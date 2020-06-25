Why Did Medieval Painters Suck At Painting Cats?
The hideously looking cats in Medieval paintings were painted that way intentionally. Cheddar's Ali Larkin explains why.
The video of this ride won Best Line for the 2019 "GoPro of the World" contest.
When a dog loves water, it will go to great lengths to be reunited with it.
Laura Currie puts a innovative spin on the old Leonard Cohen chestnut.
Florida just broke its record for coronavirus cases in a single day but you wouldn't know it from this angry mob of anti-mask protesters at a Palm Beach Commissioners meeting.
SpaceX is using a $75K robot dog named Zeus to inspect the aftermath of test sites. Here is Zeus observing a tank prototype.
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns reflects on speaking with James Baldwin, and how his understanding of liberty helped teach him that monuments are "representations of myth, not fact."
After suffering from sleeplessness and anxiety for months, I finally saw a psychiatrist. I became so relaxed so quickly that I passed out.
From a prolonged global recession to an IT breakdown, here's what 347 risk analysts believe might likely happen in a post COVID-19 world.
The percentage of time people spent inside across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic from Feb 21 to June 14, 2020.
A shocking investigation claims that Tesla cut corners — and ignored warnings.
Sometimes you just want a waffle recipe with no strings attached.
Controversy over a 2011 clip of Joey "Coco" Diaz and Joe Rogan has reignited the debate about political correctness in comedy.
When most people imagine walking on a beach at sunset, their mind will likely conjure up a picture such as this. But recent studies have found that 2 per cent to 5 per cent of people will see nothing at all; they have aphantasia, or "mind-blindness."
Splash Mountain — one of Disney's most popular but problematic rides — will be "completely reimagined," the company announced on Thursday.
Matt James, the first Black Bachelor in the reality franchise's 18-year history, follows in a long tradition of cultural figures who had to make their Blackness palatable to white audiences, from Sidney Poitier to Barack Obama.
The King and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter have formed a new company with an unapologetic agenda.
As few as 10 percent of infected people may drive a whopping 80 percent of cases, in specific types of situations.
"One of the saddest lessons of our contemporary moment is our inability to learn from the recent past."
It's oddly therapeutic, watching caps being made out of flat sheets of paper.
"This whole sub-branch of fMRI could go extinct if we don't address this critical limitation."
A surprised motorist films a boat driving itself down the highway near Sandy, Utah.
Invisible outbreaks sprang up everywhere. The United States ignored the warning signs. We reconstructed how the epidemic spun out of control.
Lesbian ninjas! Superpowered vegans! Chris Evans and Brie Larson pre-MCU! "Scott Pilgrim Vs The World" had it all — it just took 10 years for (some of) us to notice.
If you've ever wanted customers to hang up on you instead of waiting on hold, you should go for this version of "Toxic" that sounds like people screaming in absolute pain.
Unfortunately, we've all been in this place before.
Pre-lockdown life had its charms, but the pandemic has shown us how bad things really were.
"A Mind Sang" is a mind-bending animated short film exploring pareidolia — the human phenomenon of seeing familiar patterns in imagery.
What scientists know about the inner workings of the pathogen that has infected the world.
Why spend hundreds of dollars on barbells when you can built one yourself from stone, sand and concrete?
From Ma Rainey to Beyoncé, here are the ladies who tell it how it is.
How an ardent defender of faith — and Donald Trump — came to think of the press as her enemy.
Tone Staubs, Michael Mena and Bryan Pognant take pogoing to extreme lengths — even lighting them on fire!
A deep-ocean exploration vessel piloted by The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute spotted this out-of-this-world Lampocteis.
The former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina tells The Ticket that she plans to vote for Joe Biden.
Dr. Alok Kanojia explains why the American health care system is failing due to the relationships set up between insurance, clients, and hospitals.
Ahmaud Arbery went out for a jog and was gunned down in the street. How running fails Black America.
Its original purpose was to enable factory processes, but now an ever-larger part of the world's hottest regions is adopting it.
Trader Joe's is notoriously secretive about who supplies their stores with their branded products. Here's what we know so far.
People have been pulling off bogus ghost photos for a very long time, but it all started with one man.
The story of Pop.com and its flameout two decades ago reveals how Hollywood has always wanted what the internet has.
Jon Stewart reveals that while Joe Biden "wasn't his guy," he has come around to thinking he could be the right person to be president at this moment. "When I see Biden past the shtick, I see a guy who knows what loss is, who knows grief."
"Blade Runner" and "The Thing" are considered masterpieces of American cinema. But on June 25, 1982, they debuted as critical and box office failures.
Addressing Pakistan's National Assembly, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said 262 pilots in the country "did not take the exam themselves" and had paid someone else to sit it on their behalf.
The team from Garage54 installed steel legs to a Lada and actually managed to get it to walk.
At 37, Brian Wallach was diagnosed with the fatal disease. So he tapped a lifetime of connections to give help and hope to fellow sufferers — while grappling with his own mortality.
Every summer, an atmospheric event propels desert dust thousands of miles across the Atlantic. This year is particularly bad, and timed terribly with COVID-19.
Drop towers plummet riders faster than gravity. How do they work?
The Supreme Court handed a green light Thursday to the Trump administration in its effort to speed up the removal of those seeking asylum.
Through fire and fear, Paradise, California's teens take control of their lives.