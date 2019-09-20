Bill Burr Explains Why He Abhors People Going To Watch Air Shows
The comedian didn't hold back and revealed why, despite the fact that he has a pilot license, he just doesn't get the appeal.
The comedian didn't hold back and revealed why, despite the fact that he has a pilot license, he just doesn't get the appeal.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
An audio recording of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard discussing a physical altercation was played for the jury on Wednesday during his defamation case against his former wife.
In response to Elon Musk's attempt at a hostile takeover of Twitter, the company is employing a poison pill defense. Here's what that means.
The comedian didn't hold back and revealed why, despite the fact that he has a pilot license, he just doesn't get the appeal.
With no food or drink during daylight hours, training during Ramadan is a huge challenge for many. Three professional Muslim athletes share how they're balancing training with the Holy month.
This appears to be our first glimpse of China's anti-ship ballistic missile tailored to be fired from its most advanced warships.
The team at Garage 54 is often found tinkering with vehicles and building cool things — but this time they switch it up and try to washing a filthy car while it's running laps on a race track.
The billionaire father-son duo running Carvana Co. are facing a "uniquely different environment."
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Clinton Stamper, a 26-year-old software engineer at Google, lives in Austin, Texas, and brings home just under $300K a year. Here's what his life is like in the Lone Star State.
Your time to score a sweet F1 wheel coffee table is running out.
Anderson Cooper barely being able to explain CNN+ to Anderson Cooper just a few weeks ago did not portend well for the doomed streaming service.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Toy Story" fans will be excited about what the upcoming Buzz Lightyear origin story promises to reveal about the famous space cadet.
He is comedy royalty. But the world has changed since he was at the height of his powers.
Bill Nighy didn't realize this fleeting line from the Christmas romantic comedy would greet him wherever he went until the end of time.
Because we could all stand to have a little more Alan Ruck in our lives, I've identified several areas that could stand to be a little Rucker.
The nostrils of our ancestors were constantly assaulted by unimaginable odors.
"Ted Cruz jumping to that conclusion makes it clear he already has some pretty pervy ideas about the Magic Kingdom," Meyers quipped about the Texas Senator's creepy Disney fan fiction.
The practice's popularity picked up when it went viral on TikTok in 2020 - but indulged without action, it could untether us from our sense of agency
The Federal Aviation Administration has determined that Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed his plane as seen in the wildly popular viral video "I Crashed My Plane."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Jomboy explains what happened when the ump interfered with Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen's warm-up.
Musk said that he's "exploring whether to commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares."
This wildly successful Kickstarter campaign has created a superb braced ratcheting screwdriver that you'll want to fiddle with all day long.
Turning organic household waste into compost is one effective way to reduce your day-to-day impact on the environment.
The internet's favorite celebrity pays a visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and reveals which urban legends about him are true.
We don't mind lacing up when we're headed out on the trail, but we want the luxury of living lace-free for our backyard adventures.
"I, for one, welcome our new split-headlight overlords."
The Philly center came through with an absolute clutch bucket and guided his team to a 3-0 lead in the series against the Toronto Raptors in the first round.
Picks for a greener tomorrow.
Those who forget the past, are doomed to repeat it.
This week, we've also got Jaden Smith's serious conversation topics, Andrew Garfield's maniacal laugh and the girl who hit her hip on a bed frame and launched a thousand musical TikToks.
The story behind Henry Ford's grandiose vision to create a utopian city inside Brazil's Amazon rainforest and how it became a costly failure.
Would you drive a spaceship with the dashboard of a Delta platform GM product?
They're not MAGA. They're not QAnon. Curtis Yarvin and the rising right are crafting a different strain of conservative politics.
Sommelier André Mack has cracked the code for pairing wine with all your favorite junk food cuisine.
Sandberg and Activision's Bobby Kotick pressured the Daily Mail to drop reporting of a restraining order against Kotick, per The Wall Street Journal.
How much of men killing women can we understand through a purely gendered lens? The answer may be: less than we thought.
In this natural wonders episode of "Antiques Roadshow" episode, a woman's thrift store pickup of a Walter Launt Palmer oil painting turned out to be worth a small fortune in today's market.
The former president's communications director released audio that shows reports that Trump had stormed off in response to questions about his election claims were inaccurate.
A whopping 30% discount is the best price we've seen since the holidays for these noise-cancelling earbuds.
VICE's intrepid reporter Taji takes flight from 2800-feet with a one-star-rated paraglider. Here's how it went down.
Should've done a test run. That way he wouldn't have gotten whacked in the face.
Shanghai authorities said tough restrictions would remain in place for now even in districts which managed to cut COVID-19 transmission to zero.
Ken Jeong looked on in horror as Rudy Giuliani was announced as the Masked Singer and he spoke for us all when he said, "No, that's not Robert Duvall."
Just over 70% of the 3,143 counties and county-equivalents saw positive net international migration based on data from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
"If I didn't adopt my husband's surname, I'd be branded the worst kind of F-word in a conservative community: feminist."