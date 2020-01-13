Why Circular Runways In Airports Never Became A Thing
The concept was meant to allow more airplanes to allow on the runway, but why has the idea never really taken off?
The concept was meant to allow more airplanes to allow on the runway, but why has the idea never really taken off?
Noah Kalina originally uploaded six years of progress in 2006 — and the video went viral. Here's the update.
Whale research is difficult, but a conservation organization is trying to make it a bit easier with drones.
"We ran outside and lunged at them, which made them scurry. Max didn't seem phased at all."
Visibility was so compromised that 31 cars crashed into each other on the bridge in an hour.
The concept was meant to allow more airplanes to allow on the runway, but why has the idea never really taken off?
This pack of wolves wasn't exactly pleased when they found out a bear had taken over the carcass of a bull elk the wolves had killed earlier in the day.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Like all the best con artists, Randy Constant was a charmer, hard not to like. Big hearted. Good listener. You'd never have guessed that the father of three, grandfather of five was a liar, cheat and serial philanderer who masterminded one of the biggest and longest-running frauds in the history of American agriculture.
Even if you don't care about the royals (which, fair enough), this is a remarkable illustration of how the UK's tabloids operate.
The trailer for "Morbius" also features a surprise cameo from a Spider-Man villain at the end. "Morbius" will premiere in theaters on July 31.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We can feel his terror just watching this video.
Open-source intelligence proved vital in the investigation into Ukraine Airlines flight PS752. Then Iranian officials had to admit the truth.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Noah Kalina originally uploaded six years of progress in 2006 — and the video went viral. Here's the update.
A handful of companies have pushed the boundaries of intellectual property law by laying claim to individual colors. But is it really possible to "own" a color?
An artist selection committee of nine, ranging from museum professionals and journalists to practicing designers, chose a total of 20 fine artists, manga artists, graphic designers, calligraphers, and photographers from across Japan and beyond to bring their unique perspective to the Games.
We see footage of Amazon package theft all the time, but what we don't see every day is the house owners getting their packages back.
Theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder on why Physics is experiencing 40 years of stagnation because physicists are unwilling to adopt new methods.
Come for the amazing athleticism of Spitfire, the record-breaking whippet. Stay for the loving relationship between him and his trainer.
Wireless earbuds are en vogue because they're so convenient and offer a better listening experience. They're also extremely expensive. Unless you get the AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds for 57 percent off today.
We could listen to this all day.
Don't call Casper a mattress company. Casper, which filed paperwork to go public on Friday, says it is "a pioneer of the Sleep Economy."
"We ran outside and lunged at them, which made them scurry. Max didn't seem phased at all."
There's a reason this classic is missing from the New York Public Library's list of the 10 most-checked-out books of all time.
Dr. Barbara Roberts, a groundbreaking woman in medicine, treated — and fell in love with — the most brutal and dangerous men alive. Then, some say, she helped bring down New England's biggest crime family
Badgley, who plays a romanticized serial killer in the TV show "You," is fully aware of how little effort it takes for him to change from "nice guy" to "creepy guy."
He wrote "SOS" in the snow and traced the letters in ashes. Tyson Steele knew it was his best bet for help.
As one of the northernmost settlements on earth, the Norwegian hamlet of Longyearbyen has become a magnet for adventurous souls looking to start a new life. But when an unsettling crime happened, it brought home a harsh reality: in the modern world, trouble always finds you.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Social media influencer Tavo Betancourt gets exposed for cheating on a Super Mario Bros. speed run.
A woman told police she was raped by three New York Mets. They were never charged. She was forgotten. Almost 30 years later, I wanted to understand what happened.
This pack of wolves wasn't exactly pleased when they found out a bear had taken over the carcass of a bull elk the wolves had killed earlier in the day.
During the 1980 presidential campaign, a notorious Hollywood satanist was linked to a plot to murder the third Kennedy brother, uncovered documents show.
When you travel across half the world, you learn some things.
"My apartment building manager told me they had secured a door on the stairwell. It's easily unlockable."
"I will carry this fight forward — I just won't be doing it as a candidate for president this year," Booker told supporters in an email.
Bristlecone pines have survived various catastrophes over the millennia, and they may survive humanity.
Finally, a party game that reflects the world in which we live. It's designed for three to 20 players, but no kids allowed!
The concept was meant to allow more airplanes to allow on the runway, but why has the idea never really taken off?
The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were unveiled Monday morning. See the full list.
Now *that's* an exit.
Physics researcher Gilles Esposito-Farese found prime numbers in the thousands of digits that render vivid images.
When Sunny's asylum application was refused, he took refuge overnight on London's buses — for two decades.
As goalkeeper Elliott Justham rushed out of his area to stop a play, his clearance went straight to Notts County player Michael Doyle who dispatched the ball straight into the goal, from just inside the half-line.
The White House tweeted out this photo last night, declaring "First snow of the year!" The tweet confused a lot of people, to say the least, largely because it didn't snow at all in Washington, D.C. yesterday. In fact, it reached 70 degrees on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The old adage 'you get what you pay for' has never been more real in this demonstration of cheap paint versus a professional job.
The most common residential floor plans in European cities offer a window into urban history and culture. In London, it's the "two-up, two-down" row house.
Authorities have warned of an "imminent hazardous eruption" from Taal volcano.
"This happened with a few friends as we were leaving downtown. The other driver was charged with drunk driving."
The story of El Salvador's gang problem is a study in shortsighted thinking and Donald Trump's policies threaten to make a bad situation even worse.
Dotted around Taiwan lie the remains of abandoned bunkers originally built to repel an invasion from China, during a period in the island's history when it was under martial law and fear of a Chinese attack was a part of daily life.
"We fish our local rivers around our hometown but at the moment the drought is the worst ever recorded. So many holes have dried up. This hole you see in the video is usually over my head, but because of how bad this drought is it was only ankle deep! We ended up transferring this beautiful native fish to a deeper hole for it to have a better chance of surviving."
American history textbooks can differ across the country, in ways that are shaded by partisan politics.
It's surprisingly hard to say what makes crime go up or down.
After leaving fundamentalism, Eve Ettinger grapples with the loaded theological heritage of evangelical personal finance teachings.
The coming-of-age Norwegian drama is coming to Netflix on January 31.