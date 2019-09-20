Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
TASTE THE RAINBOW

Apple, Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi are opting to use black and white logos instead of their previous colorful incarnations. Here's the psychology behind making their logos color blind.
under the skin
thecut.com

Lauren Chinn's all-consuming feud with her skin, the subject of her new memoir, was always there for her. Even at her loneliest.
where's the beef?
knowablemagazine.org

Marketed to meat lovers, plant-based burgers like Impossible and Beyond claim to taste like the real thing and to have far lighter environmental footprints. Here's what the numbers have to say.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces