental practice in early June, the tooth fractures started coming in: at least one a day, every single day that I've been in the office.
This father is no patsy.
Experts say it's likely the result of an administrative error.
Kraft has proposed that macaroni and cheese should be a breakfast food, so I tried it out for a week. Here's what happened.
This scammer was no match for this Twitch streamer.
"Heat" is one of those rare movies that promised the moon and the stars and delivered in every imaginable way.
Mike Tyson's daily training routine is eye-popping.
If you had been in Pompeii in 79 AD, you might have tried to hunker down or escape by sea. This would be a mistake. But there is a way to safety.
One study estimates the public health cost of the super-spreading event is near $12 billion.
Everyone loved "Seinfeld" until it ended. Here's why the show about nothing's ending about something put off so many people.
Life's like a Jurassic egg. You never know what you're going to get.
As a reporter covering unemployment, I thought I knew everything I needed to get by. Then I was laid off.
Is a "sport mask" that much better than a disposable option?
The New Zealand Prime Minister learned a thing about Maori wood carving in a delightful surprise appearance on Twitch.
"That play by Kawhi was amazing," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.
There are more philanthropists than ever before. Each year they give tens of billions to charitable causes. So how come inequality keeps rising?
There's still time to get this right.
Don't bother searching through the Settings app to try to find a feature that will let you record phone calls.
The majority of American teenagers once learned how to drive in driver's ed. Today, you won't find these staples of highway safety instruction in the classroom.
The San Diego Zoo captured the unusual way that flamingos feed underwater.
Gravity is unlikely to be the cause of quantum collapse, suggests an underground experiment at Italy's Gran Sasso National Laboratory.
Lilly James and Armie Hammer star as newlyweds in Netflix's gothic romance "Rebecca." "Rebecca" premieres on the platform on October 21.
Investors all over the world fell for the schemes of the man who called himself Khalid bin al-Saud. But the truth turned out to be more incredible than the lie.
Subconsciously, on some level, we're all waiting for it: the leak that wrecks society and confirms what we all know already, namely that the mass transfer of our inmost secrets/shames to Facebook, Google, et. al. was never not going to end in flames. Who among us will emerge looking halfway human, let alone "good," when all of the data leaks — every text, email, voice memo?
Strangers are just friends we haven't made yet.
From its origins airing the banter of bored firefighters to its robust classical programming today, Dallas's WRR-FM has filled an unusual niche on the airwaves for nearly a century.
A digital pregnancy test is really pregnant with possibilities, as programmer Foone Turing demonstrates here.
As the physical and virtual worlds become increasingly blurred, Gucci is designing with your avatar in mind.
Luckily, everybody in the house was able to evacuate safely.
It's called sounding — and yes, it looks as bad as it, um, sounds.
What if the world didn't reset every time you played a game of "Risk" with your friends? There's built-in persistence in "Risk Legacy," and that gives every move much more weight.
Sometimes the best nuggets of wisdom come from your children.
Decades before Boston Dynamics gave us the robodog, the Army was already thinking bigger.
The COVID-19 pandemic means far fewer fans will be in NFL stadiums this season. How will their absence impact the games and the television-viewing experience?
Today's history lesson: How did cereals become so sugary?
Companies are trying to manipulate online feedback — and one-star reviews have become the latest weapon.
It took me 15 minutes to decide that what I needed to do during the pandemic was learn how to skateboard.
Some dogs are deep in sleep at 1:00 AM. Not this dog.
Featuring flaying, disembowelment and a huge amount of disgusting squelch, we count down Rick and Morty's most stomach-churning deaths so far.
New shows come to the streaming giant all the time — too many to ever watch them all. We're here to help.
Ahead of a plethora of new releases, San Diego noise lord Justin Pearson revisits the bizarre TV hoax that put The Locust on the map.
