Here's The Complicated Reasons Why Bees Are Dying Off
Climate change and habitat destruction doesn't completely explain the dramatic die off of the world's bees.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Climate change and habitat destruction doesn't completely explain the dramatic die off of the world's bees.
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
Donald Trump hasn't conceded the election and it looks like he might never concede to Joe Biden. But Jimmy Fallon thought it would be funny to imagine if he did.
People love to argue, even if it makes no sense when you really think about it.
David Bowie told the BBC in 1999 that the internet was going to have a bigger role in society than people could even imagine.
A photographer caught an extraordinary vantage point of the launch of SpaceX's "Resilience" near Cape Canaveral.
For 126 years, Mississippi's state flag, featured the Confederate emblem. Here's why it took so long to change the imagery that many found racist.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A year of scientific uncertainty is over. Two vaccines look like they will work, and more should follow.
You may be ordering one for Black Friday. But why is it shaped like that?
A McDonald's worker shows how a Big Mac is made, step by step.
Climate change and habitat destruction doesn't completely explain the dramatic die off of the world's bees.
They argue it was "intense bullying and coercion" and bad legal advice that forced them to agree to certify the election after they had voted no.
A biologist decided to investigate a shrimp parade that attracts thousands of tourists in a province of Thailand.
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
Don't let your unused wine go bad — keep a little protection ready to go. Slip this on the top of your bottle on Thanksgiving, and it'll still be fresh come Cyber Monday.
Do you see it? It's tiny, but it's visible.
This deception, like the movie "Inception," has many layers to it.
Democrats have long dreamed of turning Georgia blue, with young voters and nonwhite voters leading a progressive charge. Now, a blue Georgia is a reality, but with a winning coalition that might have stunned the party not that long ago.
Rapid antigen testing is a mess. The federal government pushed it out without a plan, and then spent weeks denying problems with false positives.
For 126 years, Mississippi's state flag, featured the Confederate emblem. Here's why it took so long to change the imagery that many found racist.
Rockefeller Center's iconic Christmas tree was recently erected in Midtown Manhattan, but it's getting lackluster reviews over on Twitter.
The video was taken near Churchill, Manitoba, where residents and polar bears share the streets.
The genetic correlations that could help Bryce Olson find a drug that works against his cancer are a scattered mess. Why don't we have a better system for analyzing this kind of information?
The era of color-coded political parties is more recent than you might think.
Germany is a global pioneer in Internet privacy laws — so when Google came knocking at the door with cameras on cars, it politely said no.
On vast plantations across Indonesia and Malaysia, women are burdened with some of the most dangerous duties in the production of palm oil, which is in almost three out of every four personal care products. Some of the women are sexually harassed and raped.
Is calling 911 for someone taking a picture of you the appropriate action?
Hell hath no fury than a stand-up comic scorned by a racist.
As the only obstacle between President-elect Joe Biden and the formal start of the presidential transition, General Services Administrator Emily Murphy is struggling with the weight of the presidential election being dropped on her.
A guy finds a "stray man" and the neighbor kids love him.
You can hate the wait, but "Wonder Woman 1984" belongs in Summer 2021.
I thought I could stave off the grief of losing one dog by getting another.
Donald Trump's supporters aren't taking the 2020 election results that well, as The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper discovers at the Million MAGA March.
"I no longer have a next year with my dad, but you might with your parents or family members."
Critics are concerned that carbon capture plans will allow fossil fuel companies to make a profit solving a problem they created.
Sierra is ecstatic she was able to fit her Newfie into this cramped car.
On Instagram, Deuxmoi shares anonymous tips about A-Listers. But can you trust its sources?
In 2013, Bill Gates admitted ctrl+alt+del was a mistake and blamed IBM. Here's the story of how the key combination became famous in the first place.
Joy Behar has a bone to pick about People magazine.
A Craigslist post advertising a "unique pig couch" for $250 has been causing a frenzy on Twitter.
I disagree with Cazzie David: sex after eating is perfectly fine — unless you're doing it wrong.
Is there anything this man cannot do?
From a 17th-century Russian "bride show" to Japanese women getting tattoos to avoid marrying the prince, royal romance has never been straightforward — or all that romantic.
We asked Australian comedians what they find funny online. Benjamin Law reckons he isn't a comedian, but still sent us this hilarious, sweary list.
Turns out when you really think it through, money *does* grown on trees.
A couple years ago, Stephen Malkmus walked into a shop and didn't recognize himself. He was with one of his daughters, stopping at a gluten-free bakery when the Pavement song "Harness Your Hopes" came on — a song he had written and recorded more than two decades prior while leading the band.
No, "naruto," "yugioh," and "pokemon" are not good passwords.
Because the dog has a prolapsed colon, many groomers have refused to groom him. Marybeth at Rover's Makeover Dog Grooming decided to give it a shot.
"I have a submissive that gave me $20,000 in cash after I took him round Times Square on a leash."
BASE-jumping pioneer Jeb Corliss has miraculously survived multiple crash landings in a dangerous sport. At 44, with a self-diagnosed psychological disorder, he's embarking on a new journey: into his own mind.
Anthony Atamanuik envisions how hard it must be for Donald Trump to get the top lawyers to join his legal team with appearances by Gloria Allred and Alan Dershowitz.
The actor, director, and GQ Icon of the Year is the one thing we can all agree on—at a time when we can't agree on anything.
For anyone who isn't making the annual pilgrimage to see relatives this year, here are some tips for getting through it.
Four Loko can mess up even the most seasoned alcohol connoisseurs.