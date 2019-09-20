Why Blizzard's 'Diablo Immortal' Is The Biggest Rip Off In Video Game History
Zizaran says Blizzard should be ashamed of itself for the lengths they go to take people's money with "Diablo Immortal."
Zizaran says Blizzard should be ashamed of itself for the lengths they go to take people's money with "Diablo Immortal."
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
He just ruined the bit. Everyone was making fun of the movie online and he thought he could join in on the fun. Just totally ended that for all of us. Like when our parents joined Facebook, just ruined that too.
Some Nintendo 64 classics are getting an HD makeover.
Zizaran says Blizzard should be ashamed of itself for the lengths they go to take people's money with "Diablo Immortal."
Believe it or not, fly fishing can change your life. If you want to know how, you'll have to read "The Optimist" by David Coggins.
Those supposed advantages over IPOs haven't panned out.
InstrumentManiac can play this same lick on 91 instruments and you have to applaud his commitment to the bit.
On average you'd need to spend 56 full-time working hours in order to afford rent in one of America's 25 largest cities.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, legitimate importers were scammed out of millions trying to supply American hospitals and businesses with vital protective equipment.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains why cops aren't legally obligated to risk their lives to protect you.
The world's biggest turbines are nearly twice the size of a standard turbine and the Statue of Liberty.
The Chevy Bolt EV's starting price has dropped 27 percent since the 2021 model year, even as semiconductor shortages, pandemic-related factory shutdowns, and high battery metal prices have raised new car prices.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Neekolul became an internet sensation after lip syncing to "Oki Doki Boomer" wearing a a Bernie Sanders 2020 crop top, racking up over 22 million views. Where'd she go?
Accuracy isn't the issue — it's accessibility.
YouTuber RealLifeLore recently made a popular video saying California's high speed rail project had failed but his premise is completely wrong. Alan Fisher delivered a powerful response that forced the original video maker to take it down and say he was "incredibly embarrassed over it."
A girl's mom thought they had bought tickets for the Red Hot Chili Peppers but it turned out to be a very different band.
If you had a nickel for all the nickel deposits carmakers need.
"I realized he thinks I'm Stiller so I can foul a little more," Sandler quipped. "I let him have it."
If you've ever wanted to learn how to do a donut with your car, Lifehacker has your back. Here's what you'll need to do it safely, and instructions on how to try it.
Den of Geek turns 15 in 2022 and what a 15 years it's been! Here are the moments from the past decade-and-a-half that have helped shape entertainment as we know it.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Amy Hoggart interviewed NRA attendees who felt the timing of Texas's worst school shooting was really unfair to the festivities.
"My goal is to share an option for queer and BIPOC folks who are looking to put down roots, and who may have never thought homeownership was an attainable goal."
You can get started a lot easier when you have a clear visual of what's going inside of this clear lock.
"Glee" star Matthew Morrison defended himself in an Instagram video after it was reported he was fired from "So You Think You Can Dance" for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female contestant.
"Our girls need someone to be with them more than we are now."
Have a hard time making out conversations in certain environments? These lovely Bluetooth earbuds are designed to help you out.
Jimmy Kimmel observed that Donald Trump Jr. proudly hawks products that supposedly are "designed and embroidered in the USA" — but Jimmy Kimmel ordered some and revealed the actual place it was made.
From a young age we are primed to choose a favourite colour, but strangely as we grow up our preference often changes — and it's largely due to influences outside our control.
On its face, the Norm 1 looks like a chic analog watch, but there's actually a hidden OLED screen to read texts and notifications.
Joseph Kosinski explains how he shot one of the most memorable scenes from "Top Gun: Maverick."
"I've been reluctant to write what I know about the FBI's scheme because the tale is so complicated that I'm still not sure I fully understand it."
The Mike Judge created comedy will begin streaming, on Paramount+, on June 23, 2022.
For the first time ever the National Spelling Bee final went down to the absolute wire and this is how victor Harini Logan won this year's championship with a historic first spell-off.
The PS5 company has created a new subsidiary to create space lasers to improve satellite communication.
The Verrückt, the tallest water slide in the world with speeds up to 70 miles per hour, was a case study in why safety is way more important than breaking any records.
Trump officials privately mocked the Maine Republican in the run-up to Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, predicting it'd be easy to get the pro-choice senator to vote for a seemingly anti-cho...
"I often think about how differently my life might have gone had weed been legal when I was a kid."
Switzerland is regarded as having the best infrastructure in the world and it isn't really close. YouTuber OBF explores how their knack for design made them stand above every other country.
The trial became an online phenomenon, thanks in large part to the creators and influencers who pivoted their accounts to focus solely on the trial, almost universally with pro-Depp stance.
Dad deserves to actually hear his music — not street noise. This QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones from Bose are 15% off, and code GIFTWRAP50 will save you 50% on gift wrapping.
With D-list actors, cringeworthy dialogue and Party City-quality costumes, people are saying this "Gotham Knights" trailer is reason for a complete and total shutdown of the CW until we can figure out what is going on.
Will Adam Sandler finally win an Oscar for playing a worn-out NBA scout in the LeBron James produced Netflix drama "Hustle"?
This week we've also got a political party crushing on Captain Jack Sparrow and a news outlet that deemed it important to neg someone in their obituary.
Before filmmaker Harmony Korine made a name for himself with movies like "Kids," "Spring Breakers" and more, he was a skater kid. Here's how he fell in love with skateboarding.
Nebraska Republicans say a new canal will keep their water from being pilfered by Colorado. Water experts say it won't really do anything.
A repeat encounter with COVID used to be a rarity. But now that Omicron has changed the game, expect reinfections to be the new normal.