Why Did The Concorde Fail?
The supersonic passenger jet was hailed as a "triumph of modern engineering" that would revolutionize air travel. But it was too fast for its own good.
"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace shot down President Trump's claims in an interview airing on Sunday.
The fascinating history of the Kola Superdeep Borehole, the deepest humans got to digging into Earth's crust.
Once ubiquitous in the American landscape, the cloverleaf interchange has been on the decline. Who came up with the idea and why is it on the way out?
Liam Thompson teaches his labradoodle a new trick that might tug at your heartstrings.
It's nearly impossible to escape alive from a torpedoed submarine, but John Capes on the HMS Perseus pulled off the ultimate Houdini act.
It seems like you always run into these same woo-woo flower-crowned crystal-worshipers at Coachella.
In a city of 650,000 spread out over 145 square miles, national figures focus on police crackdowns on protesters on a scant few blocks night after night.
The roots of the nation's current inability to control the pandemic can be traced to mid-April, when the White House embraced overly rosy projections to proclaim victory and move on.
YouTuber Pog got so carried away with his new car, he totaled it.
This picture-perfect medieval city may show us how to live better.
Marty O'Donnell dug up some old footage of Christmas 2002, a time when the iPod was more of a novelty than revolutionary tech product.
A craftsman pays tribute to the Bruce Willis action classic with this hilarious art project.
Riley Smith is one of the highest jumpers we've ever seen.
Casinos have been open for weeks—undeterred by 123 visitors who tested positive, a Caesars employee who died, and a hospital system reaching the breaking point.
Marco Rubio is having a bad day on the internet.
"Gamer Girl," a FMV thriller game which makes you the moderator of a streamer named Abicake99, got such a bad reaction, the game publisher took down all promotion about it from the internet.
The couple's Facebook Watch interview about Jada's relationship with August Alsina was eye-opening in more ways than one.
The patterns from hundreds of thousands of survey respondents reflect partisanship, peer pressure and the footprint of the coronavirus itself.
The Civil Warrior shield is what Captain America's shield would look like if it had Iron Man's technology.
Doctors treating coronavirus patients were supposed to be allowed into the U.S. But hundreds of young doctors have their visas put on hold indefinitely.
Seeing this electric blue, electric-powered 1,250 horsepower spaceship trundling around the street looks just surreal.
Chopsticks have been used by people in China since 1200 B.C, but how did they originate and gain popularity?
America is a constant work in progress. What gives each new generation purpose is to take up the unfinished work of the last and carry it further — to speak out for what's right, to challenge an unjust status quo, and to imagine a better world.
The late civil rights pioneer reflects on getting a rock star reception with Stephen Colbert's audience back in 2016.
Without activists like Lewis and C. T. Vivian, America would remain a white republic, not a nation for all its citizens.
Over the past 14 years, Martin Guth has built a monopoly of some of the world's rarest birds. Will his secretive organization ultimately help more parrots in the wild, as he says — or push them closer to extinction?
Christopher Lutter-Gardella built this extraordinary dancing bear puppet and the kids in Powderhorn Park, in South Minneapolis, couldn't be more happy.
Ever lose a ball or a frisbee on someone's roof and it felt like it was gone forever? This legend took matters into his own hands to free them.
Just when did the syrupy, lipstick-red lynchpin of ice cream sundaes, 1970s fruit salads and throwback cocktails conquer the world (and your grandparents' home bar)?
Back in April 2019, a woman spotted a 10-year-old goldfish that was sick and lying at the bottom of a tank. She adopted it, cleaned its water and helped nurse it back to good health.
American Compass founder Oren Cass on why conservatives need to challenge free-market economic orthodoxy.
This girl from Brighton learned never to leave her valuables unattended in this hilarious heist from the sky. She fortunately was able to chase down this winged thief and retrieve her purse.
New satellite measurements are offering valuable tools to study the tectonic rift in one of the most geologically unique spots on the planet.
Patricia Crowther's ex-husband coded her cave maps into one of the first hit adventure games in the 1970s, and she had no idea.
While visiting Burubai National Reserve in Kazakhstan, a dog faced off with a very brave marmot.
In the fall of 1966, billionaire Doris Duke killed a close confidant in tony Newport, Rhode Island. Local police ruled the incident "an unfortunate accident." Half a century later, compelling evidence suggests that the mercurial, vindictive tobacco heiress got away with murder.
Images of his beating at Selma shocked the nation and led to swift passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. He was later called the conscience of the Congress.
Sometimes your car gets in the way of a spray can. Fortunately, it's not the end of the world and here's how you can restore it to its former glory.
This week, we've got Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans tweet, "entanglement," the real mummy voice and "this is cake."
To stop hate, we have to understand it.
A YouTuber discovers the terrarium built by their brother back in 2008 has flourished as a closed ecosystem.
It can be disheartening when a job you interview for doesn't pan out, but it may be reassuring to know that even the biggest stars in Hollywood get turned down for roles all the time.
Coming down off that "Animal Crossing" high? Give your Switch something else to do with Nintendo's next big release.
We often associate nuclear bombs with destruction, but in cases when other firefighting methods have failed, they can be deployed to extinguish gas well fires, as seen here.
Mark Sagum plays the most iconic guitar introductions from popular music over the last 60 years.
McCown's longspur has launched a renewed reckoning over the troubling histories reflected in some species names.
Adam Neely does a deep-dive on the surprisingly complicated backstory of this immensely popular Brazilian song.
