Here's Why China Banks Is One Of The Greatest Skateboarding Spots In The World
Skateboard magazine Thrasher breaks down why this San Francisco pedestrian overpass is a skater Mecca.
Skateboard magazine Thrasher breaks down why this San Francisco pedestrian overpass is a skater Mecca.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A 24-year-old Bruce Lee was interviewed and asked why he thought Kung fu was more lethal than Karate and Jujutsu. He explained using a water analogy (no, not that one) and then he showed off a few basic tenets for the camera. (From 2019)
The billions of dollars in Western military assistance have been crucial for Ukraine's efforts to fend off Russian attacks, but officials in Kyiv say the numbers are still too small to turn the tide of the war.
Skateboard magazine Thrasher breaks down why this San Francisco pedestrian overpass is a skater Mecca.
Kylie Jenner went viral recently for going on a three-minute private jet ride, but she's not the only one — Floyd Mayweather, Steven Spielberg and many others are guilty of expelling tons and tons of carbon emissions in the air, all in the name of convenient travel (sans the poors).
"Obviously, I had nothing to do with the actual dissolution of the show or the podcast, but it's pretty clear that they weren't planning on making any announcements before my tweet went viral."
If you haven't been paying attention to the January 6 hearings, here's a useful summary of all the laws that Donald Trump and his cronies may have broken.
It's ugly but he's really excited about it.
Saving equal rights is just a signature away, so what's the holdup?
How did Amy Schumer earn the scorn of the internet as being the "worst comedian of all time"? Here's the backstory of her infamy.
"I just wanted to capture this story here once so I don't have to tell it to anyone again."
From beer to coffee and smartphones to fried chicken, here are the brands people around the world pledge their loyalty to.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Apple, Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi are opting to use black and white logos instead of their previous colorful incarnations. Here's the psychology behind making their logos color blind.
Donald Trump's favorite New Jersey defense lawyer, Alina Habba, was sued Tuesday by a Black former legal assistant who claims she was tormented by her boss loudly and repeatedly singing the N-word while listening to rap.
Pete Buttigieg didn't come to mess around during this Congressional hearing.
Lauren Chinn's all-consuming feud with her skin, the subject of her new memoir, was always there for her. Even at her loneliest.
Marketed to meat lovers, plant-based burgers like Impossible and Beyond claim to taste like the real thing and to have far lighter environmental footprints. Here's what the numbers have to say.
In his "Nathan On Your Side" segment from "This Hour Has 22 Minutes" in 2008, Nathan Fielder revealed why you wanted to run for cover if you saw him enter your store.
Recently the US has purchased goods worth $2.83 trillion from around the world. Here's a list of each state's most exclusive imports.
An An was euthanized aged 35 — the equivalent of 105 years in human age.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Dan from America's Test Kitchen explains how to pick the best tomatoes for numerous delicious recipes you should make this summer.
Not only does this speaker provide crisp, clear sound, its screen can be customizable with adorable pixel art.
Whether you're looking to kick it on the shore or head out hiking in the hills, these discounted items are smart purchases.
Based on a tweet from 49ers tight end George Kittle, Rich Eisen and staff debate airplane etiquette and if it's permissible to put two items in the overhead compartment.
We don't know, but somebody's selling.
Keke Palmer says everyone says she reminds them of Angela Bassett and then proceeded to deliver a hilarious imitation of the Golden Globe Winner.
Police have told VICE News they are familiar with the posts and are investigating.
The opossum might be snarly and a little bit scraggly, but she deserves our admiration.
Miriam Hamberg is very proud of herself for winning Norway's amateur diving belly flop jumping competition, and Jomboy has never done a better breakdown. (From 2019)
A wild monkey is terrorizing a small city in southwestern Japan, breaking into homes to bite and claw residents amid an ongoing hunt for the animal, officials said.
The Hulu film, out July 29 and starring Zoey Deutch, is a darkly apt satirization of internet culture.
Someone captured a dog playing dead on the sidewalk as their owner looked on perplexedly and with temperatures hotter than ever, we must salute this canine.
Tech is marked by money. But how much?
"He's just up there doing his thing."
Simon Pegg didn't hold back in his criticism of the Star Wars fan base in this interview with Jim Norton.
When AEW wrestling superstar John Huber died, his son Brodie seized an unexpected opportunity. His grief, ambition and childhood are now onstage for all to watch.
The report by the Government Accountability Office details how easily a bad actor could get their hands on potentially dangerous amounts of radioactive material.
The "Game Of Thrones" prequel series will premier on August 21, on HBO Max.
Errol Musk recently confirmed that he'd had another kid with his (blech) stepdaughter.
It may not be as complex as some other games, but it delivers on its concept beautifully and movingly.
Andres Gimenez turned one of the most crowd pleasing double plays you'll ever see at the 2022 MLB All Star Game.
Variety crunched the numbers to show the wide pay disparity between the top of the top and everyone else.
"I felt like a fool."
Why does "Home Alone" look better than the latest Marvel fare on the most advanced displays?
The world's 50 best restaurants of 2022 have been announced — but which country takes the top spot?
The most tearjerking, hilarious, satisfying and shocking death scenes in 2,500 years of culture.