Why Bobby McFerrin Was So Much More Than 'Don't Worry, Be Happy'
It's easy to dismiss Bobby McFerrin as a one-hit wonder but his talent knows no bounds, as Todd in the Shadows explains.
Chicago Cubs's Christopher Morel dazzled Wrigley Field on Tuesday night in his first Major League at bat.
Thirty-six years after the original, "Top Gun: Maverick" eulogizes the actor's entire career, and an America that may not exist anymore.
The climactic dance scene in "DIrty Dancing" is dramatically improved with "The Muppets" theme song.
This compilation of dogs being rescued at the animal shelter will have you crying happy tears of joy.
"His 'jokes' tell a different story."
Mexico is emerging as an unlikely savior for U.S. women desperate to terminate their unintended pregnancies.
In the 1970s, the leader of a sect of fundamentalist Mormons launched a campaign of murder that terrorized communities in both Mexico and the U.S., all in the name of God, blood Atonement and domination over his rival Mormon polygamists.
The global credit card rivals maintain a strikingly permissive relationship with companies that have been accused of fraud. For one of Mastercard's top executives, that relationship went even further. A BuzzFeed News investigation.
The pandemic made low-wage workers realize they need more stable jobs and that their skills are transferrable.
The Government Disinformation Board has been "paused" and the board's executive director, Nina Jankowicz, has officially resigned from her position, according to a Wednesday report from The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
"No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively," Swift quipped.
You had to feel sorry for Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, who tied a major-league record for giving up five home runs in the same inning.
Bird up! Adult Swim will get even more chaos from The Eric Andre Show, renewing the series for season six. The pick up was revealed during Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfront presentation on Wed...
Martin Shkreli, the infamous "pharma bro" who was sentenced to prison for securities fraud, was released from prison and transferred to a federal halfway house.
"New Girl" found a way to appeal to many different audiences, including superfan Prince, who helped change the trajectory of the show, as Jake Johnson explains to Kelly Clarkson.
The 20-year deal includes future appearances in Marvel movies and TV series, along with apparel and theme park experiences.
The S&P thinks Tesla's low-carbon strategy isn't good enough, and neither are their working conditions or business conduct codes.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Vanity Fair gave several "Star Wars" cast members questions about the series and it was a pure delight for fans.
A site called 'Waste Russian Time' uses a leaked database of Russian officials, connecting two random individuals in the Russian state services and media.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
Comedian Bill Burr explains how the emergency was over before he was even able to evacuate the building.
Whether or not its a joke, the image plays up the notion that Russian forces are fighting with inferior small arms.
Let's be honest, most dads are pretty happy with some polos, shorts and slip-ons. If your dad enjoys the simple things in life, these tried and true picks will make him smile.
"It's an inoculation to the real things that are going to happen," Ricky Gervais told Stephen Colbert.
Feeling like you're bad at your job is miserable. Worse, it's also more likely to lead to professional burnout.
Not only does it offer MagSafe support for quick and secure connections to iPhones, but it's comptible with other cameras as well.
Samuel Habib, a 21-year-old filmmaker, reveals what life is like as an adult with a disability in a world built for abled people.
If you were thrilled or even underwhelmed by "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Den of Geek has some movies that will make excellent follow-ups to Marvel's latest MCU entry.
From elbow grease and chemicals to some expensive laser treatment, here's how to remove rust on a $1 or $50,000 budget.
If you give women microloans to "start a small business," many of them will sign up for MLMs selling cosmetics and weight loss products.
The reality show arch-villain has launched a crypto real estate company with her husband.
The B1M explores how Toronto is becoming the Manhattan of Canada with their new supertall skyscrapers under construction.
Hunter Read left his job to pursue his passion for glass art and craft artsy marbles. It has long hours and is physically demanding. But he loves it.
Much of the media need to relearn how to cover collisions — especially when the victims are on foot.
Jomboy explains how St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina saw the San Francisco Giants discuss a play in plain sight and figured out how to use it to his team's advantage.
She first gained fame as a child actor. The writer and director has been confronting the traumas of these early experiences ever since
As COVID numbers tick up, hospitals are supposed to be ready to jump in as needed. Only, they never really had a reprieve.
Stephen Colbert can't believe the weird thing that Dr. Oz promised Pennsylvania voters if they elected him to the United States Senate.
An anonymous Redditor asked if she overreacted after storming out of the airport after finding out her husband had secretly invited his mom on a trip that was supposed to just be the two of them — after she repeatedly told her not to come.
Even though Airbnb's listings count has dipped this year.
UC-Berkeley's Nicholas Weaver exposes the fundamental problem with cryptocurrency in an hour-long lecture.
Chad Smith, from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Matt Cameron, from Pearl Jam, have apologized to Taylor Hawkins's family and Foo Fighter members for their quotes used in a recent Rolling Stone article about Hawkins.
The video game industry's clumsy flirtation with Web3 doesn't feel like it has actual players in mind.