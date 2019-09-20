Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
PACKS A PUNCH
qz.com

The Chevy Bolt EV's starting price has dropped 27 percent since the 2021 model year, even as semiconductor shortages, pandemic-related factory shutdowns, and high battery metal prices have raised new car prices.

GOTTA WATCH EM ALL
bbc.com

BBC Culture film critics Nicholas Barber and Caryn James pick their highlights of the year so far, including "Top Gun: Maverick," "Turning Red" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces