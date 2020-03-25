Why 'Back To The Future' Had To Fire Eric Stoltz
"Back To The Future" is one of the most wildly successful movies of all time but the firing of Eric Stoltz as the original Marty McFly remains one of Hollywood's most obsessed over replacement sagas.
Back in 2015, the Southern Voice Band gave this small crowd the performance of a lifetime with a spirited cover of "Let's Get It On."
If one nose boop turns the fox's power on, why doesn't another boop turn it off? Can we get tech support in here?
A lot of design went into crafting this mirror, which transforms from a mirror into a walkable portal for guests.
There's something deeply satisfying about the watching the cards fan out and re-organize with solid thunks and thwacks.
It seems counterintuitive, a structure "floating" by the tension of threads, but it's actually an amazing feat of engineering.
Doctors from Italy share their experiences fighting the coronavirus and give some insight into how Americans can learn from their mistakes.
The covid-19 pandemic has changed the world, grinding to a halt increasingly large geographic areas and portions of the economy in an effort to slow the virus' spread.
he debate over the true mortality rate of coronavirus are ongoing, but it's still helpful to visualize how the known mortality rate compares across age groups and across countries with outbreaks.
We believe it's smart to be conscious, but this is just rude and unnecessary.
A new book documents harrowing life within the Word of Faith Fellowship, a cult in North Carolina.
"I do not feel like I could safely disclose my positive status, given what I've heard," a mother in Seattle said. "However, there is a silver lining: this is a bit liberating."
A man in Moscow would not leave this beaver alone and was taught a lesson in interacting with wildlife.
You may be hearing about a "downward difficulty adjustment" in Bitcoin today. What does that mean?
The Netflix show has gifted us one of the most outrageous cast of characters imaginable.
These two curious cats watching a fish swimming in the sink didn't have any idea what would happen next.
"If I got it, y'all gonna get it too," he said in the video. "F*ck all y'all, that's how I feel about it."
Stuck at home from New York to Nairobi, National Geographic photographers focus on family, empty streets, and walks in the wild.
It's almost mind-blowing how detailed the rendering of these are.
The push to produce more desperately-needed equipment like air purifiers and respirators is leading to some fascinating improvised quick engineering and design solutions.
They did graze a pole at the end, but considering the more gnarly alternatives, this was probably the best case scenario.
The country is woefully behind where it should be, and that's going to make it much harder to track and curtail the coronavirus's spread.
Bonnie details the confrontation she had after someone at the store called the coronavirus outbreak a "political hoax."
Photojournalist Sharon Pulwer experienced some far-from-routine sights when she flew from Newark Airport to her family in Tel Aviv with El Al airline.
The massive legislation includes direct payments, an expansion of unemployment insurance, and loans for small businesses.
The town of Barle-Nassau on the Dutch/Belgian border might be "the most complicated border town in the world."
Depending on your preferences, this could run you up a hefty bill — or it could be a pleasant surprise to realize how economical it can be when you plan, and shop, ahead.
The action-thriller is coming to Quibi (yes, Quibi) in April 2020.
A the U.S. stock market closed out its worst week since 2008. Amid such economic turbulence, some market researchers look to a familiar, powerful set of numbers to predict the future.
Two designers help rock stars exhibit model behavior for once.
Here's all that was wrong and confusing about the conclusion of the new Star Wars trilogy.
The test is to be validated this week, then made available to healthcare workers and general public.
Marc Hauser fights hurricane force winds during his Guinness World Record-setting jump.
With new movie releases paused indefinitely, one staffer parsed "Lancer," "Hullabaloo," "Operazione Dyn-o-mite!" and the rest of Leonardo DiCaprio's two-level-deep performances from Quentin Tarantino's most recent film.
Of course, I don't know for sure that I have COVID-19, because there is no testing where I live.
If it weren't for a total mixup — misunderstanding Ariana Grande's "Imagine" for John Lennon's "Imagine" — Mayer would have been part of the infamous celebrity group-singing video as well.
After passengers aboard luxury cruise ships tested positive for the coronavirus, one crew member was out at sea as they watched the industry fall apart.
The SIR Model is being used to predict the spread of the coronavirus — here's how it works.
It took eight centuries from its first recorded sighting for the fork to become universal at tables in the West. Here's why.
Are you stronger than a fifth grader?
The Duke of Cambridge riffed about spreading coronavirus during a visit to Ireland.
A guitarist shows off a life hack that will enhance a basic acoustic guitar into an enhanced string instrument.
Our world became one of isolation, round-the-clock care, panic and uncertainty — even as society carried on around us with all too few changes.
Jason Fenske looks into the battery-to-wheel efficiency of a Tesla Model 3.
The COVID-19 coronavirus will kill more people if we end social distancing early. St. Louis' experience in 1918 makes that clear.
People who now advocate that we "choose the economy" are not being honest about the consequences of that decision.
If we close our eyes, we hear Tom Hanks from "Castaway."
How do you access a Mac built in 1999 and last used in 2008 when you have no compatible display and barely any ports in common?
Last month, UFO buffs spotted a strange object in data acquired by STEREO, specifically what appears to be a wheel-shaped UFO.
"Game of Thrones" encompasses so many characters and complicated plot points — and that's not including the ones that the show may have referenced, only to abandon entirely in the later seasons.