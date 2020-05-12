Why Did Atari Bury 700,000 Games In The Middle Of The Desert?
When the video game company found itself with thousands of unsold copies of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, it came up with a solution.
When the video game company found itself with thousands of unsold copies of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, it came up with a solution.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
Look what the cat scared away.
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
Oliver also dives into the repercussions of the USPS going broke and why it's important for us to save this service, despite all our possible grievances towards it.
It's not magic; it's just rocket science.
It's not just a matter of force, but more a matter of stealth.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
There's something quite meditative about the whole process — perfect for a work from home afternoon.
The inability to work — let alone hustle and grind — has placed added stress on even the most frugal savers.
This kid was one "n" away from the perfect crime.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Even if you're not into paper airplanes, this is still really satisfying to watch.
Reports of patients with neurological symptoms have emerged during the pandemic. Scientists don't yet know whether these are a direct effect of the virus or part of the body's response to infection.
Twenty years ago, "Perfect Dark," "No One Lives Forever" and a small handful of others showed the FPS video games didn't need to be a boys' club.
When the video game company found itself with thousands of unsold copies of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, it came up with a solution.
The White House's inability to track the disease as it spread across the nation crippled the government's response and led to the worst disaster this country has faced in nearly a century.
The town of Stringtown, Oklahoma generated $483,646 in traffic fines during fiscal year 2013 — making up 76 percent of all Stringtown revenue. What's the deal?
A home inspection company released a compilation of serious issues detected while on the job.
Elon Musk has reopened Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, pushing back against local public health officials who declined to give the company authorization to resume production.
Toppings include pineapples, peanuts and cucumbers.
Amazon Alexa has helped usher in the smart home revolution. But did you know you can build your own apps for it too? The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle will show you how for just $25.
It's not magic; it's just rocket science.
Sweden made headlines for never shutting down. Here's what's really happening there.
Reigarw Comparisons crunched the numbers and created an data viz of the deadliest animals on the planet.
Production was shut down three times, the stars often clashed and studio executives were baffled. Here's how a difficult shoot led to an Oscar-winning masterpiece.
If you're not using a solid-state drive, you're missing out. Boot up in a snap, and get the most out of your computer.
How easy is it to cook vegetables, a hot dog and steak in a metal foundry? Not as easy as you'd think.
Curbed's advice columnist wants you to get along with the people next door.
After he was arrested a lot of weird moments in my childhood made sense.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Many microwaves were harmed in the process of making this video.
Let's all move to Flavortown, where no one is mean and everything is going to be OK. (For now?!)
According to the person who recorded the incident, the boat ended up making landfall and ramming straight into a neighbor's yard.
It's definitely not your grandfather's Oldsmobile. Neither will it be your grandson's, sadly.
2020 could be the year that hype comes back to bite the developers of self-driving cars.
When a popular song comes on, nobody wants to admit they have no idea what the lyrics are.
Sometimes when you're open water you fight water with water.
American movies, like Netflix's new release 'Extraction,' use a yellow filter when they're set in places like India and Mexico. Here's why it keeps popping up, and why it might be making you uncomfortable.
It's also basically unknown in the US — but it's big in Japan.
A comparative immunologist dispels myths about how and where you can contract the coronavirus and provides a comprehensive look at the biggest risk factors as we come down the curve.
Machine-learning models trained on normal behavior are showing cracks — forcing humans to step in to set them straight.
What happens if you replace Samuel L. Jackson's voice with the calm dulcet tones of Bob Ross during the tensest scene in "Pulp Fiction"?
It was listed as being $930 on Alibaba when I bought it; of course, like everything else, it's actually way more expensive by the time you factor in batteries and shipping and customs and all kinds of tedious handling stuff.
Why did the most competitive athlete of his generation spend a summer shooting "Space Jam"? Brand synergy, baby.
"The good news from head office is that neither of you is going to be furloughed."
The wireless headphones have been a surprise hit. Here's why.
At 22, he single-handedly put a stop to the worst cyberattack the world had ever seen. Then he was arrested by the FBI. This is his untold story.
Look what the cat scared away.
It's not every day that you get to see a standup impression routine that encompasses Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Gandalf and Jon Snow.
You'll be able to shred as Tony Hawk and friends again very soon.
It's not just a matter of force, but more a matter of stealth.
Though his Double-A numbers weren't exactly "big-league material," some believed he wasn't far off.
With commercial flights grounded, the well-connected rely on these planes to move their precious cargo, from PPE to gold bullion.
Looking back, the cardboard slips that held blank VHS tapes in the '80s and '90s were… really cool?
The phone is said to be codenamed "Wing," and has a main 6.8-inch display alongside a smaller 4-inch screen.
Jordan Goudreau, a former US Army Green Beret, led a failed coup attempt against Nicolás Maduro in partnership with Venezuela's opposition.
Now you see it, now you don't.