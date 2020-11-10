Why Concrete Is Bad For Us
Concrete is using up more water and sand than the world can afford.
Brooke C & Moriah Formica shred a hard rocking cover of Heart's signature song.
Some people are using Benford's Law to claim that Biden votes are fraudulent. Here's why using that formula is problematic at best as a "forensic tool when applied to elections."
Things got way too weird for The Gregory Brothers to remain silent.
"I have seen the most fantastical things on social media, making completely ridiculous allegations that have no basis in fact at all and see them spread," the Republican told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.
Flights from Asia to South America would be a "long, arduous and expensive journey."
Former ballerina Marta C. González Saldaña remembers the motions to "Swan Lake" as she's given headphones to listen to the soundtrack.
Coming down from the election, we're going to ease into some lighter fare from Twitter this week, like jokes about political coups. Haha!
Movies about the MIddle Ages often show peasants defeating knights. Was this true in history?
"Oh no, am I going to get poisoned too?"
Nothing about this is a good idea, but somehow YouTuber YOGOMAN made it work.
The evasive, real-life Bobby Axelrod has acquired the pro sports team he's always coveted. Now, over the next few years, a frustrated fan base and the richest owner in baseball may be together on a wild ride.
Google knows where you are, and so do advertisers.
Sometimes someone has to be asked to leave a COVID Bubble as Julie Nolke demonstrates.
Amidst rising uncertainty and stress, more people are counting on divine guidance to navigate this crisis.
Why leave Earth in search of aliens when you can just dive right into our oceans?
The Geography King YouTube channel gives a ranking of the state capitols in the United States and doesn't hold back.
David Fincher's new Netflix film, "Mank," is about the tortured making of "Citizen Kane." But it has plenty to say about the entertainment industry — and America — of 2020.
After releasing three classic, prophetic albums, the reclusive rapper is now the conscience of hip-hop. His next project is certain to be timely, but it will arrive on his own terms.
As a millennial New Yorker living in the South, I'm not surprised by the Georgia election results.
What're the odds of driving next to someone as bad as you.
The Peloton quantifies everything about your performance. When you're someone who's motivated to a fault by numbers and competition, this can take a serious toll.
Adam Kimmel is the cinematographer of such acclaimed films as "Beautiful Girls," "Capote" and "Never Let Me Go." He's also a registered sex offender.
"Honestly, if I knew people were this incompetent, I would do this myself."
Anne Helen Petersen's "Can't Even" grapples with the miseries of millennial work — but it doesn't find any satisfying solutions.
Coppola and best friend Zoe Cassavetes' short-lived series fused fashion, famous people, and fast cars, with appearances from Kim Gordon, Keanu Reeves, Beastie Boys, Anna Wintour and more.
They thought they could get away with it. They were wrong.
Payne Lindsey and Jake Brennan explore the "really horrible, brutal crime" of two murdered Grateful Dead fans in "Dead and Gone" podcast.
SuperValu, a supermarket chain in Ireland, made an extremely wholesome Christmas ad with a twist of an ending.
Want to know what breeds combined to make up your mutt? What about screening for some genetic conditions? Pick up this Embark doggie DNA test, and find some answers on the double.
Tuition at the top colleges in the US ranges widely — from $6,000 a year to more than $60,000.
Hugh Grant dished to Stephen Colbert about his case of COVID-19 and the awful symptoms that came with it.
Trump lost, one of the administrators quit and it's far from clear who's in charge.
Millions of pounds of public money was "misspent" on undercover policing operations — which included an officer being trained as a clown, a public inquiry has been told.
On November 12, 1970, officials in Oregon exploded an 8-ton whale carcass in one of the weirdest moments in American history caught on tape.
Dalma Rose, who hosts a podcast and online school all about the worn-items market, is building a panty-selling empire.
Rob Landes shows how epic you can make "The Mandalorian" theme with one violin.
In 2020, the COVID-doubting, media-hating Twitterholic CEO became the third-richest man alive, SpaceX launched two astronauts into orbit, and Tesla became the most valuable car company on the planet. Inside the mind of Silicon Valley's most vainglorious villain.
Some of the art is real, some fake, but it's all had a brush with the criminal underworld.
This cover is much better than what we'd imagined.
A historian believes he has discovered iron laws that predict the rise and fall of societies. He has bad news.
Our various billion-dollar sports leagues are completely giving up on participating in what any reasonable person would consider appropriate safety measures during really any stage, but in particular our current stage, of this damn pandemic.
The hidden feature of the PS1 that remained a secret until now.
Burnt-out and debt-ridden, my generation is poised to change the household as we know it — maybe even for the better.
Prepping was seen as a fringe hobby for survivalists and reality TV. Then came the pandemic.
Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Leta Powell Drake, Nebraska television personality, interviewed dozens of celebrities with her trademark moxie.
"There I Ruined It" reimagined "Shape Of You" into something you'd hear sung by drunken revelers.
"Mariposa is close enough to big cities to be convenient, but far enough away to keep that small-town charm."
Destin Sandlin demonstrates whether it's humanly possible to catch the world's fastest baseball.
It turns out there were a lot more queens in the first-ever giant Asian murder hornet nest found in the US than what they initially discovered.
It's heavy on action and sci-fi. It's extremely international. A lot of it is CGI. Is this the future of the Japanese art form?
