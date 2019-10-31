How The $67.4 Billion Art Auction World Works
And how that world is dominated by two companies — Christie's and Sotheby's.
How to open a can from the inside out without touching the tab.
Playstation and Adult Swim team up for one the most ambitious crossover events in history…just kidding.
A shell shiner and some factory workers were left with nothing as Rosie edged them all out.
Kristen Stewart and Beck Bennett just can't fathom why Aidy Bryant would make this decision.
Daniel Graham explains the moment he handed out bread to a homeless man while dressed as Jesus.
BoingBoing's Rob Beschizza made a mashup up of the film's intro with contemporary footage of Los Angeles.
Her whole life was controlled by her violent partner until she stabbed him to death. Now her lawyers are challenging her murder conviction.
Life expectancy for American men dropped for a third consecutive year, with the National Center for Health Statistics citing an increase in so-called "deaths of despair," such as the rise in drug overdose deaths.
We all love candy in moderation, but what would happen to your body if you made it your sole meal?
After the horror of ISIS captivity, tens of thousands of Iraqis, many of them children, are in a mental-health crisis unlike any in the world.
Alejandra Barrera, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, was detained in Cibola County, where she was denied parole five times.
Why don't we all have this attitude about a light rain?
"A lot of people think selling cannabis is really easy. It takes a lot of focus when you're working with stoned people."
A strike team of specially trained researchers drive a highly sophisticated truck into the literal line of fire. Their mission: unravel the extreme complexities of wildfire.
It's called the Shopper Chopper, and we can see why.
There have been environmental threats from industrial plants all along the Mississippi River for decades. Now even more are moving in.
Hannah Howard considers tradition, identity, and love as she navigates the decision whether to keep her name after her wedding.
A curious cat starts a conversation with a toddler.
Researchers endured bitter winds to collect some ancient ice that could actually tell us a lot about climate patterns.
Bill Gates observes the huge carbon footprint with building new skyscrapers and how we can reduce the environmental impact.
There's no better adrenaline rush than the kind that happens after you cancel plans last-minute. Here are some excuses you can use.
From "Hercules in New York" to "Terminator: Dark Fate," we ranked them all.
Rudy Giuliani's transformation has a simple source: the convergence of money and power.
Researcher Anne Pringle explains how a slime mold with no brain can make logical decisions.
Butternut squash? Zucchini? Pumpkin spice? Which will best help my insides recover from all that candy corn?
America loves a story about capture and escape. Asylums provide a tantalizing setting.
With competition from the paper towel, napkins are fighting to survive.
BioCorRx implanted an anti-opioid treatment in a prisoner this year. But the procedure hadn't been approved by the FDA.
A behind-the-scenes chat with host Sean Evans.
Content creators won't let the sex offender's death get memory-holed.
There's one type of energy storage that makes up the vast majority of our current capacity.
Zero-waste shopping is on the rise. But is it a real long-term solution to America's plastic problem?
Lindsay Lohan has may qualities, but, let's be honest, she has never been noted for her impeccable judgment.
"My constant thought was for the woman, the home-maker. Everything must be done to make her a fulfilled success."
Thousands of people in Chile have taken to the streets to protest against the government of Sebastián Piñera.
Wren Weichman explains why people felt really uncomfortable watching "The Polar Express."
Watching the second season finale of "Succession" the same weekend as "El Camino," the movie followup to "Breaking Bad," had me thinking about how much "prestige TV" has changed in the last few years.
The Swedish company Maurten's hydrogel drink has taken the endurance world by storm over the last two years. Now scientists are testing their claims.
As comeuppances go, this might be taking it a bit too far.
"Psychological portraits" of US veterans via the interiors of their cars, a street photographer's take on 1960s Britain and more best photos of the week.
Get cooking with Nancy Singleton Hachisu's new cookbook.
A security camera in Maryland captured a young treat-or-treater refilling an empty candy bowl.
We examined each of President Trump's 11,000+ tweets (so you don't have to) and the ways he finds things on Twitter. What we discovered was alarming.
Before achieving reality stardom, Rudy Boesch served in the U.S. Navy for 45 years
Emile Luijben discovers a very dangerous yet very effective way to de-ice his windshield.