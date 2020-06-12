Why Copenhagen's Bicycle Bridges Are So Godawful
Urban designer Mikael Colville-Andersen explains why Copenhagen's bicycle bridges are so stupid.
While taunting parkgoers for not standing six feet apart, these social distance shamers get a rude awakening.
A customer from Greensboro, North Carolina told a mechanic their turn signal wasn't working. They find out what the problem is immediately.
The "Cart Narc" YouTubers shame shoppers for being too lazy and not putting their shopping carts back in their right place. But it's not every day that the Cart Narcs meet a fan of their channel.
It is a period of unrest and teeny-tiny lightsabers.
"Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can't get that number out of my head."
The dulcet tones of Radiohead's classic song played on lutes.
In addition to comments about photos of women who were not thin and not white being "off-brand," a former editor said Barberich picked photos of white people over people of color because she said "white faces" drove more traffic.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has tracked Confederate monuments for years, but the map has taken on a new utility now.
Bad things come in threes as well.
The perfect edit for everyone sick and tired of Anakin's constant prattle.
What can the pandemic teach us about how people respond to adversity?
Including "misconduct with other countries."
Let you hair go wild since lockdown began? Now's maybe a good time to trim up.
As millions of Americans warm up to an old idea (cops are bad!) and Minneapolis appears ready to disband its police department, let me offer another step on the path toward abolishing America's police and forming a more just country. Let's straight up give up on all traffic stops. End them.
Here's an infographic which maps out the average worker's compensation rate by state from highest to lowest per every $100 in payroll.
Physics Girl demonstrates the Leidenfrost Effect in this hair-raising scientific stunt.
For young people who moved back in with their parents and siblings during coronavirus lockdowns, adulthood has been suddenly, strangely interrupted.
It's a shape that you'd be hard-pressed to find in nature.
Here's how COVID-19 entered the state largely unnoticed at first, how cases spiked, how Floridians flattened the curve — and how that encouraging trend began to show signs of reversing.
For those of us with vulnerable loved ones, the risks of Covid-19 seem more dangerous than ever—with no end in sight.
"If I cover my face, you definitely can't see me, right?"
It was Rowling's transgender fans, like me, who had actually been "canceled," because the author we had looked up to for so long had shown, finally, that she was no fan of us.
Jay Jurden, Dani Fernandez, Atsuko Okatsuka and Ify Nwadiwe took the piss out of the cringeworthy video of various white celebrities attempting to demonstrate empathy for their privilege with their own hilarious mea culpa.
Eels are one of the ocean's great mysteries, but populations have been trafficked to the verge of extinction. Now eel-smuggling gangs are starting to get their comeuppance.
Pirates, shipwrecks, mutiny, and murder are hallmarks of fictional swashbuckling adventures. But they were also features of an ill-fated French expedition to colonize part of North America. Now, human bones discovered in the wreckage of the expedition's flagship are adding a new level of mystery to the story thanks to cutting-edge DNA analysis.
The infinity pools are no surprise, but TikTok also gives a platform to the ordinary.
George Floyd didn't die from drugs but his toxicology report is likely to come up during the trial of the officers. Dr. Bernard Hsu gives a straightforward explanation of what is contained inside the report.
Everything that made Brian Fuller's series — its sleek-yet-grotesque style, meticulous pacing, and unique love — was everything that made it feel out of place on NBC. But now that the show has hit Netflix, countless viewers are primed to discover its treasures.
Who needs CGI when you can craft a cinematic masterpiece with some good, old-fashioned cardboard props and tomato sauce?
Your travel-like-a-local guide to 74,762 attractions according to 9,526,193 reviews.
John Snow made a critical discovery in 1854 that cholera was caused by water.
In a rare interview, the Nobel Prize winner discusses mortality, drawing inspiration from the past, and his new album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways."
Camden has ranked as the 10th-most-dangerous city in America and is still the most dangerous city in New Jersey.
It's not offensive, "null," but it'll break police data bases.
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbed Black Wall Street — In a little more than 12 hours, it was gone. White mobs invaded Greenwood intent on burning, looting and killing. This is what happened in the 1921.
On 164th Street in Jamaica, Queens, where we spoke to USPS workers, many of whom are working ten and 12-hour daily shifts to keep up with demand.
"What is this weird, prickly thing?"
After IBM and Amazon pulled access to its facial recognition software from law enforcement, we asked other companies that advertise the technology if they'll follow suit.
The whole process, from rust to shine, is a delight.
Scientists combed through nearly 30 years of earthquake data to probe huge and mysterious objects near the Earth's core.
The trick doesn't require any software, extensions, or even memorizing some sort of long string of code.
Scientists filmed the largest sea turtle aggregation ever caught on camera in effort to "paint a more accurate picture" of the endangered species's population.
For 76 days, 9 million people in Wuhan slept, ate and waited inside the largest quarantine in human history. Four people reveal what they saw and what happened after the lockdown ended.
A frantic smokescreen that actively drives the conversation away from BLM.
Jane Elliott attempts to change the lives of her students with a social experiment based on the color of their eyes.
Suicides and overdoses among young adults were already skyrocketing before the pandemic started. Now experts fear the situation is going to get even worse.
The definitive story of a produce-loving legend.
